Midfielder Brennan Johnson may be on Everton's list of targets

Wednesday, 22 December 2021



Everton may be looking to sign Brennan Johnson, an attacking midfielder who is getting star ratings for Nottingham Forest in the Championship. But the £20M valuation for the 20-year-old seems inconsistent with Benitez's model and may be too much of a gamble with precious transfer funds.

The Welshman has started every Championship game this season and played a decisive role in Forest's three-game winning streak. The Welshman has scored two and assisted once in his last couple of games with five goals and four assists for the season so far.

Brentford had a bid for Johnson rejected late last summer but haven't given up yet, with West Ham also among the Premier League clubs interested — along with Newcastle and Spurs.

