Moshiri camp reportedly quashes sale claim

| Tuesday, 30 November 2021



BeIN sport presenter Richard Keys has claimed that according to one of his associates, Moshiri is considering ending his ownership of the club and is willing to listen to offers of £500m for his 92% stake.

Keys also says that Usmanov has lost interest in providing financial backing for Moshiri's project by way of sponsorships by USM Holdings.

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, both camps have denied Keys's assertions.

