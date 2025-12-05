05/12/2025





Everton will miss the services of Michael Keane in their clash against Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was absent from the team sheet against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, missing his first game for the club this season. After the 1-0 win, David Moyes confirmed that Keane had played through an injury against Newcastle United the week before and is suffering from a calf problem.

That setback has also ruled him out for this weekend’s clash, confirmed Moyes in the pre-match press conference.

“I’m not sure yet if he’s going to be right,” said the Everton boss.

“He’s got a bit of an injury, which he played with against Newcastle, and he just couldn’t quite make it. So I’m not sure yet.”

With Keane sidelined, Jake O’Brien was shifted to centre-back and James Garner slotted in at right-back instead. O’Brien was excellent at the back and won the Sky Sports player of the match award for his fine defensive performance.

The Toffees will also miss Tim Iroegbunam after he picked up his fifth yellow card against Andoni Iraola’s side, further depleting an already light midfield.

Club captain Seamus Coleman has pulled his hamstring and is expected to be out for a while. “Seamus pulled his hamstring so he’ll be out for a little while again,” Moyes said.

“We don’t know exactly the timescale, but it’s a hamstring problem that’ll keep him out.

“We’re short. We were short against Bournemouth and that’s the same now, but it happens to all teams, not just us.”

Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl are also in the treatment room while Idrissa Gana Gueye will serve the final fixture of his three-game ban this weekend.

