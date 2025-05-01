Column A fabulous Everton sea shanty Geoff's brilliant history of Everton FC, set to verse in the form of a unique sea shanty Geoff Cadman 1 May 2025 1comment (last) In a recent thread, Ron Sear mentioned sea shanties, and I had the same thought — the following has evolved as events have changed. Like all sea shanties, new verses are added with each change of events.To the tune of Liverpool Judies:The reverend Ben Chamber's intentions were clearWhen he introduced sport, to keep his flock off the beerSaint Domingo FC kept them out of the pubTo witness the birth of our famous clubChorus: Our jersey and the Mersey are both Royal BlueAnd all Evertonians are born True Blue tooStanley Park, Priory Road, then to Anfield they went Where they won our first title, and up went the rentMere Green in Mahon's pocket, the park crossed long agoAnd the rest, well it's History, as all Toffees knowChorusRecord years in the top fight, just part of our fame “The School of Science”, it's how we play the gameWith Prince Rupert's Tower at the heart of our crestIt's “Nil Satis Nisi Optimum”, Nothing but the best. ChorusLeague titles and cups, well we've won our shareCompeted in Europe, and had success thereBut wrong calls have robbed us, you'd swear we were cursedClive Thomas and Collina, just two of the worstChorus It's said we're all chosen who follow the Blues In our thousands each week, no matter – win, draw or lose Through the highs and the lows, the trouble and the strife Where "The People's Club" welcome, to the rest of your lifeChorusThere's a matchday tradition, our Toffee LadyThe Jury's still out on who she might beMother Noblett, Ma Bushell – are they one and the sameIt's their world-famous toffee that earned us our name ChorusOur first Number 9, William Ralph "Dixie" Dean.The Greatest goal-scorer the World's ever seen.So neat with both feet, in the air just sublimeDixie's 60 in a season will stand for all timeChorusWe've many more heroes, let's mention a few The Cannon Ball Kid, Holy Trinity too Two Duncs, The Golden Vision, Lyons, Latch, Super Kev Richy, Seamus, Cahill, Sheedy, Reid and big NevChorusThe last of the Corinthians, he famously saidThat one Evertonian's worth 20 in red Our little Ball of Fire, he had this to his nameOnce Everton have touched you, Nothing will be the sameChorusTo those who both managed us and proudly wore Blue.Royle, Harvey, Kendall, and Billy Bingham too They all played for the Catt – his name seldom heard No media favourite, no credit where deservedChorusIt's thanks Sean Dyche led us through hard timesWith two point deductions for inflated crimesDavey Moyes has returned and we're showing some flairTo us he's still Ginger despite his grey hairChorusGreat Goodison Nights in our folklore are setFor those who were there, Munich's the best yetThe Blues launched their bombs, and we'll never forgetHow the Gwladys Street End sucked the ball in the netChorusThose days have long gone but we still hope and dream Despite the false dawns, we keep faith in our team.We've finished the 4th Grace, our new home at lastTime to look to the future, not dwell in the pastChorusIt's the one shining light in what's been years of gloomA beacon to guide us to better times soonTFG, our new owners, that's surely good newsFor all Evertonians and the Spirit of the BluesChorusThrough good times and bad times, the great glory yearsWe'd get down to Goodison and belt out our cheers We'd roar on the Toffees, how loudly we sang All proud to be members of the Goodison GangChorus Now Goodison Park's really showing her ageWe're long overdue our new modern stageLet's cherish the memories of all those great starsAs they took to the field, to the theme from “Z-Cars”ChorusOur Spiritual home for many long yearsWhen the final games played, we'll shed a few tearsIt's the end of an era, a time for fresh startsAnd our Grand Old Lady, forever in our heartsChorusSoon we will transfer to Bramley-Moore DockTo the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey we'll flockOnce a Heritage site, which is fitting and shrewd1892 – the last time we've been movedChorusSo good health to all Toffees, where 'er you may beBorn into the Family, that is EFCAll the Kopites are moaning, they're bitter of course Cos it's not just the city – the Liver Birds aren't yours Chorus Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 01/05/2025 at 00:34:49 Geoff, that's an epic. Homeric. Well done, sir.