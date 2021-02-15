Bramley-Moore Dock stadium takes significant step forward

Monday, 15 February, 2021



It means that the club's plans for Bramley-Moore Dock could imminently get the green light and enable them to start construction on the 52,888-seater ground this summer.

LCC have scheduled a hearing to decide on Everton's detailed planning application for both the dockside stadium and their plans for a legacy project at their current home at Goodison Park for Tuesday, 23 February.

Should the Council give Everton the go-ahead, the proposal will be referred to Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government as a matter of routine.

In 200-page report prepared by the planning office, the city's experts said the proposals have “broad popular support overall” and that the “substantial public benefits far outweigh any heritage harm”. The latter point offers hope that the Government, who are expected to take around three weeks to review the plans, will overlook objections from entities like English Heritage based on the Grade II listing of the walls of the dock at what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to The Athletic it is believed that Everton have made progress on the funding mechanism for the estimated £500m build and could have something to announce in that regard after the LCC meeting next week.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads