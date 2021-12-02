The Deepening Gloom
Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool
When Rafael Benitez was appointed, this was the nightmare scenario; Liverpool victorious at Goodison Park, their fans boisterously goading the home fans by chanting the name of their former manager from the away section in the Lower Bullens. Just like the distasteful Sam Allardyce interlude, it was wholly avoidable, one more ignominy that Evertonians have had to bear as Farhad Moshiri flounders in his attempts to find the formula to unpick this Gordian Knot of a football club.
Few Blues fans might have imagined things would be quite as bad as this, though, and the heavily lopsided scoreline was only part of it. This was Everton’s eighth match without a win and a club that was in the top four in mid-September has slumped to 14th on the back of its worst run of results for 22 years and sits just five points above a relegation zone that feels almost magnetic at this point.
No one who witnessed the performance at Brentford on Sunday and familiar with Liverpool’s form was giving Everton much of a chance in this first derby of the season and so it proved as Jürgen Klopp’s men ruthlessly underscored the massive gulf in class between these two teams. The two clubs exist on different planes now and by the final whistle, that had been glaringly illustrated.
And yet, despite Benitez’s suicidal strategy in trying to counter one of the best midfield trios and “false nines” in the world with a two-man midfield of his own and the fact that the team had been routinely carved open on the way to a 2-0 deficit, Everton were actually in with a shout of perhaps grabbing a point from this derby before Seamus Coleman’s horrendous error put the contest beyond reach with 25 minutes to go. You sense, though, that even had the Toffees’ spell of pressure during the middle of the second half yielded an equaliser, Liverpool would still have produced an answer without the need for the home captain to gift them a gilt-edged chance on goal. As “expected losses” go, this one probably takes the cake.
Farhad Moshiri, he who reputedly made that controversial remark a couple of seasons ago, was absent from this evening’s debacle while Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Marcel Brands looked on glumly from the Directors Box and then, at the final whistle, faced the ire of many of those fans who had stayed to the bitter end rather than join the ranks of those who had long since seen enough — some of them as early as the 20th minute.
Chants of “sack the board” might have felt a world away when Moshiri and his billions took control of Everton almost six years promising the world but those words rang out from the stands tonight indicating the fact that a tired and frustrated set of supporters has run out of patience with the dysfunction, lack of progress, the insult that Benitez’s hiring added to ongoing injury and genuine fear of what comes next.
The team news an hour before kick-off was greeted by familiar groans as the Spaniard persisted with Salomon Rondon up front and left Fabian Delph on the bench in favour of a 4–4-2 formation with the returning Richarlison playing off the Venezuelan striker and Demarai Gray deployed on the other flank to Andros Townsend.
To his credit, while the ball continues to evade him in the penalty area, Rondon put in a committed display as did, in truth, the rest of the Everton team. They just couldn’t live with Klopp’s side lined up in Benitez’s chosen formation and had they been four or five goals down by the half-hour mark, it wouldn’t have been a surprise.
Joel Matip missed the target with a completely free header off Liverpool's first corner of the game in the second minute￼ and Mohamed Salah volleyed over after Townsend had gifted the ball to Diogo Jota in the third, while Jordan Pickford had to make an impressive save in the eighth minute to deny the Egyptian after Sadio Mané had picked him out with a low cross from the left.
Everton were being sliced open by Liverpool's passing and incisive running and when Klopp's men attacked again down the left through Andrew Robertson, the Scot cut the ball back to the top of the penalty area where Jordan Henderson arrived untracked to bend a left-footed effort around the goalkeeper.
The home side had a couple of flurries that saw dangerous balls flash across the box, one of them cleared behind by Matip before Gray could pounce while at the other end Trent Alexander-Arnold tested Pickford with an accurate drive that the England international palmed away to safety.
Pickford was left stranded a minute later, though, when Liverpool cleared a corner from their own box and counter-attacked quickly, with Henderson sending Salah away into space where he proved to be as deadly as always with an unerring finish inside the far post.
2-0 almost became a humiliating 3-0 when another corner from the Liverpool right bounced off the unwitting Michael Keane and bounced a foot wide and Pickford had to be alert once more to beat away an effort from Mané as the Toffees continued to be overrun.
A lifeline arrived, however, through Gray. Richarlison collected a pass and turned smartly to release the winger who had taken up an excellent position between the last two defenders and, taking a perfectly-weighted through-ball in stride, he tucked it under the advancing Alisson Becker to halve Everton's deficit.
Abdoulaye Doucouré had a chance to level things right on the stroke of half-time when Lucas Digne got to the byline and crossed but the midfielder's shot from the angle was blocked near the goal line.
Doucouré would have Everton's first chance of the second half but couldn't get enough power on his header to trouble Alisson while Ben Godfrey had to make an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny Mané as the Blues were easily carved open once more.
Despite the obvious disparity in quality, Everton were still very much in the game at 2-1 and were doing their best to force Liverpool back when Rondon had to come off with a hamstring injury.
He was replaced by Anthony Gordon who wasted no time getting stuck in and adding his own tenacity to the mix but after Townsend had seen a direct free-kick deflect off the defensive wall and the resulting corner fell short and was cleared, Coleman's blunder under pressure from Salah handed Liverpool a killer third goal. The Irishman failed to control a bouncing pass from Gray and was robbed, with Salah racing away before slipping the ball past Pickford and just inside the post.
That knocked the remaining fight out of Everton and though Delph was somewhat curiously introduced with 17 minutes left and Cenk Tosun was thrown on later for a rare run-out, there was time in between for the visitors to score a painful fourth. Jota eased his way past the flat-footed Allan and drilled a shot into the roof of Pickford's net to round things off another miserable derby defeat for Everton.
The aftermath has been characterised by an outpouring of frustration from a fanbase becoming increasingly fearful of how bad this season could get for a club with a worryingly thin squad overseen by a manager that doesn’t seem able to get the best out of the players at his disposal even as, one by one, they return from injury.
In addition to wanting accountability and communication from the top, there are calls now for Benitez to be sacked with Everton sinking down the table with a return of just two points from the last 24 on offer. Given the paucity of options available over the summer when Moshiri scrambled to replace Carlo Ancelotti, you would imagine the Board will try and stave that decision off for as long as possible but the longer the losses pile up and the greater the threat of relegation becomes, the more you have to believe Benitez’s position must become untenable.
His hands have been tied by FFP, none of this has been his fault... Failures from Walsh era still haunt us to this day. He has had next to no money to buy new players, two of which have been our best two for most of the season. Rondon was only supposed to be an impact sub / squad player and with DCL being out injured since August he has had to play him.
Was anyone expecting any other result from last nights game ? I wasn't.
Remember we were playing some good football until the injuries this season and I admit the fact that the manager has to take some blame for the current situation.
But sacking him now cannot be a good idea... exactly who could turn the shower of shite team into anything else ?
Is the everything down to Benitez? No, the inept, passive and clueless board of directors have to shoulder a lot of the blame for the criminal mismanagement of the club along with the passionless millionaires masquerading as professional footballers out on the pitch each week.
But….
Has Benitez made us better than when Ancelloti was here ? - No, he has made us worse as the last 8 games have shown.
Is he tactically flexible? - No, his rigid 4-4-2 and lack of ability to influence games with positive changes demonstrate this.
Is he a positive influence and a ray of hope that fans can rally round? No, he is a stubborn, largely charmless individual and his past history is a negative that makes it very difficult for fans to unite behind and support to try to drag these heartless players over the line.
I am therefore now of the view that he has to go to try to get someone in who can bring better organisation and motivation to the group of limited players at the club and someone who fans can get behind. That doesn’t absolve the board of blame as Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale and Brands should also be shown the door. Moshiri needs to get a grip of things and protect his investment by protecting our top flight status because, make no mistake, it is perilous at present unless something radical changes and changes soon.
Was he a good appointment?
And what's your plan?
I would say he was a dreadful, tone deaf appointment that shows a complete misunderstanding of our club by whoever made it happen.
And we're genuinely in a dogfight now. We need a change. The worst thing we could do right now is have that guy at the helm when we need everyone pulling in the same direction.
Benitez has to shoulder the blame. The so-called master tactician played a two man midfield against the three of our neighbours. Many hoped he would employ Delph in that midddle ground to prevent exactly what occurred when Hederson potted his shot.
Rafa has got selections wrong and formations. He has persisted with Rondon who had a decent game but once the lad hobbled off he could have gone like for like and put on a striker.
What was the point of putting Delph on so late?
Townsend has started making lots of little errors, gifting possession away in his own half and his cutinside onto his left foot, is the most predictable move in the league.
The team showed plenty of fight and we won't play teams as good as them every week but the manager is running out of excuses.
How we miss the quality of passing from James and Sigurdsson. Even Gomes can play a pass but now we are utterly predictable. Dangerous on the break but clueless in possession.
Digne has regressed alarmingly. No pressure on his place, he once had lots of assists but now is average in attack and out of position, caught upfield regularly and seems to lack his old pace.
So many problems to solve and DCL is not going to change things alone.
We need to scrap for our lives until he is back.
And even then we will need to recruit one or two decent grafters in January.
As for Benitez, as others have said, he doesn't seem to have organised us as well as Ancelotti and as for tactics - he seems clueless.
He appears to think he won't be sacked because of the injuries but now he is only missing Domenic out of his best eleven.
We lurch from crisis to crisis...but this is the side that that played so well at Old Trafford without DCL. Only Mina is absent from that team.
We have the ability but the confidence has drained away.
The question is, is Rafa the man to inspire this group to go again, and climb out of this mess?
I think Arsenal is his last chance.
We are a total shambles. Not just because of last night but because of things that have been happening over the 6 years of Moshiris' tenure and the Moyes era of plucky little Everton.
The Moyes era taught us to accept that the odds were stacked against us and we should be grateful David kept us almost relevant in the gold standard Premier League. The odd Cup run, even a final and European qualification now and again was a good seasons work. European campaigns were mediocre though we were done over by the RS and UEFA when we finished 4th.Getting Villareal, Collina and a "though shalt not pass" into the group stage of the Champions League. The fact that we became used to getting beat up season after season by Arsenal, Chelsea, the RS etc and accepting it, as they had more money than us has contributed to were we now find ourselves. We accepted second best and by we, I mean the club, its players, the manager, the board and the chairman.
When David screwed us over we went for Martinez. A Cup winner and a relegation manager. The first season went very well until we decided in the Everton fashion to cock up and finish 5th. The defenders aged, MArtinez apparently refused to practice corners and free licks as they weren't proper goals if scored from !! The players lost faith we lost touch with the top six.
Enter Moshiri - Everton will not become a museum ! Martinez out. Remember the Mordor Derby when Stones took ill ? We got stuffed - again. Even the RS felt sorry for us that night !
Enter Koeman / Walsh. A ridiculous transfer strategy was entered into. We had money to burn. Koeman wanted Klassen, Walsh wanted Sigurdsson and Kenwright wanted the prodigal son back - Rooney. Three No 10s WOW ! Lukaku not replaced but eh ho we have 3 No 10s. Koeman improves his golf swing. Buys a red Xmas tree. Rooney cops off with a boob job wannabe and is all over the papers within weeks of arriving. EFC eventually go on a bad run and Koeman is out. Loads a dosh spent for no progress just a muddle of a squad and wages out of control. Walsh out.
Moshiri brings in FS to keep us up and he spends more dosh - nearly £50m. On Walcott - yet another Arsenal cast off and Tosun. FS tells us Tosun doesn't like the cold. We are mindboggling boring and stay up. FS out plus the compo.
Enter Silva. He wants Richy he gets Richy. Richy is value for money. We get Zouma on loan - he's good. We want to keep Zouma. Lampard and Chelsea lead us a merry dance. We don't get Zouma. Brand rushed to Manu to get a loanee centre back but it doesn't happen. We are weak at the back. We go on a bad run. Surprise surprise. Silva out ( immediately after yet another mauling at Mordot ).
Enter Don Carlo - a proper manager with a CV to die for. We get Allen. We get James. DCL looks a player at last. The Spirit of the blues is back in the charts. We lose to the RS Kids on national TV - this in my opinion is our worst ever result. A gutless, lethargic performance from the team. Not a one off mind you ! Far too many to mention. Carlo agrees to go to Real Madrid after we go on yet another bad run - repetitive isn't it. Very depressing indeed.
RB arrives. We go on a bad run.
£600m spent. The End.
I don't see how we can sack Rafa, we will look bigger fools than we already do. It was a grim night last night, how we can get out of it I just don't know.
The team last night was just not up to the job. Delph would have stabilised the mid field. Gordon should have been brought on earlier.
One thing the shite do well, is passing and controlling the ball well. We don't seem to have the basics right.
I have since realized that Moshiri is so stupid that we do not even come into his thoughts. He lives in another world to us blues. ( He’s so thick that he would appoint Gerrard to replace Benitez ).
What I don’t want and will not tolerate is that Benitez, who won major trophies with those horrible neighbours of ours will be given the chance to take us down a division.
I am done if he’s not sacked along with Kenwright, Brands and all the coaching staff.
Let some other manager take us down.
