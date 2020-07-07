Dean statue disrespected but undamaged

Video footage posted to social media showed the red incendiary device burning on the front of statue which is used as a shrine and memorial by Blues fans to commemorate their loved ones.

As such, there has been outrage in the City at the act which comes on the heels of an incident at the Liver Building after the reds officially secured the league title.

Fireworks were aimed at the iconic landmark which now houses Everton FC's headquarters and one ignited a fire that caused £10,000 worth of damage.

Everton released a statement indicating they were working with police to expose the culprits and provided assurances that neither the statue nor the wreaths and tributes at the site were damaged.

"Everton is assisting Merseyside Police with enquiries in relation to a flare ignited on the Dixie Dean statue outside Goodison Park. "We encourage anyone with information relating to this disappointing and disrespectful incident to contact Merseyside Police. "Following inspection - and cleaning of the memorial and the site - we can thankfully confirm no permanent damage has been done to the statue of our greatest-ever goalscorer - or the floral tributes laid at the foot of the statue."

Per the Liverpool Echo, anyone with information on this incident, or the storage and possession of flares and smoke bombs, is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Evertonians have reacted on social media with disgust at these incidents which mark an escalation in acts of vandalism against the club. There is a feeling that a failure by Liverpool's official supporters groups and club officials to roundly condemn the actions of a minority of their fans is leading to more of them.

Matt Jones of The Blue Room podcast and host of Team Talk Radio tweeted: "This sort of thing is the result of half-baked club statements, whataboutery from sections of the media and mental gymnastics from other prominent red voices when it comes to fan misbehaviour.

"It needs calling out and condemning..."

