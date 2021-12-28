Skip to Main Content
Digne could head to Italy

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 28 December 2021 1comment  |  Jump to last
With Vitaliy Mykolenko seemingly a rubber-stamp away from becoming an Everton player, Lucas Digne's future appears to very much be up in the air following his reported "falling out" with Rafael Benitez.

The Frenchman appears to have been frozen out by the Spaniard after what was said to have been a training-ground disagreement and the arrival of the young Ukrainian left-back could pave the way for a significant change in that area of the Blues' team.

Digne, who was signed from Barcelona for £18m three years ago, might not have a way back into Benitez's good graces and is being linked with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus.

Indeed, a report by Tutto Juve suggests that Everton and Juventus could swap Digne and Aaron Ramsey in reciprocal loan deals until the summer.

Vijay Nair
1 Posted 28/12/2021 at 05:36:13
Not sure what the obsession with Aaron Ramsey is. Another over the hill player on ridiculous wages is not what we need, whether on loan or permanent.

