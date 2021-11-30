Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Moshiri camp reportedly quashes sale claim

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 30 November 2021 4comments  |  Jump to last
Both Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov's representatives are said to have rubbished suggestions that both billionaires are ready to cut ties with Everton.

BeIN sport presenter Richard Keys has claimed that according to one of his associates, Moshiri is considering ending his ownership of the club and is willing to listen to offers of £500m for his 92% stake.

Keys also says that Usmanov has lost interest in providing financial backing for Moshiri's project by way of sponsorships by USM Holdings.

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, both camps have denied Keys's assertions.

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Si Pulford
1 Posted 30/11/2021 at 19:29:12
If anyone other than Richard keys was saying it I’d be worried. He’s a melon.
Pat Kelly
2 Posted 30/11/2021 at 19:35:18
Might put in a cheeky bid
Dale Self
3 Posted 30/11/2021 at 19:48:57
They are retarded to have responded if that is reliable. I know, I know, Echo but that would be a mistaken play they might make though.
Derek Thomas
4 Posted 30/11/2021 at 23:55:53
Like it or not, a price is now out there, the rest is just negotiations, somebody might have a nibble.
That said, If they're daft enough, which very well might equal 'even dafter than Moshiri', would you want them?
Out of our hands anyway.

I hope Benitez wins his reputed internal power struggle, even as "Agent Rafa" can he do any worse?

Jeez; This his how low we are - its an Arsenic Vs Cyanide choice.

