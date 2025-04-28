28/04/2025





The constant stream of names being linked with imminent moves to Everton never seems in danger of waning, with one name cropping up a little more often than others: Tomas Soucek — primarily through previous connections with David Moyes at West Ham.

One report claims that David Moyes wants a reunion with the Hammers' midfielder this summer. The Czech Republic international has been a useful player for them since joining the club, and Moyes knows all about him, having worked with the player during his time at the London club.

Soucek has plenty of Premier League experience since he joined West Ham in 2019 from Slavia Prague and he has demonstrated the physicality needed to do well in English football. The experienced midfielder knows David Moyes’s philosophy as well, but at 30, his age may count against him with Everton needing to sign younger players who can be developed into a better team.

Soucek has eight goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, which a relatively good statistics considering Everton's problems in scoring goals from midfield this season. But the player signed a new deal with the Hammers until 2027 in January last year, giving them a strong bargaining position when it comes to negotiating any transfer deal.

