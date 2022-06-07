Everton History

The Opening of Goodison Park

The new ground of Everton Football Club Company Limited, at Goodison Park, Walton Lane, was opened last evening by Lord Kinnaird (President of the Football Association of England). Previous to the ceremony, His Lordship was entertained to dinner at the Adelphi Hotel. Among those present in addition to Lord Kinnaird were Mr George Mahon (President of the Club), in the chair Dr Baxter (Vice President), Dr Morley (Vice Chairman of the Football Association), J J Bentley (Chairman of the Football League), H Lockett (Secretary of the Football League), R P Gregson (Secretary of the Lancashire Association), R E Lythgoe (Secretary of the Liverpool Association), M Earlam (Secretary of the Football Combination), Inspector Churchill (Secretary of the Liverpool Police Athletic Association), Messrs W and J Kelly (Contractors for the new ground) and Mr James Prescott (architect for the ground).

Dinner over and the health of the Queen having been proposed by the Chairman and duly honoured, the Chairman gave a toast of “Association Football” coupling with it the name of Lord Kinnaird. Association Football he said, occupied a higher position in England at the present time than ever before, and a great measure of this result was due to the exertions of their guest. It was his desire that the Everton Football Club should follow in the steps of Lord Kinnaird, in his endeavours to hold for Association Football, a position of respect among sportsmen as a national game.

Before Lord Kinnaird's reply, Dr Morley replied to the toast on behalf of the Council of the Football Association. He assured his hearers that during his 13-year connection with the Association, he had seen some stirring times. Tact and good temper, however, had carried him through and would continue to do so.

Mr Bentley having replied on behalf of the League, and Mr Earlam on behalf of the Combination.

Lord Kinnaird, whilst replying to the toast of “Association Football”, at the same time proposed "Success to Everton". He believed Association Football to be as good a game as any other, and his object, and the object of the Everton Club, was to maintain the game as a national sport, and not to allow it to play second fiddle, even to cricket.

In common with the Everton Club, it was his endeavour to save the game from the taint of rowdyism and betting, and he looked to the club to support him and his colleagues on the Council of the Association, in the decisions they might come to, when such points were raised.

Any committee putting its foot down at any piece of rowdyism would (he was sure) receive the support of both players and spectators. It was because Everton had always upheld these principles, that it gave him great pleasure to propose that toast.

He thought the time was coming when football lovers ought to try and secure grounds for the next generation. He was anxious that they should seek not only the lease of their grounds but the freehold; otherwise, 20 or 30 years hence, the landowners would step in with the builders in their train. He also thought they ought to bring pressure to bear upon municipal corporations to supply the grounds. The matter was a public one, and the grounds ought to be provided at the public expense. As soon as the public made up their minds nowadays that they wanted a thing, they would get it.

He congratulated Everton upon their new ground, and said that the Everton clubmen were good sportsmen, and he was convinced that they had a great future before them.

The Chairman, in responding to the toast, said that their club would certainly endeavour to acquire the freehold of their ground as soon as their financial position permitted. Any help that the Liverpool public gave them to this end, would be amply compensated by the help the club intended to give to their public institutions.

After dinner, the party drove in carriages to the splendid new ground at Goodison Park, this was crowded with thousands who cheered lustily, as Lord Kinnaird briefly declared the ground open. A short programme of athletic sports was next gone through, the prizes being distributed to the successful competitors by Mr Mahon.

Sources: Liverpool Mercury, 25 August 1892

