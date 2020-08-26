Seasons2020-21Everton News
Design revisions part of Bramley-Moore Dock update
Everton will submit a revised planning application next month that will include architectural and design changes to the proposed Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
The club's original planning documents were conveyed to Liverpool City Council last December, with a decision expected some time this year. Although the application was submitted just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Everton insist that their plans, which are very much in line with the Government's "build, build, build" mantra aimed at stimulating an ecomomic recovery, have been moving on apace.
The changes to the plans for Bramley-Moore Dock will trigger an additional review of the planning application which the Council are expected to complete by December this year which will likely involve a delay a start of construction of the project until April 2021.
The proposed multi-storey car park has been removed from the plans and a stepped, river-facing plaza has been proosed
Everton have also confirmed the team that would be taking the project forwards, as previously revealed when original architect, Dan Meis, was dropped earlier in the summer.
Laing O'Rourke have been chosen as the contractors for the proposed build, and they have selected Pattern to be the technical architects in the process. Buro Happold and Planit-IE have been retained as engineering consultants and landscape architects respectively.
Colin Chong, Stadium Development Director for Everton Football Club, details the changes and the new path forward in a lengthy blogpost at the club's website.
However, objections to the club's proposed new stadium are being made to Liverpool City Council by Historic England and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a heritage body acting on behalf of UNESCO.
Historic England, together with ICOMOS, believe the proposals should be reviewed by the Government due to their concerns over the impact of Everton's plans to infill the dock could have on what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Conservation Area. Similar concerns have also been raised by the Victorian Society.
It remains to be seen how these tricky heritage issues will be resolved but some changes have been proposed, the most notable of which is the inclusion of a river-facing plaza on the west side of the ground and the removal of the multi-storey car park.
The West Quay will now become the car park with spaces for disabled supporters, with the solar panels originally planned for that location now moving to the stadium roof.
The brick façade has been simplified to make Archibald Leitch lattice work patterns more obvious in the brickwork and there will be a slight reduction in the stadium roof to meet LCC's guidance on World Heritage Site requirements.
The club stress that they do not anticipate that the changes will create any additional expense to the project which has been estimated to cost around £500m, with construction being financed by private investment.
Reader Comments (28)
I suggest that we cancel the Bramley-Moore Dock deal and let the dock sink into the Mersey and leave the rest of the area in decay. Then the Heritage and other pseudo intellectual societies will be happy.
Michael and Barry, maybe we could fill in some more of the dock and add some terraced houses and while we are at it just transport the existing Goodison design to Bramley Moore?
It seems unbelievable that the planning process could be moved away from the local authority to central government on the grounds of a disused dock being infilled. Whilst the site is clearly of historic interest, history is dynamic, new life for a disused piece of land is surely the best way to maintain its integrity.
Do we really need Archibald Leitch lattice work patterns? He was architect for many not just Everton. I'm on my own here I know.
I think the communication from Colin Chong is clear and continues to make a good case for the project.
Answer the questions, get behind the project, and get it built.
Unesco would have loved it and a Rupert's tower at each corner with a blue liver bird overlooking the river it would been pure Everton glamour.
Add a couple of canon pointed at Anfield from the inland facing towers and you have perfection.
Cheap build as well being essentially a rectangular box.
I understand the need for conservation but have they seen the crap that has already been allowed to be built around it?
It's currently an unused piece of prime retail space that is being left to rot under a pile of bird sewage.
I hope the government do get involved and provide some funding for it whilst telling the other organisations to stop wasting important funding in needless meetings and legal chit chat.
I had dealings with English Heritage a few years back and they were absolute pedantic pricks.
Didn't Barca have similar issues with the Camp Nou, which is why 20% is below ground level?
https://historicengland.org.uk/whats-new/statements/everton-fc-new-stadium/
The last paragraph makes it appear they have already made their mind up and want it to be "called in" by the Secretary of State. I suspect if that happens the best we can hope for is a long delay.
I agree it does seem certain to be called-in, whether, this Tory government is of a mind to scupper the scheme in the current climate is open to debate as they can be contrary in these matters, particularly for Northern schemes and Merseyside in particular.
Bottom line is that we will have to wait even longer to begin the project and we could be looking as far as 2024/25 before we have a chance to sit in the stadium. It would seem another renewal of season tickets will have taken place before we will know whether the ground will get the go ahead or not. My concern is if it does get rejected, what will the club do then?
Due to the impact of the proposals on a World Heritage Site, which has the highest level of heritage protection and is internationally significant, we think that this application should be determined by the Secretary of State and will ask for it to be called in for his determination. We have also advised that the application should be refused, unless the decision-maker concludes that the public benefits would outweigh the substantial harm to Bramley-Moore dock and the harm to the World Heritage Site which the proposals would cause.
However, we consider that the proposal to infill the dock would result in substantial harm to the significance of the Grade II listed Bramley-Moore Dock and cause harm to the World Heritage Site.
1 Posted 26/08/2020 at 15:52:25