David Moyes rued his side’s missed chances following the 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees suffered a major blow early on, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall suffering a hamstring problem inside the first quarter on his return to London and had to come off. Cole Palmer put the hosts ahead shortly after and although the visitors had three golden opportunities to equalise, they lacked a clinical touch in the opposition box.

Chelsea broke on the counter and doubled their lead at the stroke of half-time, essentially wrapping up all three points. Speaking about the game after Dewsbury-Hall’s injury, David Moyes said, “It was a blow to us and we didn't quite regroup after it as well as we should have done. It took us a wee while, but I thought by the time we got to half-time, we were more likely to score.

“For us to go 2-0 down seemed really harsh because Jack had a chance through on goal. We don’t score, they distribute it quickly, got up the pitch and made it 2-0, which felt harsh.”

Besides the Grealish attempt, chances also fell to James Tarkowski and Thierno Barry in the first half, while Iliman Ndiaye hit the woodwork late in the game.

“I'd hate to think we weren't a team which was full of spirit. I wouldn't want to manage a team which wasn't that,” Moyes lauded his side’s competitive spirit.

“But with Ili’s shot, I was in the dugout and it looked like it was in. Charly Alcaraz gets another chance after that as well.

“We were always in with a chance, but today we could not get the goal. It's maybe the level when you come to play the top teams, if you're not going to take those chances, then maybe you don't win the games because you don't take those one or two opportunities.

“I challenged the players today to try to show we could manage it. And I'm saying, I think today we did. I know we’ve lost, but I feel as if today they've challenged and had a go. It's a disappointing result, but it wasn't an overall disappointing performance. More disappointing that we may have picked up a couple of injuries and lost a couple of players, and that will be where the disappointment comes from today.”

Moyes further added that he took off James Garner six minutes before the end to avoid risking a suspension. Garner is on four yellow cards at the moment and with the midfield already stretched thin with Dewsbury-Hall and Rohl’s injuries and Gueye’s absence, Everton can’t afford to lose any more players.

