In a recent thread, Ron Sear mentioned sea shanties, and I had the same thought — the following has evolved as events have changed. Like all sea shanties, new verses are added with each change of events.

To the tune of Liverpool Judies:

The reverend Ben Chamber's intentions were clear
When he introduced sport, to keep his flock off the beer
Saint Domingo FC kept them out of the pub
To witness the birth of our famous club

Chorus: Our jersey and the Mersey are both Royal Blue
And all Evertonians are born True Blue too

Stanley Park, Priory Road, then to Anfield they went
Where they won our first title, and up went the rent
Mere Green in Mahon's pocket, the park crossed long ago
And the rest, well it's History, as all Toffees know

Chorus

Record years in the top fight, just part of our fame
“The School of Science”, it's how we play the game
With Prince Rupert's Tower at the heart of our crest
It's “Nil Satis Nisi Optimum”, Nothing but the best.

Chorus

League titles and cups, well we've won our share
Competed in Europe, and had success there
But wrong calls have robbed us, you'd swear we were cursed
Clive Thomas and Collina, just two of the worst

Chorus

It's said we're all chosen who follow the Blues
In our thousands each week, no matter – win, draw or lose
Through the highs and the lows, the trouble and the strife Where "The People's Club" welcome, to the rest of your life

Chorus

There's a matchday tradition, our Toffee Lady
The Jury's still out on who she might be
Mother Noblett, Ma Bushell – are they one and the same
It's their world-famous toffee that earned us our name

Chorus

Our first Number 9, William Ralph "Dixie" Dean.
The Greatest goal-scorer the World's ever seen.
So neat with both feet, in the air just sublime
Dixie's 60 in a season will stand for all time

Chorus

We've many more heroes, let's mention a few
The Cannon Ball Kid, Holy Trinity too
Two Duncs, The Golden Vision, Lyons, Latch, Super Kev 
Richy, Seamus, Cahill, Sheedy, Reid and big Nev

Chorus

The last of the Corinthians, he famously said
That one Evertonian's worth 20 in red
Our little Ball of Fire, he had this to his name
Once Everton have touched you, Nothing will be the same

Chorus

To those who both managed us and proudly wore Blue.
Royle, Harvey, Kendall, and Billy Bingham too
They all played for the Catt – his name seldom heard
No media favourite, no credit where deserved

Chorus

It's thanks Sean Dyche led us through hard times
With two point deductions for inflated crimes
Davey Moyes has returned and we're showing some flair
To us he's still Ginger despite his grey hair

Chorus

Great Goodison Nights in our folklore are set
For those who were there, Munich's the best yet
The Blues launched their bombs, and we'll never forget
How the Gwladys Street End sucked the ball in the net

Chorus

Those days have long gone but we still hope and dream
Despite the false dawns, we keep faith in our team.
We've finished the 4th Grace, our new home at last
Time to look to the future, not dwell in the past

Chorus

It's the one shining light in what's been years of gloom
A beacon to guide us to better times soon
TFG, our new owners, that's surely good news
For all Evertonians and the Spirit of the Blues

Chorus

Through good times and bad times, the great glory years
We'd get down to Goodison and belt out our cheers
We'd roar on the Toffees, how loudly we sang
All proud to be members of the Goodison Gang

Chorus

Now Goodison Park's really showing her age
We're long overdue our new modern stage
Let's cherish the memories of all those great stars
As they took to the field, to the theme from “Z-Cars”

Chorus

Our Spiritual home for many long years
When the final games played, we'll shed a few tears
It's the end of an era, a time for fresh starts
And our Grand Old Lady, forever in our hearts

Chorus

Soon we will transfer to Bramley-Moore Dock
To the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey we'll flock
Once a Heritage site, which is fitting and shrewd
1892 – the last time we've been moved

Chorus

So good health to all Toffees, where 'er you may be
Born into the Family, that is EFC
All the Kopites are moaning, they're bitter of course
Cos it's not just the city – the Liver Birds aren't yours

Chorus

Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 01/05/2025 at 00:24:49
Geoff, that's an epic. Homeric.

Well done, sir.

