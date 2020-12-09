Opinion

Passion Play – Can Carlo Provide the Spark to Ignite Languid Blues?

Coming close to a year to day since Chelsea's last visit to Goodison Park, this weekend's clash with Frank Lampard's team offers an interesting contrast between the personalities in charge of Everton and, perhaps, the performance from the team

This week marked a year since the departure from Everton of Marco Silva. It's also a year since Duncan Ferguson￼ took charge of a demoralised and relegation-threatened outfit and extracted from it a performance of such grit, passion and pride that it swept aside much-fancied Chelsea at a raucous, packed Goodison Park.

This year the attendance will be reduced to just the 2,000 souls fortunate enough to have won a ticket through the club’s ballot and while the atmosphere will unquestionably be different, it's also fair to wonder just how different the performance on the field will be.

Certainly, the stakes are lower this time but Evertonians will nonetheless be expecting a performance from their players after their disappointingly passionless display at Burnley last weekend. Whether they will get one remains to be seen because there has been a noticeable lack of fire in the collective belly in recent games. In contrast to the swagger with which they started the campaign, Everton have performed with a passivity and generally lackadaisical air in recent weeks. That’s in stark contrast to when Big Dunc’s inspired charges beat Frank Lampard’s shell-shocked mob 3-1 a couple of weeks before Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as Silva’s successor in December 2019.

In terms of their personalities, Ancelotti and Ferguson could not be more different and it leaves supporters waiting to see how the vastly experienced but mild-mannered Italian will respond to what is a lengthening sequence of sub-par performances. There won’t be much fire or brimstone in the dressing room but at some point there needs to be some evidence of the manager’s inspiration on his players.

It’s possible that the visit of his former club and the three opponents that follow — Leicester, Arsenal (although Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in even worse form than Everton) and Manchester United — will ignite some fire in Everton’s players and force them to raise their game. It shouldn’t come to that, obviously; a coach of Ancelotti’s repute should be able to bring the best out of his players but anything that gets the side back to winning ways will be welcome.

After blowing Blues fans away with a scintillating start to the season, Everton’s form has fallen away precipitously since the win over Brighton in early October. In the intervening 10 weeks, Ancelotti’s outfit have won just once in seven matches and toppled off the summit of the Premier League to ninth place. Since the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, the Italian has spoken of his satisfaction with his team’s performance, particularly on the defensive side despite the failure to keep a clean sheet for the 10th successive match, and that Everton “are where we want to be,” in terms of the pursuit of Europe.

In terms of league placing, the Toffees are eight places better off than after 11 games last season under Silva and have taken exactly the same number of points from the same games as in 2019-20 (with West Brom, Fulham and Leeds substituted for Watford, Norwich and Bournemouth respectively). Yet, it’s hard not to feel a little deflated by where the club finds itself heading into four very difficult games in the run-up to Christmas, not least because of all the optimism engendered by that 100% five-match start to the campaign.

It would be unrealistic to expect Everton to still be top of the table at this stage of their development under Ancelotti, particularly given the suspension and injury troubles that have dogged them for much of the season so far, not least to key players like Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman. There is a feeling that Ancelotti’s first team can be a match for anyone but that once a couple of figures are lost, the squad’s lack of depth in quality is exposed.

At the same time, though, there is a burgeoning sense of disillusionment that Everton not only failed to beat any of Southampton, Newcastle, Leeds or Burnley, they lost three of those four and on the back of pretty suspect performances. Added to the indignity of garnering a solitary point from the 12 available from those games were some worryingly questionable selection decisions from the manager.

The debate over the exclusion of Niels Nkounkou and Anthony Gordon is fodder for another column — their absence is troubling — but even with important individuals missing, it was not unreasonable to expect this Everton squad to have gone up against poor sides like Newcastle and Burnley and played significantly better. Yet Ancelotti has obsessed over the defence and opted for experienced heads in unfamiliar roles while younger players more naturally suited to the positions in question have been completely overlooked. That conservatism translated into blunted attacking displays and no wins.

Fabian Delph’s injury forced a move away from the increasingly dubious five-man back line formation at Burnley and saw Ben Godfrey perform admirably as an emergency left-back. It’s likely that the young centre-half will get the nod there over Nkounkou on Saturday in a more familiar 4-3-3 setup and while he won’t provide the same width as the young Frenchman, the team as a whole will hopefully be more comfortable in that formation.

When that first-choice XI has been available, Everton’s quality has shone through and matters appear to take care of themselves on the pitch. When James Rodriguez was fresh on the scene, Coleman was raiding down the right, Digne was pinging crosses in from the left and Richarlison was generally making a nuisance of himself, you didn’t need to think much about how Ancelotti’s team play. They were quick in transition, could switch the play from one flank to the other with dizzying effect thanks to James’s range and were dangerous from set-pieces. Crucially, they could outscore their opponents in the early going.

Robbed of their overlapping full-backs, the Blues have struggled to consistently move the ball effectively and for long periods in the defeat to Manchester United and in the draw at Burnley, they didn’t like a passing team at all. Like Silva, Ancelotti has favoured playing out from the back with the centre-halves split either side of the penalty area but it’s a tactic that often leads up “blind alleys” and ends with Jordan Pickford lumping it long the possession otherwise being turned over, sometimes in costly fashion.

Too often, the passing avenues open to the central defenders are restricted to the flanks — both Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré, despite their apparent roles as “water-carriers”, position themselves behind the press and are therefore unavailable and it makes Everton very easy to defend against. The best teams can work the ball through the lines, playing triangles and stretching teams with their movement but the current edition of Ancelotti’s Blues can be maddeningly static when in possession of the ball.

The lack of an out-ball from defence, with potential recipients like Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré either positioning themselves out of the passing lanes or too close to the opposition press, has been a feature of Everton's limited ability to consistently move the ball forward

Is this something that will come in time as Ancelotti approaches his anniversary in charge and how long will it take? Or is he waiting for the next transfer window when he can another quality piece to his puzzle? And what happens in the interim against better teams who will be better equipped to punish Everton when moves break down?

These are the questions that will occupy Evertonians as the team faces arguably its toughest examination yet this season between now and the New Year. The three upcoming League games and the Festive season beyond comprise a run of six matches in 18 days to round out 2020 during which time there will be 15 points on offer and the chance to take another step towards Wembley when the Carabao Cup resumes on the 21st.

It is a time of the season when teams can build up a significant head of steam and make strides up the table by putting together a run of good results. It’s hard to believe based on Everton’s run since the derby that it is they who will be catching fire and surging back into the national consciousness but perhaps it just needs one uplifting performance and a stirring home win to get the confidence flowing again. Just like last year when Chelsea came to town…

