Everton running out of road in struggle to reverse fortunes

Everton 0 - 1 Wolves

As Everton have stumbled their way to the worst points total in the club’s history, culminating in last Monday’s humiliation at Tottenham, increasingly fearful fans have comforted themselves with the fact that the Blues had games in hand on the teams around them and eight more fixtures at home to try and amass enough points for survival.

Goodison Park isn’t a fortress against fear, however, and it can’t make up for a basic lack of quality, an ill-suited system or, ultimately, a lack of collective fight even as the stakes for this club get ever higher with every passing defeat. Frank Lampard doesn’t have 11 players with the determination and drive of Anthony Gordon; he just wishes like hell he did.

Unfortunately, the Scouser can’t perform miracles, but it does feel at the moment as though, in the style of Atlas, he is carrying the weight of this club and the supporters’ desperate hopes of survival on his young shoulders. It shouldn’t be this way, of course, but along with Richarlison and Jordan Pickford it seems to be the same few personnel showing the requisite stomach for the scrap even if the quality isn’t always there.

How to channel that desire into the rest of the team while also finding a formula for scoring goals let alone win games is Frank Lampard’s urgent responsibility as the number of games left in which to attain Premier League salvation dwindles. It ticked down to 12 following this sobering defeat by Wolves.

You could add Jonjoe Kenny and Ben Godfrey to that list, both players who demonstrated their commitment and perhaps crossed the line of what’s legal — in Kenny’s case, it was once too many for referee, Michael Oliver — and maybe identify someone else like Demarai Gray as one who tried but just couldn’t make the difference on the day but, overall, there was precious little collective drive to get anything from this game.

So much of this centres around the nebulous issue of psychology. Once Everton’s opening salvos had been interrupted by the infuriating farce of Hwang Hee-chan’s injury between the 12th and 16th minutes — once again, that quarter-hour mark proved to be a watershed in the Blues’ performance — and Wolves had assumed control in midfield, there was a depressing sense that the contest would ebb away from the hosts.

The concession of the game’s only goal — from a set-piece once again — only served to intensify the inevitability and by the end Everton had gone down with barely a whimper as Bruno Lage’s side proved superior in almost every department. Lampard, meanwhile, might rue tampering once more with a 4-3-3 formation that held its own for 80-odd minutes against Manchester City and which looks to offer him the best chance of grinding out enough points between now and the end of the season.

Allan, a warrior against City a fortnight ago, was surprisingly relegated to the bench, with the manager opting for a five-man back line that included all three of Kenny, Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko, a move no doubt aimed at solidity but which left Abdoulaye Doucouré and Donny van de Beek badly overrun in central midfield.

By the time the Ukrainian’s difficult afternoon was ended with an hour gone, the defence switched to a four and Dele Alli introduced to offer more attacking threat up front, Wolves were very much in the driving seat and Kenny’s dismissal for a second yellow card effectively ended Everton’s hopes of salvaging anything from the contest.

Once again, the Toffees began on the front foot and in frenetic fashion. Richarlison had a couple of early chances, the first an ambitious 25-yard half-volley that dropped wide and then another effort that was blocked behind well by Jose Sa in the Wolves goal following a sumptuous ball over the top for the Brazilian by Mykolenko.

Gray was then played in at the far post on the other side from a cross by Coleman after another nice chipped ball down the line, this time from Gordon, but Sa was equal to it again.

Wolves had started to get the measure of their opponents but didn't make Pickford work until Daniel Podence's shot deflected off Mason Holgate before the keeper saved well from Jimenez but the officials pulled the play back in any case for a foul by the Mexican on Mykolenko.

Jimenez would have the last chance of the first half, an acrobatic overhead kick that flew well over but Wolves would take the lead early in the second half following successive sloppy fouls by Everton's full-backs, the latter by Kenny on Leander Dendoncker.

Richarlison initially headed the free-kick away but insufficient pressure was exerted to prevent Ruben Neves from swinging in a cross that Coady simply had to guide past Pickford with a well-placed header.

The visitors almost doubled their lead four minutes later when Jimenez swept a Joao Moutinho free-kick narrowly wide of Pickford's left-hand post and Podence went close with a low shot while, at the other end, Gordon continued to lead the charge for Everton and his whipped cross was headed off the woodwork by Richarlison but was adjudged to have been offside regardless.

Lampard withdrew Mykolenko for Dele with an hour gone in an attempt to try and coax some attacking threat and fluidity out of his side but the Blues remained depressingly impotent moving the ball through midfield.

Richarlison was again put into a dangerous position, this time by Dele, but was, again, ruled fractionally offside and Sa had taken the ball off his toes anyway as the forward tried to round him on the way to goal.

The Brazilian despatched a snap shot into the side-netting off a Gray pass before the latter was replaced by Andros Townsend but what chance there was of Everton salvaging anything from the match evaporated when Kenny committed his second bookable offence.

Francisco Trincao had a late chance to rub salt into Everton's wounds with a curling effort from just outside the box that drifted wide while Townsend was handed the chance to be a last-ditch hero but he missed the target with a direct free-kick after Moutinho had tripped Coleman on the edge of the area.

The air of resignation in the ground that greeted the final whistle in place of outright anger might be the most concerning aspect of today. Everton’s fans have brought their passion, their noise and their support to the last few home games but this afternoon showed that simply providing the atmosphere on which the players are supposed to feed is not enough.

For this grand old team to be rescued from the catastrophe of relegation, it's now going to take the players digging deep themselves and finding a level and a potency that they have failed to attain at any point this season apart from the opening for few matches.

It’s also going to take the kind of kitchen sink, hell-for-leather, nothing-to-lose attitude that might have seen the manager throw on someone like Salomon Rondon for the final few minutes rather than the submissive, almost resigned manner in which Everton finished this match.

The Blues still have games in hand on those around them but they haven’t scored for four games, have only one clean sheet in the League since early November and there were times today where it felt as though they could play all day and not score. The ability is there as they have showed in patches this season but the turnaround in fortunes; the answers to some increasingly intractable problems; the inspiration married with perspiration need to come from all the players, not just a select few… starting against Newcastle on Thursday night.

