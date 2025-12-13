13/12/2025





Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after failing to make their chances count.

The Toffees, chasing a first win at this venue since 1994, were struck with a major blow early on. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, involved in two goals in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, went down with what seemed like a hamstring issue inside the first quarter upon his return to London.

Chelsea took charge of the contest shortly after through Cole Palmer, who was played through on goal by Malo Gusto. David Moyes’ side escaped with a let-off just minutes later, with Charly Alcaraz giving the ball away in a dangerous area. Alejandro Garnacho rounded Jordan Pickford but couldn’t guide his shot towards an empty net.

Between minutes 38 and 44, Everton had their best spell in the game. They had three opportunities to secure an equaliser during that period but failed to make them count, with James Tarkowski, Thierno Barry and Jack Grealish coming close.

The visitors were made to pay for their wastefulness just before half-time as Pedro Neto led a counter-attack before laying it off for Malo Gusto to finish.

Garnacho could’ve scored the third for Chelsea just 10 minutes after the restart after finding himself in acres of space but once again, the former Manchester United winger failed to keep his shot on target and ballooned it into the stands.

Grealish had a great chance to pull one back after meeting a delicious cross from Alcaraz at the far post. However, his shot, hit with the outside of his boot, went wide off the far post.

Iliman Ndiaye came closest to dragging Everton back into the game after he moved to the left following Grealish’s substitution. He weaved his way past a few defenders before trying to guide the ball into the far corner with his weak foot, only to be thwarted by the woodwork.

The overwhelming feeling after the game remains one of regret with Everton failing to make their opportunities count in a difficult contest where chances were at a premium.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea away from home:

Jordan Pickford: 5.5

While there was little Pickford could’ve done to avoid the opening goal, he should’ve done much better for Malo Gusto’s second just before half-time. He was caught off balance at his near post and his hand wasn’t strong enough to keep the ball out.

Jake O’Brien: 6

Jake O’Brien looked dangerous going forward late in the first half and found himself in acres of space on a couple of occasions. He sent a wonderful cutback into the box before half-time, but Ndiaye failed to get a proper shot off. Also played Gueye into space with a clever pass that could’ve led to the equaliser.

He was beaten for pace as Garnacho found himself through on goal from Robert Sanchez’s long pass but failed to keep his shot on target.

James Tarkowski: 6

Tarkowski did well to put Garnacho off for his attempt. He also had a free header from a brilliant Garner free-kick but couldn’t keep it on target in the first half.

Michael Keane: 6

Keane had a solid enough game of his own but the spaces between him, Gana and Mykolenko were exploited by the hosts during the game, largely in the first half.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 4

Vitalii Mykolenko was at fault for Palmer's opening goal after he failed to track his run into the box. He then got embarrassed by Pedro Neto at the stroke of half-time for Malo Gusto’s goal. Mykolenko, however, ended the game on a better note with a couple of forays and crosses into the opposition box.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: 4.5

Returning to the fold after a three-game ban, Gueye was at fault for both goals conceded by his side. He failed to block the passing lane to Palmer behind him and also let Gusto escape his attention close to the box.

Among his positives from the game were a great driven cross into the six-yard box that Barry couldn’t turn in and a strong challenge on Pedro Neto in the dying minutes.

James Garner: 6 (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 83’)

Garner had his hands full trying to keep the midfield ticking with Dewsbury-Hall going off and Gueye not being at his best. His free-kick from deep was brilliant and could’ve led to a goal had Tarkowski kept his header on target at the back post. Had

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: N/A (replaced by Charly Alcaraz at 14’)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s much-anticipated return to Stamford Bridge was unfortunately cut short as the player went down injured after 13 minutes. He came off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans at the ground.

Iliman Ndiaye: 7

Iliman Ndiaye endured a tough evening against Marc Cucurella, who escaped with a lot of physicality against Ndiaye, especially in the first half. However, he should’ve done better with the low cross from O’Brien across the box before half-time, but ended up wrapping his foot around it.

Ndiaye moved to the left after the Grealish change and had his side’s best chance of the game offensively when he wriggled past a couple of defenders before seeing his shot come back off the far post.

Thierno Barry: 5.5 (replaced by Beto at 68’)

Barry had a great chance to equalise before half-time from Gana’s driven cross but the ball ended up going through his legs following Robert Sanchez’s touch. Had an anonymous game otherwise as he didn’t have a lot of opportunities to work with.

Jack Grealish: 5 (replaced by Tyler Dibling at 83’)

Not Jack Grealish’s night. He found himself in a great position inside the box just before halftime but instead of squaring the ball to his teammates in space, he tried to chip the keeper with no success. Grealish had another great chance at the 70th minute from Alcaraz’s cross into the box but he sent the ball wide off target trying to hit it with the outside of his boot.

Substitutions

Charly Alcaraz: 5.5

Gave the ball away in a dangerous position shortly after coming on with Garnacho missing an open net after rounding the goalkeeper. Sent a great whipping cross into the box but Grealish failed to score from that opportunity. The Argentine was found by Mykolenko in the box late in the game, but the Chelsea backline blocked his effort.

Beto: 6

Had only 10 touches of the ball after coming on and didn’t get a lot of chances.

Tim Iroegbunam: N/A

Tyler Dibling: N/A

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb