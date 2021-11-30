Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Moshiri camp reportedly quashes sale claim
BeIN sport presenter Richard Keys has claimed that according to one of his associates, Moshiri is considering ending his ownership of the club and is willing to listen to offers of £500m for his 92% stake.
Keys also says that Usmanov has lost interest in providing financial backing for Moshiri's project by way of sponsorships by USM Holdings.
According to the Liverpool Echo, however, both camps have denied Keys's assertions.
Reader Comments (4)
2 Posted 30/11/2021 at 19:35:18
3 Posted 30/11/2021 at 19:48:57
4 Posted 30/11/2021 at 23:55:53
That said, If they're daft enough, which very well might equal 'even dafter than Moshiri', would you want them?
Out of our hands anyway.
I hope Benitez wins his reputed internal power struggle, even as "Agent Rafa" can he do any worse?
Jeez; This his how low we are - its an Arsenic Vs Cyanide choice.
