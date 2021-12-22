Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Midfielder Brennan Johnson may be on Everton's list of targets

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton may be looking to sign Brennan Johnson, an attacking midfielder who is getting star ratings for Nottingham Forest in the Championship. But the £20M valuation for the 20-year-old seems inconsistent with Benitez's model and may be too much of a gamble with precious transfer funds.

The Welshman has started every Championship game this season and played a decisive role in Forest's three-game winning streak. The Welshman has scored two and assisted once in his last couple of games with five goals and four assists for the season so far.

Brentford had a bid for Johnson rejected late last summer but haven't given up yet, with West Ham also among the Premier League clubs interested — along with Newcastle and Spurs.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb
NYCHL TShirts

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2021 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 300KB
Peak: 318KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.