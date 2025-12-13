13/12/2025





Not many Premier League signings these days can be considered a bargain. Everton, more than most clubs, have discovered that to their own detriment in recent seasons.

But every so often, a player becomes available: The right player, at the right time in their career, at the right price. A no-brainer.

And as far as spending £25million (potentially rising to £30m) on anything can be considered a “bargain”, then Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall certainly fits the bill. And he is proving worth every penny.

Dewsbury-Hall joined Everton from Chelsea in early August. He arrived on the back of helping the Blues win the FIFA Club World Cup, playing in five of their matches in the United States, scoring one goal.

That was a familiar tale for Dewsbury-Hall across his single season at Stamford Bridge.

Having thrived under Enzo Maresca at Leicester City as the Foxes gained promotion back to the Premier League in 2023-24, it was not really a surprise to see Dewsbury-Hall become a transfer target for several Premier League clubs. He had scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as Leicester cruised to the Championship title.

Everton were among the interested parties, but lacked the funds to complete a deal. Brighton and Hove Albion thought they had made the decisive move, but Chelsea got their first, as Dewsbury-Hall was reunited with Maresca.

But while he had been the key cog for Maresca at Leicester, at Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall was only ever going to be a bit-part player.

He managed 36 appearances, but only 19 starts, and he accumulated just 1,818 minutes across all competitions for the Blues. Though he nevertheless demonstrated his attacking quality — an output of five goals and three assists equates to a goal involvement every 227 minutes. Not bad for a midfielder with limited gametime, and one who would only ever play second fiddle to the likes of Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez.

When summer 2025 rolled around, it always seemed likely that Dewsbury-Hall — who is a footballer who clearly yearns to play, and not just sit on the bench in a bloated squad, collecting a handsome wage — would be eager to move on.

What was more surprising was that Everton essentially had a free run at him. At 26, about to turn 27, Dewsbury-Hall was a player heading into his prime years. He is energetic, robust and incredibly versatile. Throw in that he is a rare, left-footed central midfielder, and other Premier League clubs must now be contemplating why they, too, did not push to bring him in.

But their loss has been Everton’s gain. Immediately, it was clear that David Moyes would relish having Dewsbury-Hall to count on. A consummate professional, a leader and setter of standards with his best years ahead of him.

And while the first few weeks of Dewsbury-Hall’s Everton career were littered with ups — a brilliant performance against Wolves, which saw him score and assist — and downs, such as inconspicuous displays against Manchester City and Tottenham, in the last month or so, he truly has come into his own.

This is not just a purple patch, either. Dewsbury-Hall is a quality operator and you can tell he is now playing at full pelt. Due to Chelsea’s involvement in the Club World Cup, Dewsbury-Hall had no real pre-season. He was thrown in as an immediate starter by Moyes and had to work his way to sharpness on the pitch, rather than at Finch Farm.

Since a poor second-half performance at Sunderland on November 3, Dewsbury-Hall has played like a man possessed. He has turned in man-of-the-match displays in every Everton game since. It was he who set the tone for a dominant home display against Fulham; his stunner that sealed the Toffees’ win at Old Trafford; his energy in midfield that was key to Moyes’ men winning at Bournemouth, and his touch of class that inspired Everton to put Nottingham Forest to the sword. Even in the sorry 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United during that run, Dewsbury-Hall scored a goal worthy of a Puskas nomination for his deft touch and finish.

With Idrissa Gueye out of the side due to suspension, and Everton operating with a shoestring squad, Dewsbury-Hall has been shifted deeper, and it is arguably that positional change that has seen him have more of an impact on the all-round play.

Dewsbury-Hall is on record as saying his best position is as a box-to-box midfielder. Moyes, it seems, would prefer to play him behind the striker if possible, but as the last few games have proven, Dewsbury-Hall needs to be heavily involved.

With Everton still lacking Jarrad Branthwaite’s passing range from the back, there is a danger that Dewsbury-Hall can become isolated when playing further forward. That is not a worry when he plays deeper.

This season, Dewsbury-Hall ranks in the top 20% of the Premier League’s attacking midfielders for expected assists (0.21 per 90) and progressive passes (5.22 per 90), but tellingly, for clearances too (1.52 per 90). He is in the top 30% for passes (38.26 per 90), tackles (1.81 per 90), non-penalty goals (0.29 per 90), interceptions (1.81 per 90) and aerials won (0.8 per 90).

His link-up with Jack Grealish has, at times, looked telepathic, while his ability to drive from deep with the ball helps relieve the pressure. Dewsbury-Hall, like Grealish, is also adept at buying fouls, drawing the opposition in and making the right decision at the right moment. He has won 27 fouls in the league this term — a tally bettered by only three players.

Keep up like this, and Thomas Tuchel must surely be considering him among his contenders for next year’s World Cup squad.

And if Dewsbury-Hall is to force his way into the England reckoning, then putting his former club Chelsea to the sword on Saturday — with just one point separating the Blues and Everton — would be one way to do it.

*All stats via FBref

