Report

That's what Rafa is here for

Everton 2 - 0 Norwich City

We picked Ste up on route and the discussion was of our trepidation of facing a 15-game Premier League winless Norwich City. It would be typical of Everton to lose, we all thought. These are the games in which Rafa really has to earn his corn, I said. Particularly so as, under our last two managers, these are the games we have lost.

We arrived at the pub early to catch the Chelsea vs Manchester City match, and also had a view of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on the far screen. I still can’t get over how much I’m enjoying being able to get to the pub, especially before the game. Dan, his son and his mother joined us, and it was great to see Sue call in for a drink too. I even ran into a few lads from our local cricket club. The Guinness flowed and in the blink of an eye it was gone 2:30 pm and it was time to make haste for Goodison Park.

You couldn’t miss Norwich City in fluorescent pink though it did not aid their fortunes much as they produced a performance which, though full of effort, lacked confidence and they struggled to make many serious inroads to threaten Everton. They had a few moments from distance which were well handled by Jordan Pickford, and I thought on loan midfielder Mathias Normann had quite a tidy game, but there wasn’t a lot else on offer.

Everton on the other hand did what they had to do. Not a stellar performance by any stretch, but a professional one which saw us steer away with the 3 points. Yerry Mina did an excellent job of dominating Teemu Pukki, the Fin not afforded a sniff throughout.

With Norwich City’s goal threat largely alleviated, we were able to create opportunities at the other end. The first of which should have been scored by Andros Townsend after a ball from the left finally found its way to him via Salomon Rondon; the second of which Andros Townsend did score, this time from the penalty spot after Allan was clearly tripped in the penalty area by ex-Liverpudlian Ozan Kabak.

Match referee David Coote somehow didn’t give the penalty first time but was advised to look at the monitor by the VAR official. Thankfully, the penalty was given and Andros Townsend stepped up to send Tim Krul the wrong way and put Everton ahead. That’s four goals and three assists so far for Andros who is making an excellent beginning to his Everton career. Hands up, who was underwhelmed when he arrived? I sure was.

Towards the end of the half Norwich City made life a bit more uncomfortable for Everton as we switched off slightly in defensively, but we got to half time unscathed.

The second half was mostly comfortable throughout. Norwich City had plenty of the ball but could do little with it, largely due to good snappy defensive work by Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan. Meanwhile, on the sidelines, it was nice to see Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies chatting and sharing a joke with ex-Evertonian Kieran Dowell.

On 77 minutes, we showed Norwich City how it was done. Great work by Allan winning the ball back and carrying it forward. He fed Demarai Gray who calmly ran forward and slipped in the correct ball to Abdoulaye who you always felt would score.

It felt like that was game over as Norwich City’s already fragile confidence visibly drained. So much so that Rafa Benitiez even afforded a debut to Academy product Lewis Dobbin who was given 6 minutes including stoppage time. I was trying to think at the time – when were we last in a stadium to see a young player from our Academy given a debut? There were several away in Nicosia of course a few years ago, but that was a little different given the whole first team were kept behind to prepare for a Merseyside derby.

As far as I’m aware, Anthony Gordon has only really played since during Covid with no crowd, and there were also debuts for Tyler Onyango and Thierry Small in the FA Cup during the pandemic. Are we going as far back as October 2017 when Beni Baningime impressed away at Chelsea in the League Cup? Or poor Morgan Feeney sent on from the substitutes bench a month later in a battering at home to Atalanta? Or am I missing something more glaring between now and then?

Anyway, that I spent the final few minutes thinking about that probably sums up how flat the game had gone by then. Norwich City were out of ideas and going through the motions to see the game out, Everton happy with that too. It was all but over, and you feel it already is also for Norwich City in the Premier League. It will be… unless something drastically changes anyway.

And a word on Rafa Benitez. I can’t say I was behind the appointment; moreover, I was quite vehemently opposed to it, but what can you do? The QPR match was very disappointing and I feel we’ve been a bit lucky in both our other home wins, but getting Rafa in, you feel like games like this are the ones in which he will get the job done. As it was with Sam Allardyce if we’re honest. A big reduction in the number of silly home defeats we have overseen under the helm of our last two managers will be welcome relief to all.

Player ratings:

Jordan Pickford: He was alert and ready when he was needed. It’s great to have him back. One of the frustrations with the Summer was Everton being unable to pay £2.7m for the services of Robin Olsen, a good goalkeeper who can be relied upon in Jordan’s absence and has proven he can put genuine pressure on Jordan which has made him a better goalkeeper. I understand it, if the money is very tight, then we have to prioritize it but I find it frustrating nonetheless. Asmir Begovic does not put pressure on Jordan and is a step down for our back-up keeper, underlined by his failure to save any of eight penalties on Tuesday evening, one of which he got both hands to at a good height. A long-term injury to Jordan may really come back to bite us. 7

Lucas Digne: It all of a sudden seems popular to complain about Lucas but I have no complaints. He always makes himself available and is always committed. He’s lost form with his crossing and deliveries but he will get it back. I feel he could probably do with a bit of a break but, with no back-up left-back, and that he is France’s first-choice left-back, makes this unlikely. Stick with him, we could do much, much worse. 6

Michael Keane: Not the best of starts to the game but he grew into it. As with Lucas, we could do a lot worse than Michael, another who is always committed and always available. 6

Yerry Mina: Yerry was excellent and dominated from the very beginning. He’s a fine centre-back on his day. My man of the match. 8

Ben Godfrey: He still appears some way short of fitness but he is getting there. He also grew into the game. 6

Allan: Come to think of it, another who grew into the game and he was very good in the second half. He played a very big hand in our sealant goal and won the penalty for our first one. That counts as an assist, right? 7

Abdoulaye Doucouré: Funnily enough, I didn’t feel he’d had his best game, but the praise he has received for his performance from fellow supporters and media alike has been excellent so it shows what I know. He was very good in the final quarter of the game. While others tire, his energy is endless as it showed with a good sprint to get into position to fire in our second goal. A great player. 7

Andros Townsend: What a signing he is turning out to me, and he seems a brilliant character to have around too. He works hard all day long, gets up and down the pitch and is chipping in with vital goals and assists. Well done, Andros. We’re delighted to have you here. 7

Alex Iwobi: He had a pretty good second half after a generally anonymous first one. I try hard to like Alex Iwobi, it's always been a strange signing because we signed him seemingly without identifying a clear position for him. I feel, under three different managers now, that Everton have tried to keep him involved as best they can, but he can never seem to settle into a position enough to continue giving him a run of games. In the second half, I felt he faired a little better in his favoured number 10 role when he and Demarai switched positions for a short while. Though, when they switched back, Demarai carried the ball forward and set up our second goal. Would Alex have been able to do that? Probably not is the answer. Still, let’s hope he can either a) do enough to become an important player who regularly contributes, or b) do enough to catch another team’s eye so we can recoup some of the investment and put it back into the team. We need a solution with Alex either way. 6

Demarai Gray: I didn’t think he had his best game, but that’s what good players can do – come alive at vital moments, and he sure did that to assist our second goal. Well done Demarai, like Andros, very impressive so far. 6

Salomon Rondon: He’s clearly nowhere near fit so it's unfair to judge him now. Nobody, not he nor Rafa, were expecting him to come in and have to start three matches in a week, but needs must such are the injuries at present. Plus he is our back-up striker, and at 32 we are asking a lot. Let's judge him once he is fit, and a full 90 minutes in the bank will have done him the world of good. 5

Anthony Gordon (for Andros Townsend): It’s nice to see him given an opportunity given he was one of the positives against QPR. He did okay, perhaps needs to bulk up a little bit as he can be easily shrugged off the ball, but he’s a growing lad with a slight build so there is only so much you can do about that. He looks a good player. Good enough? Time will tell but it’s good to see a local lad get some opportunities. 6

Tom Davies (for Demarai Gray): A bit hit and miss. 5

Lewis Dobbin (for Alex Iwobi): Great to see a dream come true for a young man, let's wish him all the luck in the world. Not really on long enough to judge but, as you would expect, he was full of energy and did his best to get involved. Spare a thought though for Ellis Simms, who was warming up next to Lewis, both of them eagerly hoping for the opportunity, but it was Lewis who was called back and not Ellis. He’ll have been gutted. I hope his opportunity comes soon.



