19/06/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures have been released, with the Toffees kicking of the campaign against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, 22 August.

The first Merseyside ferby of the campaign will take place on home soil on 28 November, with the return fixture scheduled for 30 Janaury at Anfield.

Other dates for the diary include the return of Frank Lampard, who led Coventry City back into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years. Coventry visit Hill Dickinson on 7 November.

Everton will conclude the campaign at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on 30 May, with the final home fixture against Premier League champions Arsenal a week earlier.

All fixtures beyond the opening weekend are subject to change due to broadcast selections and European competition commitments.

Everton's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full:

Sat 22 Aug – Crystal Palace (H)

Sat 29 Aug – Bournemouth (A)

Sat 5 Sep – Manchester United (H)

Sat 12 Sep – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 19 Sep – Ipswich Town (H)

Sat 10 Oct – Hull City (A)

Sat 17 Oct – Chelsea (H)

Sat 24 Oct – Arsenal (A)

Sat 31 Oct – Newcastle United (A)

Sat 7 Nov – Coventry City (H)

Sat 21 Nov – Brentford (A)

Sat 28 Nov – Liverpool (H)

Wed 2 Dec – Aston Villa (A)

Sat 5 Dec – Fulham (H)

Sat 12 Dec – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sat 19 Dec – Nottingham Forest (A)

Sat 26 Dec – Sunderland (H)

Sat 31 Dec – Manchester City (H)

Sat 2 Jan – Leeds United (A)

Wed 6 Jan – Aston Villa (H)

Sat 16 Jan – Coventry City (A)

Sat 23 Jan – Brentford (H)

Sat 30 Jan – Liverpool (A)

Sat 6 Feb – Newcastle United (H)

Wed 10 Feb – Leeds United (H)

Sat 20 Feb – Sunderland (A)

Sat 27 Feb – Nottingham Forest (H)

Wed 3 Mar – Manchester City (A)

Sat 13 Mar – Manchester United (A)

Sat 20 Mar – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sat 10 Apr – Crystal Palace (A)

Sat 17 Apr – Bournemouth (H)

Sat 24 Apr – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Sat 1 May – Fulham (A)

Sat 8 May – Hull City (H)

Sat 15 May – Chelsea (A)

Sun 23 May – Arsenal (H)

Sun 30 May – Ipswich Town (A)

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