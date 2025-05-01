In a recent thread, Ron Sear mentioned sea shanties, and I had the same thought — the following has evolved as events have changed. Like all sea shanties, new verses are added with each change of events.



To the tune of Liverpool Judies:



The reverend Ben Chamber's intentions were clear

When he introduced sport, to keep his flock off the beer

Saint Domingo FC kept them out of the pub

To witness the birth of our famous club



Chorus: Our jersey and the Mersey are both Royal Blue

And all Evertonians are born True Blue too



Stanley Park, Priory Road, then to Anfield they went

Where they won our first title, and up went the rent

Mere Green in Mahon's pocket, the park crossed long ago

And the rest, well it's History, as all Toffees know



Chorus



Record years in the top fight, just part of our fame

“The School of Science”, it's how we play the game

With Prince Rupert's Tower at the heart of our crest

It's “Nil Satis Nisi Optimum”, Nothing but the best.



Chorus



League titles and cups, well we've won our share

Competed in Europe, and had success there

But wrong calls have robbed us, you'd swear we were cursed

Clive Thomas and Collina, just two of the worst



Chorus



It's said we're all chosen who follow the Blues

In our thousands each week, no matter – win, draw or lose

Through the highs and the lows, the trouble and the strife Where "The People's Club" welcome, to the rest of your life



Chorus



There's a matchday tradition, our Toffee Lady

The Jury's still out on who she might be

Mother Noblett, Ma Bushell – are they one and the same

It's their world-famous toffee that earned us our name



Chorus



Our first Number 9, William Ralph "Dixie" Dean.

The Greatest goal-scorer the World's ever seen.

So neat with both feet, in the air just sublime

Dixie's 60 in a season will stand for all time



Chorus



We've many more heroes, let's mention a few

The Cannon Ball Kid, Holy Trinity too

Two Duncs, The Golden Vision, Lyons, Latch, Super Kev

Richy, Seamus, Cahill, Sheedy, Reid and big Nev



Chorus



The last of the Corinthians, he famously said

That one Evertonian's worth 20 in red

Our little Ball of Fire, he had this to his name

Once Everton have touched you, Nothing will be the same



Chorus



To those who both managed us and proudly wore Blue.

Royle, Harvey, Kendall, and Billy Bingham too

They all played for the Catt – his name seldom heard

No media favourite, no credit where deserved



Chorus



It's thanks Sean Dyche led us through hard times

With two point deductions for inflated crimes

Davey Moyes has returned and we're showing some flair

To us he's still Ginger despite his grey hair



Chorus



Great Goodison Nights in our folklore are set

For those who were there, Munich's the best yet

The Blues launched their bombs, and we'll never forget

How the Gwladys Street End sucked the ball in the net



Chorus



Those days have long gone but we still hope and dream

Despite the false dawns, we keep faith in our team.

We've finished the 4th Grace, our new home at last

Time to look to the future, not dwell in the past



Chorus



It's the one shining light in what's been years of gloom

A beacon to guide us to better times soon

TFG, our new owners, that's surely good news

For all Evertonians and the Spirit of the Blues



Chorus



Through good times and bad times, the great glory years

We'd get down to Goodison and belt out our cheers

We'd roar on the Toffees, how loudly we sang

All proud to be members of the Goodison Gang



Chorus



Now Goodison Park's really showing her age

We're long overdue our new modern stage

Let's cherish the memories of all those great stars

As they took to the field, to the theme from “Z-Cars”



Chorus



Our Spiritual home for many long years

When the final games played, we'll shed a few tears

It's the end of an era, a time for fresh starts

And our Grand Old Lady, forever in our hearts



Chorus



Soon we will transfer to Bramley-Moore Dock

To the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey we'll flock

Once a Heritage site, which is fitting and shrewd

1892 – the last time we've been moved



Chorus



So good health to all Toffees, where 'er you may be

Born into the Family, that is EFC

All the Kopites are moaning, they're bitter of course

Cos it's not just the city – the Liver Birds aren't yours



Chorus

