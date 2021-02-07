Calvert-Lewin credits spirit and tactical tweak for Old Trafford draw

Dominic Calvert-Lewin credited a change in tactics by Carlo Ancelotti early in the second half for the comeback that eventually enabled Everton to grab a last-gasp draw against Manchester United.

The Toffees extended their unbeaten run away from home by salvaging what looked to be an unlikely point when Calvert-Lewin steered home a dramatic equaliser to make it 3-3 deep into stoppage time.

It was a reward for Everton's spirit and never-say-die attitude, one that saw them come back from 2-0 down through goals by Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez to level it at 2-2, only to then fall behind again with 20 minutes to go.

“It was frustrating when we get back level from two goals down and to then let them get the lead again with a set piece but we just hung in there,” Calvert-Lewin beamed afterwards. “It was a difficult evening, especially when they had the ball for large parts [of the game] and we had to stay disciplined.

“But you smell a goal there at the end and you have to be ready to put it in.

“I was just waiting for a little knick. I knew I wasn't going to get the first contact so it was just about being ready for the second one when it's about to drop. I think once it's hit my stomach I knew I could get there before the keeper.

“I thought if I could beat the keeper [to the ball], it's a goal.”

Asked what was changed at half-time when the Blues were down two goals and facing a mountain to climb against the team placed second in the Premier League, Calvert-Lewin alluded to a tactical shift by Carlo Ancelotti.

“We had a little change of system a few minutes into the second half and that allowed us to get back into the game and push a few bodies forward. And you can for the first goal where I've put it back across to ‘Doucs' and it's just getting bodies forward.

“I think [in the first half] we let them have to much of the ball and we didn't really lay a glove [on them] and it was about showing more spirit and picking the tempo up a bit. I think that's where we're at our best — when we play high tempo and we get after people.

“It's frustrating when go two goals down because, I think for me, we're capable of so much more and I feel like every team we come up against we can compete and we can beat them. So when we don't lay a glove early on and we let teams get away from us, it's frustrating.

“But I think the spirit we showed at the confidence to get back in the game, that's what we're about and that's what we need to show more of.”

