Report

Trying to find some balance

Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton

Nobody was as it happened. We’re all a bit older now, most of us with families, and so spontaneous catch-ups are not as easy as they once were. Still, I enjoyed my day out and about in London, taking in a few tourist sites and walking for miles until my feet gave up. This was as good as any opportunity to kick back in a pub with food, beers, rugby union and football, before retiring back to the hotel.

Well rested, on Sunday I was up and about pretty early. I was torn between leaving the car at the hotel in Watford and making my way to Crystal Palace via train; or driving to Crystal Palace and heading away straight from there afterwards. Though I didn’t quite like the prospect of navigating central London traffic, I did so anyway and pre-paid to park on someone’s drive on the main road out of there.

On parking up, I walked towards what I thought was Selhurst Park direction, though saw a fella with a Crystal Palace shirt on walking in the opposite direction. He kindly informed me I was indeed walking away from the ground rather than towards it.

I’ve been to Crystal Palace a number of times over the years and have gotten quite accustomed to visiting a pub called Pawson’s Arms. It’s always been a nice old-fashioned pub which can get quite busy but is usually okay to get a pint. It’s been a few years since I’ve been there, and I guess things change.

After waiting at the busy bar for around 15 minutes, I finally ordered, and the barmaid walked away for a few moments and had a word with someone else there and then came back to gleefully explain that they won’t serve away supporters. I couldn’t believe it and explained that I’ve been here several times and never had a problem, and had been waiting ages, at which point the landlord or manager said they were too busy and could only accommodate home supporters. What a disgraceful way to treat customers.

I hate this “Home Fans Only” rule you get in some areas, but at least you kind of know the drill and don’t bother trying to go in, or else a guy on the door will tell you otherwise. Don’t wait for somebody to visibly wait for a long time to get served to inform them of this. A total disgrace and I won’t be going back there again. Obviously.

The other bar patrons around us, to their credit, gave the staff a bit of stick for it and told them it was too harsh, and another nice fella really tried to help me out and pointed us in the direction of another pub up the road. Leslie was with me and when I came back to him to tell him what had happened he said “I’ll get you one”. And he went to the bar.

Leslie is Irish you see. No Merseyside accent to give the game away with him. Service was still incredibly slow though and it was 11:45 am before I’d had a swig of lager, which was a whole 45 minutes after arriving at the pub. With time pressing and with having to drive home later, we only had the one beer as we had to get ourselves over to Selhurst Park.

It was pretty busy as expected around the ground but we got in quick enough. The away support was fantastic and the players all seemed pretty appreciative of it as they took to the field.

We began the match well. Exceedingly so in fact. We had great intensity and really had Crystal Palace on the back foot though were unfortunately very wasteful with the chances that came our way. Regardless, the way the first 15 minutes had gone, you’d have thought it was Everton on a bit of an unbeaten run, and Crystal Palace in relegation strife.

It may sound ridiculous in hindsight, but I feel the Andros Townsend injury really set us back. You could tell it was serious straight away as he lay stricken right in front of us. I even made it onto TV apparently looking very annoyed while he was receiving treatment.

I feel this was a key moment as he was having a good influence on the game. This stoppage stunted our momentum also, and led to a reshuffle with Anthony Gordon switching sides to accommodate Demarai Gray. It also removed our only left-footed player, and chief set-piece taker.

Now this isn’t why Crystal Palace went ahead, of course; this was due to poor marking from a corner kick. I swear I’ve seen us concede that goal about 20 times this season. Andm as has often been the case this season, the players' heads drop far too quickly when things don’t go to plan.

Had Richarlison done better with his opportunity when Seamus Coleman played him in over the top, it may have been different. Instead it wasn’t long before it was 0-2. Seamus was outpaced down our right, and Michael Keane too hesitant in getting out to Wilfred Zaha, who put the ball on a plate for Jean-Phillipe Mateta who didn’t miss.

It was hard to see a way back even then. The children’s half-time penalty shoot out, and awesome celebrations from the young Everton lads when they scored was great fun at the break. One of the lads even did the Tim Cahill corner-flag boxing. What we’d give for a fighter like him in the team now.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on for Jonjoe Kenny seemed the right move, though it was surprising to see the five man defence retained, with Anthony Gordon playing at left-wing back. That’s a new one.

That said, I’ll defend Everton a bit for their second-half efforts. I felt they kept on going against a team who are well drilled and playing with confidence. I thought they had a good go for a lot of it and I wonder what would have happened had Demarai found the net with his effort at goal.

Crystal Palace got a bit lucky with their third goal and that was game over. I made a dart for it at this point to get on the road. From distance, and with a great distant view of the stadium, I heard their fourth goal go in as I stomped towards my motor.

In all, the better team won, no question. You’ve got to give credit to Patrick Viera and the job he is doing there. He has that team playing confidently and has made them tough to beat. Especially away from Goodison Park, Everton need to find some character and not shrink when things don’t go to plan. They have to stick at it better. We know this, it’s nothing new.

Though just to try and be positive and find a bit of balance to this setback, I feel there’s a few reasons for this defeat and some positives to gain from it.

● Playing very late on Thursday, 25 minutes or so with 10 men, compared with Crystal Palace playing Monday evening and then no game until this one, certainly gave our opponent an advantage with preparation, rest and recuperation. Some of our players looked flat out, some possibly carrying knocks.

● We didn’t have a holding midfielder available. Injuries you can’t really do a lot about and, with Tom Davies and Fabian Delph unavailable, we needed this Allan suspension like a hole in the head, especially as it was grossly unfair.

● If we could just make out early pressure count in one of these games and actually score when we’re on top, we might just give ourselves a chance. The lads didn’t do too bad for parts of that second half. Had we have got it to 2-1, we might just have seized the momentum.

Let’s not be too downbeat and keep the faith, I don’t think that was a 4-0 game at all.

Up The Toffees. And don’t ever go to Pawson’s Arms.

Player ratings

Jordan Pickford: I haven’t seen the goals since (I don’t ever intend to) but I don’t know what he could have done about any of the first three. I’d left before the fourth. Otherwise he was pretty average really. Not great with distribution and not a huge a lot else to do. 5

Jonjoe Kenny: Wasn’t really involved a lot in the first half and was then substituted. 5

Mason Holgate: I thought he did alright and was fully committed. Interesting to see he was given the armband when Seamus was substituted. Now that mat say less about the amount of leadership we have at the club, but it also suggests he is highly thought of as a character. 7

Michael Keane: He was pretty effective for most of the second half but I felt he was at fault for Crystal Palace's second goal. 6

Ben Godfrey: Not his best game. 5

Seamus Coleman: For effort and willingness alone, Seamus is my Man of the Match. He didn’t take defeat lying down and kept on going until he was substituted. 7

Andre Gomes: I thought he had a pretty good game. He was missing for periods but then began to get stuck in and I thought he battled pretty well in the second half. 6

Abdoulaye Doucouré: He looked completely lost at times. He did some good things but they were few and far between. Maybe he’s struggling a bit having not long since returned from injury and we have no option but to play him, such is our shortage of numbers in central midfield. 5

Anthony Gordon:

Andros Townsend: What a shame for Andros who at that point in the game was making quite a good impact. Very unlucky and it looks to be quite a serious injury. Unlucky Andros. 7

Richarlison: Not at the races. He needs a goal, and I feel that, if he gets one, he’ll hit a little purple patch. We sure need it. Today, he looked a bit drained and maybe was carrying a knock from Thursday. 5

Demarai Gray (for Andros Townsend): A bit hit and miss but isn’t he often. I thought he took a while to get into the game but was a bit more effective second half. 6

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Jonjoe Kenny): He tried but I didn’t think he won enough of his personal duels and didn’t have an effective half. 5

Alex Iwobi (for Seamus Coleman): I can’t really recall a lot of what he did. Probably because he was only on for six minutes before I departed, so I can’t really give him a rating.

Share article:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer