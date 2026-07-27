27/07/2026





Al-Hilal are interested in signing Iliman Ndiaye and have 'opened talks' over a potential deal to sign the Everton winger.

The Saudi Pro League side have started initial talks to determine whether a deal can be done. Notorious transfer talker Fabrizio Romano has fanned the flames of a potential Everton exit for Ndiaye, by revealing the Senegal international is 'open' to what would be a lucrative move to the Middle East.

Negotiations are described as at 'early stages' but Al-Hilal have identified Ndiaye as a top target, fresh from signing Crysencio Summerville from relegated West Ham United in a deal that could reach £68m.

Everton are under no pressure to sell Ndiaye, who is contracted until 2029, and will no doubt use that figure as a benchmark in any talks.

The 26-year-old has been a central figure for the Toffees since his arrival from Marseille in 2024, though did suggest he'd be open to exploring an exit last month.

Ndiaye outlined his desire for Champions League football in June and, while a move to Saudi Arabia would not fulfil those ambitions, there would likely be ludicrous financial reward.

Romano reported earlier this month that Aston Villa had been in touch to discuss Ndiaye, as The Villans sought to replace Morgan Rogers. Villa are understood to have baulked at Everton's demands for Ndiaye, though it's unlikely Saudi suitors will do the same.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb