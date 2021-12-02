Report

The Deepening Gloom

Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool

When Rafael Benitez was appointed, this was the nightmare scenario; Liverpool victorious at Goodison Park, their fans boisterously goading the home fans by chanting the name of their former manager from the away section in the Lower Bullens. Just like the distasteful Sam Allardyce interlude, it was wholly avoidable, one more ignominy that Evertonians have had to bear as Farhad Moshiri flounders in his attempts to find the formula to unpick this Gordian Knot of a football club.

Few Blues fans might have imagined things would be quite as bad as this, though, and the heavily lopsided scoreline was only part of it. This was Everton’s eighth match without a win and a club that was in the top four in mid-September has slumped to 14th on the back of its worst run of results for 22 years and sits just five points above a relegation zone that feels almost magnetic at this point.

No one who witnessed the performance at Brentford on Sunday and familiar with Liverpool’s form was giving Everton much of a chance in this first derby of the season and so it proved as Jürgen Klopp’s men ruthlessly underscored the massive gulf in class between these two teams. The two clubs exist on different planes now and by the final whistle, that had been glaringly illustrated.

And yet, despite Benitez’s suicidal strategy in trying to counter one of the best midfield trios and “false nines” in the world with a two-man midfield of his own and the fact that the team had been routinely carved open on the way to a 2-0 deficit, Everton were actually in with a shout of perhaps grabbing a point from this derby before Seamus Coleman’s horrendous error put the contest beyond reach with 25 minutes to go. You sense, though, that even had the Toffees’ spell of pressure during the middle of the second half yielded an equaliser, Liverpool would still have produced an answer without the need for the home captain to gift them a gilt-edged chance on goal. As “expected losses” go, this one probably takes the cake.

Farhad Moshiri, he who reputedly made that controversial remark a couple of seasons ago, was absent from this evening’s debacle while Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Marcel Brands looked on glumly from the Directors Box and then, at the final whistle, faced the ire of many of those fans who had stayed to the bitter end rather than join the ranks of those who had long since seen enough — some of them as early as the 20th minute.

Chants of “sack the board” might have felt a world away when Moshiri and his billions took control of Everton almost six years promising the world but those words rang out from the stands tonight indicating the fact that a tired and frustrated set of supporters has run out of patience with the dysfunction, lack of progress, the insult that Benitez’s hiring added to ongoing injury and genuine fear of what comes next.

The team news an hour before kick-off was greeted by familiar groans as the Spaniard persisted with Salomon Rondon up front and left Fabian Delph on the bench in favour of a 4–4-2 formation with the returning Richarlison playing off the Venezuelan striker and Demarai Gray deployed on the other flank to Andros Townsend.

To his credit, while the ball continues to evade him in the penalty area, Rondon put in a committed display as did, in truth, the rest of the Everton team. They just couldn’t live with Klopp’s side lined up in Benitez’s chosen formation and had they been four or five goals down by the half-hour mark, it wouldn’t have been a surprise.

Joel Matip missed the target with a completely free header off Liverpool's first corner of the game in the second minute￼ and Mohamed Salah volleyed over after Townsend had gifted the ball to Diogo Jota in the third, while Jordan Pickford had to make an impressive save in the eighth minute to deny the Egyptian after Sadio Mané had picked him out with a low cross from the left.

Everton were being sliced open by Liverpool's passing and incisive running and when Klopp's men attacked again down the left through Andrew Robertson, the Scot cut the ball back to the top of the penalty area where Jordan Henderson arrived untracked to bend a left-footed effort around the goalkeeper.

The home side had a couple of flurries that saw dangerous balls flash across the box, one of them cleared behind by Matip before Gray could pounce while at the other end Trent Alexander-Arnold tested Pickford with an accurate drive that the England international palmed away to safety.

Pickford was left stranded a minute later, though, when Liverpool cleared a corner from their own box and counter-attacked quickly, with Henderson sending Salah away into space where he proved to be as deadly as always with an unerring finish inside the far post.

2-0 almost became a humiliating 3-0 when another corner from the Liverpool right bounced off the unwitting Michael Keane and bounced a foot wide and Pickford had to be alert once more to beat away an effort from Mané as the Toffees continued to be overrun.

A lifeline arrived, however, through Gray. Richarlison collected a pass and turned smartly to release the winger who had taken up an excellent position between the last two defenders and, taking a perfectly-weighted through-ball in stride, he tucked it under the advancing Alisson Becker to halve Everton's deficit.

Abdoulaye Doucouré had a chance to level things right on the stroke of half-time when Lucas Digne got to the byline and crossed but the midfielder's shot from the angle was blocked near the goal line.

Doucouré would have Everton's first chance of the second half but couldn't get enough power on his header to trouble Alisson while Ben Godfrey had to make an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny Mané as the Blues were easily carved open once more.

Despite the obvious disparity in quality, Everton were still very much in the game at 2-1 and were doing their best to force Liverpool back when Rondon had to come off with a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by Anthony Gordon who wasted no time getting stuck in and adding his own tenacity to the mix but after Townsend had seen a direct free-kick deflect off the defensive wall and the resulting corner fell short and was cleared, Coleman's blunder under pressure from Salah handed Liverpool a killer third goal. The Irishman failed to control a bouncing pass from Gray and was robbed, with Salah racing away before slipping the ball past Pickford and just inside the post.

That knocked the remaining fight out of Everton and though Delph was somewhat curiously introduced with 17 minutes left and Cenk Tosun was thrown on later for a rare run-out, there was time in between for the visitors to score a painful fourth. Jota eased his way past the flat-footed Allan and drilled a shot into the roof of Pickford's net to round things off another miserable derby defeat for Everton.

The aftermath has been characterised by an outpouring of frustration from a fanbase becoming increasingly fearful of how bad this season could get for a club with a worryingly thin squad overseen by a manager that doesn’t seem able to get the best out of the players at his disposal even as, one by one, they return from injury.

In addition to wanting accountability and communication from the top, there are calls now for Benitez to be sacked with Everton sinking down the table with a return of just two points from the last 24 on offer. Given the paucity of options available over the summer when Moshiri scrambled to replace Carlo Ancelotti, you would imagine the Board will try and stave that decision off for as long as possible but the longer the losses pile up and the greater the threat of relegation becomes, the more you have to believe Benitez’s position must become untenable.

Follow @EFCLyndon

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer