Our Motto is Our Standard. Everton's Leadership is Falling Well Short

Farhad Moshiri talks of crisis and glory but Evertonians have had to put up with too much of the former without any of the latter. Once, the Champions League was the aim but we are swirling closer to the Championship six years into Moshiri’s disastrous reign.

“Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day,” Everton owner Farhad Moshiri messaged Jim White following Wednesday’s horrendous derby defeat by Liverpool.

Just where do you start? It’s a question I’ve asked myself a thousand times throughout the Iranian billionaire’s tenure because, Farhad, we’ve seen plenty of crisis but what is this word ‘glory’ you talk of?

Glory is defined as high renown or honour won by notable achievements.

That’s not earning comeback victories at home to Southampton and Burnley, it’s not holding Manchester United and Tottenham to draws and it’s not grabbing a consolation against our city rivals.

When Moshiri arrived at Everton in February 2016, it was all about the money. Having been skint and hamstrung in the transfer market for decades, an open chequebook meant we would finally compete.

However, while the cash was a hugely welcome boost, my main hope was that this new owner would change the entire mentality and outlook at the club.

I imagined he would be ruthless in his pursuit for success, hate to lose and boldly lead with authority. He would be switched on, boosted by the finest industry brains his fortune could afford to embolden and aid his pursuit for silverware.

That was not the case. Far from it.

My first doubts came when Roberto Martinez was afforded the opportunity to lead the team out at Wembley against Manchester United in the FA Cup despite the season unravelling, leading to a humiliating and truly inept display at Anfield. Had the Spaniard been relieved of his duties by a shrewd and determined owner, that semi-final could have been a different story.

Then, the real alarm bells rang.

In the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, Ronald Koeman’s Everton suffered four consecutive defeats against Chelsea, Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester United, scoring no goals and conceding twelve.

In October came a humbling 1-0 reverse at home to Burnley which Moshiri described as the ‘only unexpected loss’ of the season so far.

Wow. That is not the outlook of a winner.

Sure, it’s unlikely the Toffees would claim four victories against those top clubs, but to seemingly write them off? It’s one thing to think it but to broadcast it? Incredible.

Under the stewardship of Bill Kenwright, Everton manager David Moyes claimed a trip to Manchester City was ‘like taking a knife to a gunfight’. Moshiri’s arrival offered a chance to alter such a defeatist outlook but it has not changed whatsoever and the former chairman still sits on the board.

There was no clean sweep and the mediocrity remains deep-rooted, Moshiri only making it stronger it seems.

From the outside looking in, a mere observer who pays his money on matchday, it doesn’t feel like Moshiri and this board have standards they adhere to. How can they when they chalk off games as expected losses?

Can you imagine them taking the manager and players to task over poor performances? The regularity at which we are served up with clueless displays lacking fight and courage would suggest not.

It seems they fumble and muddle their way through one season to another and there is no real desire to be better on or off the pitch. They would like to be, I’m sure, but where is the will?

The board seem accepting, happy to reason with excuses while the players can barely muster the drive to appeal for penalties or the energy to cajole their team-mates to keep going.

A goal goes in and they look dazed, lost and hopeless. It is embarrassing for a Premier League club to have such a collection of players, a collection of players who clearly lack belief.

Many appear bewildered and worn down by the lack of direction high up merged with the high expectations in the stands. Rabbits in headlights.

In the week supporters made their feelings heard loud and clear, young midfielder Anthony Gordon seemed to look on with real concern as fervent frustration rained down on the players from the away end after Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Brentford.

Then at Goodison, the young Everton player looked willing to engage a fan who had made his way onto the pitch in the aftermath of Wednesday’s derby defeat. Taking steps towards the disgruntled Blue, Gordon acknowledged and listened to the supporter before eventually, belatedly, captain Seamus Coleman strolled over.

The Blues skipper appears to be playing with an anger, an aggression, but not in a positive way, with criticism coming his way for the side’s poor displays.

The defender should have been helped by a deputy many seasons ago and gradually replaced.

However, the club have wasted years in trying and failing to find a solution to the right-back issue which continues to harm the functionality of the team.

At 33 and his performances waning, Coleman shouldn’t be tasked with such a weekly burden when he can no longer lead by example.

The fact nobody can be held accountable for the negligent way in which Everton conduct their transfer business just adds to the conjecture formed by a lack of communication between the club and fanbase.

Is it Director of Football Marcel Brands’ problem to fix? Is he failing or are his hands tied? Is it the manager’s call to head into another new season with gaps in the squad? The owner having too much of a say on recruitment? Who knows, but the confusion just leads to the assumption the club is rudderless in every department.

The away end on Wednesday singing the name of ‘their manager’ who now sits in our dugout, was a brutal experience. It was just like so many Blues predicted when Rafa Benitez was appointed - not that Moshiri had such awareness when he brazenly made the call.

Again, on Thursday, the owner showed his lack of nous when he bypassed his own media department at Everton and instead sent a text to a radio host after being asked for an update on the manager situation.

Such poor communication, for so long, amid such a testing time has led to a mix of anger and apathy in the stands.

That’s a recipe for relegation, make no mistake. When you are in a rut and the connection with the supporters loosens, teams can freefall. It’s a worrying time for the future of Everton Football Club.

Matchday is miserable.

The collective exhales of breath you hear down on the Gwladys Street concourse after another abject half of football would be enough to bring Tutankhamun back to life.

Listening to The Smiths in the pouring rain in the depths of winter is a less melancholy way to spend an afternoon than watching this football club lately. It is arduous but it is hard to really feel anything. There is nothing there when it comes to Everton right now, nothing tangible to hold on to.

Once, the Champions League was the aim but we are swirling closer to the Championship six years into Moshiri’s disastrous reign.

If we were a sleeping giant before, they are now comatose, falling into an even greater slumber. The snoring is deafening and this club will not wake up and burst into life anytime soon.

Nothing has changed but for the transfer fees and wages, which have skyrocketed leading to the mess being magnified.

“Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day.”

Not at Everton so far under Farhad Moshiri.

Sadly, amid all of the issues, he is the only person who can change things.

For so many years we dreamed of an owner with money to spend. Now, it seems what we really needed was an owner with money, who had a plan and, most importantly, sky-high standards.

