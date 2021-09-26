Report

Where are all the lorries? En route to Goodison,– that’s where!

Everton 2 - 0 Norwich City

A quiet 45-minute drive to Taunton and the coach was waiting. So far, so good, but – to cut a long story short – we were presented with road closures on the M5, M6 and M57 and, because of the requirement for our driver to take a 45-minute break, I was forced to cancel my plan to meet up at the Royal Oak with Steve Vincent and his pals – apologies again Steve, I’ll do it next time!

At least the 45-minute break took place at a pub which seemed delighted at the sudden influx of 57 thirsty Everton fans and the San Miguel was very good. Traffic was heavy once we were back on the road with lorries everywhere. We drew up outside the ground at five to three and my troublesome calf muscle restricted me to a quick hobble to the Park End where the whistle went to start the game as I arrived at the turnstile.

The game itself? I was clearly watching a different one to most Toffeeweb posters as I thought we played very well. Our passing was the best I have seen in a long time – quick, incisive and to feet (ours not theirs!). Allan and Doucouré had a decent grip on midfield and the much-maligned Iwobi was doing quite well too though his final ball was suspect a couple of times.

I thought Digne was much improved while Godfrey is clearly still recovering. If he has actually had Covid, it might take him a while yet but, whatever the problem was with him, he is clearly below par at the moment. Keane was okay apart from a couple of loose passes and allowing one ball to drop over his head in typical fashion.

Gray? What a buy – he must be worth £30m if he can keep this going and Rafa has not had the credit he deserves for getting him and developing him.

Likewise Townsend, who I thought was top class, very determined and works himself into the ground while showing considerable leadership too. I feel sorry for Rondon – yes, he is a big lump of a player and lacks match sharpness, but he tried; I thought he held the ball up well and kept going.

There is of course no doubt that Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will transform what is developing into a decent team and I would lay money on one of them being back for Old Trafford.

For me, the Man of the Match was Mina, who ran the back four (supported by a vocal Pickford); his passing was faultless all game and he got his body in the way of a number of goalbound shots or movements. He is developing into a top-class centre-half; if Ben can get back to full fitness, or if Branthwaite breaks through, we will have a very strong central defence.

Young Dobbin looked sharp when he came on and was comfortable with the sharp passing game we employed. It was by no means perfect but, if that’s what I wanted to see, I would follow Man City. As a passionate Blue for 59 years now, I want to see my team win, first and foremost. I then want to see a good goal to excite everyone and then some decent moves to get me off my seat.

Some passion from the team is good to see and Rafa has them “at it” from the opening whistle. This performance, especially missing some £160M or so of striking talent, was decent and I left feeling I had been entertained and that the slog since 5:30 am had been worthwhile.

The journey home was much better taking a different route and one of the lads on the coach had access to the Joshua fight with a very sharp picture. That performance was the let-down of the day, lacking punch, power and passion but I won’t go into that as this is a football site!

I got home at a quarter past midnight – a hell of a long day… but worth it.

A word for the West Country Blues who provided entertaining conversation, good alternative route planning and as always a pleasant and safe mode of transport to the game – the delays were no ones fault!

If anyone tries to excuse shortages of food and other stuff on a lack of lorries, tell them to drive the route we took on the way up – there were hundreds of them, and on a Saturday morning too!

Roll on Man Utd!!



Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer