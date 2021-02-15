Seasons2020-21Everton News
Bramley-Moore Dock stadium takes significant step forward
It means that the club's plans for Bramley-Moore Dock could imminently get the green light and enable them to start construction on the 52,888-seater ground this summer.
LCC have scheduled a hearing to decide on Everton's detailed planning application for both the dockside stadium and their plans for a legacy project at their current home at Goodison Park for Tuesday, 23 February.
Should the Council give Everton the go-ahead, the proposal will be referred to Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government as a matter of routine.
In 200-page report prepared by the planning office, the city's experts said the proposals have “broad popular support overall” and that the “substantial public benefits far outweigh any heritage harm”. The latter point offers hope that the Government, who are expected to take around three weeks to review the plans, will overlook objections from entities like English Heritage based on the Grade II listing of the walls of the dock at what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
According to The Athletic it is believed that Everton have made progress on the funding mechanism for the estimated £500m build and could have something to announce in that regard after the LCC meeting next week.
Reader Comments (12)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:32:01
3 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:34:45
4 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:37:12
5 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:37:25
6 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:40:25
I do welcome the news though. This is our only chance to get anywhere near the top sides. If BMD falls through then the weak flame of hope that has flickered for 25 years will be extinguished, possibly forever.
We need this stadium and we need serious investment in the team.
7 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:41:29
8 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:43:09
9 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:43:50
That process may not simply be a rubber-stamping exercise.
10 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:45:46
11 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:46:37
Cant understand the long period of time this is taking
12 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:50:42
Tony A.
Apply for an extension on your house and see the endless rigmarole mate.
A fuckin minefield to the man in the street
Multiply by a million and we are were we are.
The stadium will happen.
It has to, to fit in with Moshiris business plan.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 15/02/2021 at 17:25:43
"The report by the City Council’s Planning Officer, which will be reviewed at the meeting next week, has also been published today.
I am pleased to let you know that the Planning Officer, following a very thorough review of our application, is recommending that the Committee approves our plans."