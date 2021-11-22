Report

Pointless and Costly

Manchester City 3 - 0 Everton

Five years ago, when Wayne Rooney was beginning his ill-advised second spell with the club and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was still a raw teenager displaying sufficient talent for Ronald Koeman to press him into early Premier League action, was the last time an Everton side took so much as a point off Manchester City.

Just a few months earlier, of course, the Dutchman’s Blues had taken the Citizens apart at Goodison Park and inflicted on Pep Guardiola what is still his heaviest Premier League defeat and it’s almost as if the exacting Spaniard has devoted his life since to meting out revenge on the Blue half of Merseyside.

Since eking out that 1-1 draw at the Etihad shortly before Koeman was given the elbow in 2017, Everton have suffered nine successive defeats to City in all competitions, conceding 26 goals and scoring just five in the process, including this utter formality of a match that ended up being little more than a training session for Guardiola’s attackers.

Rafael Benitez’s men registered just one shot on target (although it’s hard to recall whose effort it was) as they played out a game-plan ostensibly aimed at containing the hosts as much as possible and trying to grab something — anything — on the break but the Toffees were timid and largely wasteful in the final third while their general use of the ball in all areas of the pitch was embarrassingly inferior.

City, by contrast, were… well… everything you’ve come to expect from a Guardiola side — fluid, precise, incisive and lethal; that despite the absence of Kevin de Bruyne because of a positive coronavirus test and the fact that Gabriel Jesus, a man who loves scoring against Everton, watched on throughout as an unused substitute.

Benitez had some mitigating circumstances, of course. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Yerry Mina all still missing, the Spaniard is still operating without the spine of his team. André Gomes is an ongoing injury absentee as well (although it’s hard to see how he would have made much difference on the day) and the game was only a quarter-of-an-hour gone when Demarai Gray, a key component in Everton’s counter-attacking strategy, pulled up with an adductor injury and was forced to depart the fray.

Yet, despite a foray forward at the start of each half and a couple of flurries late in the second half when the game was well beyond them, Everton displayed little of the gumption and adventure that Crystal Palace showed on this ground a few weeks ago when they turned the Champions over 2-0, with the aid of a sending-off for Aymeric Laporte. For the army of travelling Evertonians, there was almost nothing to cheer and, like those following the game from afar, they will have come away from it all with a growing sense of dread and unease about how the rest of 2021-22 is going to pan out for this Toffees team.

Everton were unchanged from the side that ground out a goalless draw against Tottenham prior to the international break. Though they started on the front foot from the first whistle, the visitors soon found themselves trapped in a familiar pattern of chasing City’s shadows as Guardiola’s men waited for their possession to bear fruit.

Phil Foden had their first genuine chance with 10 minutes gone when Sterling picked him out with a deep cross that the young midfielder couldn’t quite direct on goal with a header and the roles were reversed in the 27th minute when Sterling also headed over craning to get over the ball.

A minute after that, Bernardo found himself in behind the defence off Cole Palmer’s neat pass but Jordan Pickford closed the Portuguese down well and, when the ball was clipped back in, Ilkay Gundogan’s header dropped onto the top of the crossbar as Guardiola’s men got closer to making the breakthrough.

On the half-hour mark, Palmer’s own shot was palmed aside by Pickford and the goalkeeper gathered Sterling’s follow-up before referee Stuart Atwell awarded a soft-looking penalty for what he adjudged to be a foul by Michael Keane on Sterling but the official was forced to reverse his decision following a check of the pitch-side monitor.

One brief and rare attacking moment appeared to open up for Gray’s replacement, Alex Iwobi, at the other end but the winger was easily caught by Kyle Walker as he tried to drive towards goal. And a minute after that, it was 1-0 to Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo delivered a brilliant pass straight through the centre of Everton’s defence with the outside of his boot and Sterling took it on the half-volley, steering the ball expertly beyond Pickford.

The half-time interval was book-ended by promising set-piece opportunities to Everton that came to nothing and City’s dominance was further underscored when they doubled their lead in the 55th minute.

Allan’s clearance dropped to Rodri 25 yards from goal and the Spaniard rifled a rising, first-time thunderbolt into the top corner well clear of Pickford’s despairing dive and it was, effectively, game well and truly over.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez could have made it three when he popped up in oceans of space on the far side of the box on the hour mark but his first-time effort was scuffed well off target.

Rafael Benitez then withdrew Fabian Delph in the 63rd minute in favour of Salomon Rondon but neither the switch to 4-4-2 nor the Venezuelan himself could make much impact on proceedings.

Nevertheless, Everton did manage some of their brightest moments on an otherwise depressingly unproductive afternoon in the final 25 minutes. Iwobi’s chipped cross invited Richarlison to attempt an acrobatic above-the-shoulder volley but he couldn’t make proper contact while another laudable ball in, again from Iwobi, put Coleman in near the byline but the Irishman was quickly closed down and the chance was lost.

City were in again at the other end almost immediately but Pickford made an excellent save to deny Sterling but the almost inevitable third goal arrived in the 86th minute when another effort by Palmer took a heavy deflection and arrived at the feet of Bernardo who just had to slot home and complete Everton’s misery.

Positives for the men in black and burnt orange were few and far between. Ben Godfrey emerged with credit for as good a defensive display as you could have in a team that surrendered nearly 80% of the possession and was on the back foot for most of the contest.

Young Tyler Onyango will hopefully look back on this match as the moment where his Premier League career began after coming on for a late cameo that also marks his return from a fairly serious injury.

Pickford, of course, played his part in keeping the scoreline respectable even if his kicking was hit-and-miss, and though Allan struggled for pace with only Delph for company in the middle, he was at least committed and did his best against a vastly superior midfield.

It was in those forward areas, where Richarlison charged around in vain, Gordon showed intent but a vital lack of genuine quality, and Iwobi flattered to deceive, that Everton ultimately fell so badly short. In the final reckoning, this was a contest in name only and, in the end, it looks likely to cost the Blues in terms of personnel for their next game against Brentford, one that assumes that much more importance now given the run of poor results the team is on and the daunting run of games between now and Christmas.

