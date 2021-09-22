Opinion

Adios to the Part-Time Magician

Detached and intangible, James Rodriguez was a fleeting part of Everton history and, perhaps, the last spasm of excess from a regime that seems to have put itself on a more pragmatic footing

It was months in the making but just like that, it was over. Everton’s painfully brief dalliance with Europe’s elite — or rather, a couple of its fading lights — came to an end as James Rodriguez’s departure from the club for the footballing backwater that is Qatar was confirmed today. The Colombian follows out of Goodison Park Carlo Ancelotti, the man who brought him to England in what was seen as something of a coup 12 months ago but which now feels a little frivolous and impulsive, particularly given the fact that the Italian is no longer around.

For a few heady weeks last autumn, it felt as though the Blues were finally making good on all those years of promise under Farhad Moshiri. Around half a billion pounds of expenditure on a mixed bag of players under a succession of managers had failed to bear fruit but now, with one of the game’s most decorated managers in charge and Colombia’s finest export in the side, a tilt at the Champions League suddenly felt realistic.

Tottenham, West Brom, Crystal Palace, West Ham (in the Carabao Cup) and Brighton were conquered as James pulled the strings, scored his first three goals in Everton Blue and generally looked like the midfield maestro the Toffees have been crying out for for years; the most gifted — potentially most important — signing since Andrei Kanchelskis.

Then came the Merseyside derby. A clattering to the nether regions by Virgil van Dijk at the start of the game meant that Rodriguez wasn’t the same for weeks and neither were Everton for a good while thereafter. The emotional fallout of the media hysteria at Jordan Pickford’s involvement in the Dutch defender’s season being ended prematurely was compounded by the loss Richarlison due to a three-game suspension and the club's excellent start to the season evaporated.

Whatever injury he had sustained against Liverpool, it kept James out of the defeat at Newcastle on the 1st of November last year after he had toiled through a miserable Blues performance at Southampton the week before and by December, he appeared to have succumbed to the recurring calf problem that has blighted him since 2018 and wrecked his World Cup in Russia that year.

He returned in the New Year to an Everton side who were on the back side of what had been a remarkable ascent to second place in the Premier League on Boxing Day. He scored a lovely goal against Leicester at the end of January, grabbed another vital strike at Old Trafford that helped haul Everton back to a 3-3 draw against Manchester United and laid on the goal for Richarlison that effectively secured the club’s first win at Anfield for 22 years.

But another four successive games out through injury and then just one appearance in Everton’s final six games underlined just how unreliable a presence Rodriguez had become in the Everton team. His last competitive game for the Blues was in a horrible home defeat to Sheffield United; some comedown from that uplifting debut at Spurs on the opening day when so much seemed possible.

Ancelotti scuttling back to Real Madrid at the end of last season appeared to signal an automatic end to James’s time at Everton even though he still had another year to go on his two-year contract. Rodriguez made no secret of the fact the had signed because of Ancelotti, the man who took him to the Bernabeu from Monaco in 2014 and who brought him to the Bundesliga on loan with Bayern Munich two seasons later.

But as the summer wore on and there were no takers, it seemed increasingly possible that there might be a place for James at Everton after all. There was, however, the not-insignificant issue of Ancelotti’s replacement, Rafael Benitez, with whom the Colombian had worked briefly at Madrid and not all that cordially by most accounts.

It’s here that the whole James Rodriguez situation gets very murky, even more opaque than his salary which went from £70,000-a-week based on Marca’s reporting in September last year to £200,000-a-week according to the English press this summer. (The 30-year-old had gone from astute free-transfer acquisition who took a pay-cut to play in the Premier League to easily the highest-paid player in Everton’s history and, therefore, a financial millstone around the neck of a club that had racked up unprecedented losses over the preceding few seasons under owner Farhad Moshiri.)

Was Benitez prepared to accommodate Rodriguez in his plans? The drumbeat in the media over the summer was that the Spaniard didn’t see how he could fit into the system. Was James ever close enough to full fitness to actually play after he had been kept away from the first-team squad in nominal “Covid 19” isolation while the English transfer window was still open?

Did the player actually want to still play for Everton? It was assumed that his desire to stay evaporated when Ancelotti left – some say it was before even that and that he hadn't settled in England – but there were few outward suggestions from James himself that he actively wanted to leave. At one stage he simply said he wanted to play where he was wanted. Did that allude to Benitez casting him aside or was there pressure from within the club to offload him because of how much he was costing the club while he wasn’t playing?

There is no question that if he was on as high a wage as the UK media have been saying then James was a ludicrously expensive asset given how unreliable he is in terms of fitness. In that respect, if he wasn’t going to play, he had to leave (unless he was prepared to take a huge pay-cut) but, having resigned himself to staying after the Premier League transfer deadline at the end of last month, to what extent was he determined to get match fit? And if he could get back to those levels, would Benitez play him?

Again, there is no way of knowing what is true and what was spin from various people involved but if Evertonians were looking for signs from James that he was either desperate to stay and play for the Toffees or that he had any genuine affection for the club at all, they were left wanting. Beyond putting his kids in Everton gear for Instagram photos or dropping “Up the Toffees” into his games on Call of Duty on Twitch, it’s not clear this was ever more than another stop on his career path.

Covid-19 protocols notwithstanding, not once did he attend a game when he was sidelined by injury to support his team-mates. He ambled through pre-season as if he had nothing invested and when the rest of the squad was being presented with the Florida Cup after the win over Millonarios, Rodriguez was at the other end of the pitch with supporters from his home country. And his decision to leave England on a private jet for Colombia before the 2020-21 season had even ended still sticks in the craw to this day, an indelible image of a mercenary footballer doing as he pleased rather one with his club’s fans or the "optics" of togetherness uppermost in mind.

In short, James never felt like a part of the club; he was an ephemeral presence who sprinkled some stardust on a few matches, made a big impact in some of the games he actually played, earned some vital points along the way but ultimately leaves amid a cloud of frustration and disappointment.

Perhaps it was always destined to be that way. Incredibly, he departs having never played a single match in front of supporters who were yearning to touch his heart. Every game in which he was involved was played in empty stadia; away from the match, he remained secluded in his Formby home, one of his very few interactions with supporters coming on the beach this summer.

Detached and intangible, James Rodriguez was a fleeting part of Everton history and, perhaps, the last spasm of excess for now from a regime that seems to have finally put itself on a more pragmatic footing. As empty as it leaves many Blues fans feeling, the removal of the distraction is at least another step on the road towards stability.

