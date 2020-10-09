Everton History

The Finnis Family – An Enduring Everton Love Affair





Harold Finnis is one of 90 players, to date, to make a solitary first team appearance for the Blues in peacetime football. He was born in 1920, the second-youngest of nine children, and started playing football whilst attending Kirkdale’s Daisy Street School. At the age of 14 he was selected to play for Liverpool Schoolboys representative side and, after leaving school, joined Everton as a junior. He was a regular for the club’s ‘A’ team and was called up to make his senior debut in a wartime fixture in November 1940, playing at left-half in place of Gordon Watson in a 2-1 defeat by Bury at Gigg Lane. It was quite a step-up for Harry and the match report noted: ‘Finnis’s lack of experience resulted in Bury’s right flank having too much room in which to work.’ Later that season, he made his second, and final, wartime first team outing at centre-half - a 5-3 thriller in which Everton emerged victorious at Haig Avenue.

During the war Harry enlisted with the RAF and served in Egypt, Palestine (as was) and Iraq. In November 1944, Alf Anderson, the Third Lanark player who had guested for Everton during the War, sent an ‘airgram’ to the Toffees directorate ‘eulogising the great play of this half-back in Palestine’.

On being demobbed Harry was finally able to turn professional for the Blues. A glut of injuries to the likes of T.G. Jones and Norman Greenhalgh saw Harry called up for his Football League debut for the trip to Leeds United on 9th November 1946. There was a cold wind blowing down the pitch but it was a baptism of fire for Harry in an unfamiliar left-back position. The game started in dramatic fashion when a cross by Grainger hit Harry on the arm. The referee signaled ‘play on’ but, in response to vigorous protests from the Leeds players, he consulted the linesman and awarded a spot kick. To Harry’s relief, Milburn blazed his goal attempt over the crossbar. It would be a testing match for both full-backs against the Leeds speed merchants on the flanks. Although Ephraim ‘Jock’ Dodds had got the Blues level, the Elland Road outfit scored a late winner.

The 1946-47 team



Harry in action vs Leeds United

Harry returned to reserve team football but picked up a nasty groin injury which could have been treated easily nowadays but made it difficult for him to walk for 12 months. It ended his playing career. He was released by Everton in the summer of 1947 and joined D.R. Weir, a firm of builders’ merchants and ironmongery which was based on St. Anne Street. Harry worked there until he retired in 1985. This was not the end of Harry’s links to Everton, however, as he served for 25 years as a match day steward for Goodison Park matches, including during the 1966 World Cup.

He and his wife Hilda lived in Litherland and raised three children (Geoff, Sheila and Norman). Harry died on 9th February 1991 after a long illness, following a stroke. He is sadly missed by his friends and family who describe him as being a gentleman with a lovely personality.

One of Harry’s grandchildren, Ian, was a PGA professional Formby Hall Golf Club and, in 2016, became caddy to his old friend, and fellow-Evertonian, Tommy Fleetwood. They have since enjoyed great success together. In 2013, in Crosby, Ian married goalkeeper Rachel Brown who had won the FA Women’s Cup with Everton in 2010 and also represented England (82 caps) and Team GB in the 2012 Olympic Games. Rachel has since retired from playing and now focuses on the media side of the game. Ian and Rachel have two children, so maybe another link to Everton is yet to come.

Acknowledgements:

Thanks to the Finnis family for assistance with this article.

A version of the article previously appeared in issue 24 of The Black Watch fanzine

Sources:

Finnis family archive

bluecorrespondent.co.uk

evertonresults.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb