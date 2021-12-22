Everton to go back in for Patterson

The Blues failed to sign the young right-back in the summer when they couldn't agree payment terms with the Scottish club over a £9m deal but the need to bring in cover for Seamus Coleman remains an important one as Rafael Benitez continues to make changes to the squad he inherited when he succeeded Carlo Ancelotti.

To date, the 20-year-old has made just 11 appearances in the Scottish Premiership but recently broke into the senior Scotland squad and is highly regarded north of the Border.

If the transfer comes off, Patterson looks set to join Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko who is expected to be formally announced as an Everton player on 1at January.

Original Source: The Guardian

