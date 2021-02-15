Seasons2020-21Everton News

Bramley-Moore Dock stadium takes significant step forward

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 15 February, 2021 12comments  |  Jump to last
Liverpool City Council will meet next week to determine the fate of Everton's proposed new stadium on Liverpool's north docks after their Planning Officer recommended that the project be approved.

It means that the club's plans for Bramley-Moore Dock could imminently get the green light and enable them to start construction on the 52,888-seater ground this summer.

LCC have scheduled a hearing to decide on Everton's detailed planning application for both the dockside stadium and their plans for a legacy project at their current home at Goodison Park for Tuesday, 23 February.

Should the Council give Everton the go-ahead, the proposal will be referred to Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government as a matter of routine.

In 200-page report prepared by the planning office, the city's experts said the proposals have “broad popular support overall” and that the “substantial public benefits far outweigh any heritage harm”. The latter point offers hope that the Government, who are expected to take around three weeks to review the plans, will overlook objections from entities like English Heritage based on the Grade II listing of the walls of the dock at what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to The Athletic it is believed that Everton have made progress on the funding mechanism for the estimated £500m build and could have something to announce in that regard after the LCC meeting next week.  

Brent Stephens
1 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:25:43
More positive feedback. Keep it coming.

"The report by the City Council’s Planning Officer, which will be reviewed at the meeting next week, has also been published today.

I am pleased to let you know that the Planning Officer, following a very thorough review of our application, is recommending that the Committee approves our plans."

Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:32:01
I find it incredible that such a beautiful/positive thing for the whole city, has to go through so many of these ridiculous stages?
Darren Hind
3 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:34:45
It'll be worth it when it happens Tony, but I know what you mean. Its a painfully slow process. Its like being dragged around the city by the bollocks
Neil Copeland
4 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:37:12
Tony#2, couldn’t agree more. Seems a total waste of taxpayers money and at a time when every penny is going to be needed to keep taxes as low as possible. Should be a no brainer.
Jim Burns
5 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:37:25
Having seen the way that prick Jenrick has handled the aftermath of the Grenville disaster - why am I still a little queasy ?
Craig Walker
6 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:40:25
What a surprise! Some stadium news after last night’s debacle.

I do welcome the news though. This is our only chance to get anywhere near the top sides. If BMD falls through then the weak flame of hope that has flickered for 25 years will be extinguished, possibly forever.

We need this stadium and we need serious investment in the team.

Andrew Ellams
7 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:41:29
Moshiri will make this happen, it's why he bought the club in the first place.
Jay Harris
8 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:43:09
I think you mean Grenfell Jim but point well made.
Peter Mills
9 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:43:50
I’ve just opened an email from our Chief Executive saying that if the recommendation is approved next week, the matter will be referred to the Secretary of State.

That process may not simply be a rubber-stamping exercise.

Andrew Ellams
10 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:45:46
Peter, Jenrick and Usmanov. A match made in brown envelope heaven.
Jay Harris
11 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:46:37
It seems like a long time ago the RS had plans approved for Stanley Park which were far more controversial in a much shorter period of time.

Cant understand the long period of time this is taking

Thomas Richards
12 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:50:42
Wonderful news.

Tony A.

Apply for an extension on your house and see the endless rigmarole mate.
A fuckin minefield to the man in the street
Multiply by a million and we are were we are.
The stadium will happen.
It has to, to fit in with Moshiris business plan.

