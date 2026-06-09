09/06/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There is plenty of focus, and fairly so, on the players Everton need to bring in this summer, as the Toffees continue their squad rebuild.

But, there is still the need to be sensible with finances. While there is no real way of knowing the club’s exact budget, it is expected that Everton will be spending around about what they did last year — roughly, in the £120million region.

However, sales will be required to help fund the kitty and possibly add to it.

So, here is who I’d be looking to move on for a fee this summer.

Just as a note, Idrissa Gueye has not been included in this list since, if he does depart, it will be on a free transfer.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

Let’s start with the simple one.

McNeil should have gone in January, and if not for a last-gasp change of heart from Crystal Palace, he would have been playing for the Eagles.

There were a couple of decent performances from McNeil, particularly in the late winter/early spring, but it is time to move him on. He will always get credit for helping Everton through tough times, though the club need much better.

TIM IROEGBUNAM

The 2025-26 season was a generally positive one for Iroegbunam, whose development has continued.

However, with just a year left on his deal (albeit Everton do hold an option), I believe it’s time to really consider whether Iroegbunam is really the calibre of midfielder Everton require.

Everton can’t carry a bloated squad. They seemingly want to bring in 2 central midfielders, albeit that could depend on Gueye’s future.

Harrison Armstrong needs minutes and Merlin Röhl has only just signed on a permanent deal following the activation of the clause in his loan move, and Iroegbunam’s value is probably at its highest right now.

If a bid upwards of £15million were to come in, then I would be cashing in.

NATHAN PATTERSON

Injuries have severely hampered Patterson’s Everton career, and the right-back has been unfortunate in that regard.

Has he ever been great when he has played? Not particularly. Then again, I do struggle to think of matches in which he has been absolutely terrible, too.

However, it’s time for Everton and Patterson to part ways. Hopefully, the Scotland international gets a chance to shine in the World Cup, and that could help keep his value high enough for the Toffees to recoup a decent enough fee.

MICHAEL KEANE

It has gone under the radar a bit, but when Keane was awarded a new deal earlier this year, it was not Everton simply activating the existing clause in his contract. Instead, they offered the 33-year-old completely fresh terms.

In my opinion, that sums up what is still wrong with Everton.

I have no issues with Keane as a professional. I also do not have a problem with him staying on as a fourth-choice centre-back. But if he is playing 30+ games, then is it any surprise that the team ends up finishing in mid-table?

The one positive is that Keane now has a couple of years to run and, as such, could actually attract a small fee should a club be interested. And if there is any interest, then I would like to see Everton act decisively and realise they need a better, younger option to come in and help revitalise a struggling defence.

CARLOS ALCARAZ

I’m a fan of Alcaraz, but it doesn’t seem Moyes is as keen on the Argentine.

The playmaker can be erratic on the ball, and compared to the usual cool and composure of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz can definitely be found wanting in that department.

Moyes could have made more use of him, but 1 goal and 1 assist, even if his game time was limited, isn’t good enough from the 23-year-old. While I would not necessarily be rushing to push Alcaraz out of the door, given Everton only paid £12m for him, then flipping him should a decent offer come in probably makes sense, albeit the Toffees would then need to add another attacking midfielder into the mix.

ILIMAN NDIAYE*

Ndiaye’s name is asterisked because I do not wish to sell him.

The Senegal attacker is one of Everton’s best players, and he is capable of magical moments and far too often, the burden has been placed squarely on his shoulders.

However, Ndiaye — according to reports — has so far elected not to agree to Everton’s contract offers, and whatever that is down to, it means the club will have to consider their options should a big enough bid come in.

Personally, I’d be looking for no less than £60m, given the current market for attackers and the fact that Ndiaye has 3 years left on his contract.

If an offer of that size were to arrive, though, then I would probably shake hands and look to reinvest those funds into players who may possibly provide more in terms of output, even if they are not quite as entertaining as Ndiaye at his best.

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