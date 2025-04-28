Season › 2024-25 › News Is David Moyes looking to reunite with Tomas Soucek? Rumour Mill 28/04/2025 6comments | Jump to last The constant stream of names being linked with imminent moves to Everton never seems in danger of waning, with one name cropping up a little more often than others: Tomas Soucek — primarily through previous connections with David Moyes at West Ham. One report claims that David Moyes wants a reunion with the Hammers' midfielder this summer. The Czech Republic international has been a useful player for them since joining the club, and Moyes knows all about him, having worked with the player during his time at the London club. Soucek has plenty of Premier League experience since he joined West Ham in 2019 from Slavia Prague and he has demonstrated the physicality needed to do well in English football. The experienced midfielder knows David Moyes’s philosophy as well, but at 30, his age may count against him with Everton needing to sign younger players who can be developed into a better team. Soucek has eight goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, which a relatively good statistics considering Everton's problems in scoring goals from midfield this season. But the player signed a new deal with the Hammers until 2027 in January last year, giving them a strong bargaining position when it comes to negotiating any transfer deal. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kunal Desai 1 Posted 28/04/2025 at 10:26:18 If he does come atleast he'll stop scoring against us.I'd take him if the fee is reasonable. We need options in the final third and he adds to that. John Brooks 2 Posted 28/04/2025 at 10:43:06 Yes, we need to 'youth up' the team. However when you're building you need a good steady foundation to put the bricks on. Soucek is 31, but as a stop gap he fits the bill. Whilst the youngsters are finding their feet he'll be a good support. Before anyone says we need them hitting the ground running, for them it's a new team, a new method of playing, a new manager and a new set of fans. Give them a chance, and I'm sure Moyes' influence can build a strong team. This is from a guy that had big doubts about Moyes being the right man for the job. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 28/04/2025 at 11:02:02 I agree John. You always need a balance of youth and experience. Right now, think Tarkowski and, although this may not please everyone, the presence Ashley Young has brought to the team this season. Likewise Idrissa Gana-Gueye, arguably our player of the season.They bring leadership and guidance to the young players. At our own levels, we've all played with them and been them!!I'll be honest, I know very little about Soucek, but 31 is not an age that would concern me in the modern game. Andrew Ellams 4 Posted 28/04/2025 at 11:16:55 There some stats flying around a few weeks ago about how much better our points per game record is with Doucoure in the team than without and West Ham's records with or without Soucek is pretty similar. Jon Harding 5 Posted 28/04/2025 at 11:28:13 No problem with this if it's instead of Doucoure, not as well as. Jim Bennings 6 Posted 28/04/2025 at 11:40:31 Better than what we've got let's put it that way..He reminds me of a lesser version of when we had Tim Cahill.The attack we have currently got has been very punchless most of this season let's be honest. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb