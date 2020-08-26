Seasons2020-21Everton News

Design revisions part of Bramley-Moore Dock update

Lyndon Lloyd and  Michael Kenrick Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 28comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will submit a revised planning application next month that will include architectural and design changes to the proposed Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The club's original planning documents were conveyed to Liverpool City Council last December, with a decision expected some time this year. Although the application was submitted just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Everton insist that their plans, which are very much in line with the Government's "build, build, build" mantra aimed at stimulating an ecomomic recovery, have been moving on apace.

The changes to the plans for Bramley-Moore Dock will trigger an additional review of the planning application which the Council are expected to complete by December this year which will likely involve a delay a start of construction of the project until April 2021.

The proposed multi-storey car park has been removed from the plans and a stepped, river-facing plaza has been proosed

Everton have also confirmed the team that would be taking the project forwards, as previously revealed when original architect, Dan Meis, was dropped earlier in the summer.

Laing O'Rourke have been chosen as the contractors for the proposed build, and they have selected Pattern to be the technical architects in the process. Buro Happold and Planit-IE have been retained as engineering consultants and landscape architects respectively.

Colin Chong, Stadium Development Director for Everton Football Club, details the changes and the new path forward in a lengthy blogpost at the club's website.

However, objections to the club's proposed new stadium are being made to Liverpool City Council by Historic England and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a heritage body acting on behalf of UNESCO.

Historic England, together with ICOMOS, believe the proposals should be reviewed by the Government due to their concerns over the impact of Everton's plans to infill the dock could have on what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Conservation Area. Similar concerns have also been raised by the Victorian Society.

It remains to be seen how these tricky heritage issues will be resolved but some changes have been proposed, the most notable of which is the inclusion of a river-facing plaza on the west side of the ground and the removal of the multi-storey car park.

The West Quay will now become the car park with spaces for disabled supporters, with the solar panels originally planned for that location now moving to the stadium roof.

The brick façade has been simplified to make Archibald Leitch lattice work patterns more obvious in the brickwork and there will be a slight reduction in the stadium roof to meet LCC's guidance on World Heritage Site requirements.

The club stress that they do not anticipate that the changes will create any additional expense to the project which has been estimated to cost around £500m, with construction being financed by private investment.

 

Anthony Murphy
1 Posted 26/08/2020 at 15:52:25
Significant revisions to Bramley-Moore Dock stadium project — who would have thought it, eh?
Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:01:28
Maybe we can find a bit of positivity in these new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium developments?
Michael Lynch
3 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:43:20
I wouldn't want to be sitting at the top of the stepped plaza with the wind whipping in off the Mersey. Surely there's a better use for that space?
Barry Rathbone
4 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:45:04
Needs a complete overhaul the space ship/air con exhaust look will age terribly in a few years so good news if it results in a classier design. The Meis effort was a typical emperor's new clothes story no one seemed to have the balls to say "fuck me that is absolute cack"
Frank McGregor
5 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:47:07
Looks like this is turning into another Everton saga for building new stadium.

I suggest that we cancel the Bramley-Moore Dock deal and let the dock sink into the Mersey and leave the rest of the area in decay. Then the Heritage and other pseudo intellectual societies will be happy.

Nick White
6 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:54:37
I think it looks great, get it built Everton!

Michael and Barry, maybe we could fill in some more of the dock and add some terraced houses and while we are at it just transport the existing Goodison design to Bramley Moore?

Lee Mandaracas
7 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:54:42
When filling in the dock with Christ knows how much concrete why would they not entertain an underground car park? Also, not convinced this new squat version of the design keeps the heritage of the dockyard buildings as the original did. Either way, to reduce the height means a reduction in internal space so what has been lost inside to make this work better than it's taller predecessor?
John Chambers
8 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:56:00
So it seems that Historic England and ICOMOS feel retaining a derelict space, that will probably start falling down of it's own accord through disrepair, is more important than investment to build a new (hopefully) vibrant sight to be used by thousands. It will also prevent the re-generation of Goodison to provide another area for housing etc. I'm sure there will be enough challenges anyway without these short sighted fools.
Michael Kenrick
9 Posted 26/08/2020 at 16:57:59
Lee, they have the scope with the dock infill to accommodate the hight restriction by lowering the entire internal bowl without losing anything. I don't know if this is what has been done.
Peter Mills
10 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:00:05
I think it’s a stunning design, although how it will look in a few years time will depend much upon the quality of the materials used. Cost savings now will create problems rapidly in such an exposed location.

It seems unbelievable that the planning process could be moved away from the local authority to central government on the grounds of a disused dock being infilled. Whilst the site is clearly of historic interest, history is dynamic, new life for a disused piece of land is surely the best way to maintain its integrity.

Lee Mandaracas
11 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:01:30
Thanks Michael, fair point.
Michael Lynch
12 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:03:11
Nick @6 Actually, a few houses and flats around the stadium looking out onto the river would be boss. Put me down for a penthouse please.
Craig Walker
13 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:04:22
I think it looks great and did when I first saw it. It’s the only positive I’ve got as far as Everton is concerned. Mess this up and we might as well wave goodbye to ever regaining our place amongst the elite.
Nick White
14 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:08:50
Michael, brill! Think there are already some going up further towards the city and the old Tobacco warehouse refurb is well underway👍 Hopefully a few decent pubs will also go up!
Joe McMahon
15 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:15:41
When I was in my mid 30's I thought I'd be sat in a new shiny seat by the time I was 40. When I was in my mid 40's I thought I'd be sat in it when i'm 50. Well I'm 51 in a few weeks and now resigned to not being able to sit in that bloody seat until i'm 60.

Do we really need Archibald Leitch lattice work patterns? He was architect for many not just Everton. I'm on my own here I know.

Nick Page
16 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:24:23
Historic England and ICOMOS must be absolutely riddled with red shite. If they’re based anywhere south of the Watford gap it’s an absolute certainty.
Keith Taylor
17 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:42:22
It seems that things are still moving in the right direction. It is inevitable that some vested interests will try and intervene and cause delays during a planning process for something as big as this project, but why would anyone want to object to such a transformative project just because a disused dock is being filled in?

I think the communication from Colin Chong is clear and continues to make a good case for the project.

Answer the questions, get behind the project, and get it built.

Barry Rathbone
18 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:49:44
There used to be a castle in Liverpool and this design missed an opportunity to commemorate city history with a gargantuan castellated edifice built on the banks of the Mersey.

Unesco would have loved it and a Rupert's tower at each corner with a blue liver bird overlooking the river it would been pure Everton glamour.

Add a couple of canon pointed at Anfield from the inland facing towers and you have perfection.

Cheap build as well being essentially a rectangular box.

Jimmy Hogan
19 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:51:55
Can't we just scrap it and go for mock tudor?
Justin Doone
20 Posted 26/08/2020 at 17:52:58
Good news. It's still moving forward.

I understand the need for conservation but have they seen the crap that has already been allowed to be built around it?

It's currently an unused piece of prime retail space that is being left to rot under a pile of bird sewage.

I hope the government do get involved and provide some funding for it whilst telling the other organisations to stop wasting important funding in needless meetings and legal chit chat.

Keith Gleave
21 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:18:35
Get the fourth grace built.
Stephen Vincent
22 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:22:03
You're not Joe #15. I can't understand why the new stadium has to have the Archibald Leitch lattice work – surely that nod to history should be part of the Goodison Park project. But it's not a deal breaker. Is it?

I had dealings with English Heritage a few years back and they were absolute pedantic pricks.

Didn't Barca have similar issues with the Camp Nou, which is why 20% is below ground level?

Jerome Shields
23 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:31:21
Historic England and ICOMOS could be awkward enough.
Bobby Mallon
24 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:33:25
God when will people stop moaning, it’s a classy looking brand new stadium much better than Goodison. Just be happy
Ray Said
25 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:38:39
I had dealings with English Heritage a few years back-i still have bad dreams about it. We need to stick a thatched roof on and have steam powered engines to transport fans to meet their approval
Tony Everan
26 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:43:00
Peter 10, excellent point about the quality of materials. It could be more economical long term to pay the premium for quality that weathers better and gives the stadium a bespoke, quality look to it. The detail can make all the difference.
John Chambers
27 Posted 26/08/2020 at 18:59:52
Here's what the Historic England site says.
https://historicengland.org.uk/whats-new/statements/everton-fc-new-stadium/
The last paragraph makes it appear they have already made their mind up and want it to be "called in" by the Secretary of State. I suspect if that happens the best we can hope for is a long delay.
Patrick McFarlane
28 Posted 26/08/2020 at 19:22:58
John #27
I agree it does seem certain to be called-in, whether, this Tory government is of a mind to scupper the scheme in the current climate is open to debate as they can be contrary in these matters, particularly for Northern schemes and Merseyside in particular.

Bottom line is that we will have to wait even longer to begin the project and we could be looking as far as 2024/25 before we have a chance to sit in the stadium. It would seem another renewal of season tickets will have taken place before we will know whether the ground will get the go ahead or not. My concern is if it does get rejected, what will the club do then?


However, we consider that the proposal to infill the dock would result in substantial harm to the significance of the Grade II listed Bramley-Moore Dock and cause harm to the World Heritage Site.

Due to the impact of the proposals on a World Heritage Site, which has the highest level of heritage protection and is internationally significant, we think that this application should be determined by the Secretary of State and will ask for it to be called in for his determination. We have also advised that the application should be refused, unless the decision-maker concludes that the public benefits would outweigh the substantial harm to Bramley-Moore dock and the harm to the World Heritage Site which the proposals would cause.

