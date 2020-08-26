Design revisions part of Bramley-Moore Dock update

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020



Everton will submit a revised planning application next month that will include architectural and design changes to the proposed Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The club's original planning documents were conveyed to Liverpool City Council last December, with a decision expected some time this year. Although the application was submitted just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Everton insist that their plans, which are very much in line with the Government's "build, build, build" mantra aimed at stimulating an ecomomic recovery, have been moving on apace.

The changes to the plans for Bramley-Moore Dock will trigger an additional review of the planning application which the Council are expected to complete by December this year which will likely involve a delay a start of construction of the project until April 2021.

The proposed multi-storey car park has been removed from the plans and a stepped, river-facing plaza has been proosed

Everton have also confirmed the team that would be taking the project forwards, as previously revealed when original architect, Dan Meis, was dropped earlier in the summer.

Laing O'Rourke have been chosen as the contractors for the proposed build, and they have selected Pattern to be the technical architects in the process. Buro Happold and Planit-IE have been retained as engineering consultants and landscape architects respectively.

Colin Chong, Stadium Development Director for Everton Football Club, details the changes and the new path forward in a lengthy blogpost at the club's website.

However, objections to the club's proposed new stadium are being made to Liverpool City Council by Historic England and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a heritage body acting on behalf of UNESCO.

Historic England, together with ICOMOS, believe the proposals should be reviewed by the Government due to their concerns over the impact of Everton's plans to infill the dock could have on what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Conservation Area. Similar concerns have also been raised by the Victorian Society.

It remains to be seen how these tricky heritage issues will be resolved but some changes have been proposed, the most notable of which is the inclusion of a river-facing plaza on the west side of the ground and the removal of the multi-storey car park.

The West Quay will now become the car park with spaces for disabled supporters, with the solar panels originally planned for that location now moving to the stadium roof.

The brick façade has been simplified to make Archibald Leitch lattice work patterns more obvious in the brickwork and there will be a slight reduction in the stadium roof to meet LCC's guidance on World Heritage Site requirements.

The club stress that they do not anticipate that the changes will create any additional expense to the project which has been estimated to cost around £500m, with construction being financed by private investment.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads