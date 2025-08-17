17/08/2025





Everton will kick off a new era with a trip to Elland Road to take on newly-promoted Leeds United on Monday.

Pre-season has been less than desirable for the Toffees, culminating in the 1-0 defeat to AS Roma at a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium. Their only win during this period was a 2-1 victory over Port Vale behind closed doors.

Business has also only recently started to pick up after the much-needed addition of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish. The squad still needs pace and trickery on the right flank and David Moyes might have to settle for a signing towards the closing stages of the window.

In the 18 previous occasions where Everton have begun their league season against a newly-promoted club, they have only won twice, and on the two occasions when that has been against Leeds, they lost both. They’ve also lost the opening fixture in each of the last three Premier League seasons.

However, Moyes will be pointing out to his players the fact that they ended last season with 31 points in their final 18 Premier League matches, and despite the shortcomings in the squad, the players can still pack a punch.

Leeds United vs Everton - Preview and Predicted Lineups

Everton Team News

Jarrad Branthwaite will be the biggest name missing on Everton’s team sheet after the young centre-back picked up an injury in training. It comes as a major blow to the side, given Branthwaite’s appearance in the final pre-season friendly against Roma was his return from another injury.

James Tarkowski is back, though, and he’s expected to count on Michael Keane as his partner in defence.

Vitalii Mykolenko limped off the pitch after 10 minutes against Roma, but it seems that the Ukrainian left-back might be fit to appear in some capacity.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Adam Aznou and Jack Grealish could secure their competitive debuts for Everton, and it will be interesting to see where Grealish is deployed should Moyes hand him a start against Leeds United.

Thierno Barry, however, might have to come off the bench as Beto is expected to lead the line here.

Everton predicted starting XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Aznou; Gueye, Garner; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Grealish; Beto

When is Leeds United vs Everton?

Everton will begin their Premier League 2025/26 season against Leeds United on Monday, August 18. Kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm BST.

Where to watch Leeds United vs Everton?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

The match will also be available online on Sky Go, on the Sky Sports app and via Now TV’s Sports membership.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb