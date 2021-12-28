Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Digne could head to Italy
The Frenchman appears to have been frozen out by the Spaniard after what was said to have been a training-ground disagreement and the arrival of the young Ukrainian left-back could pave the way for a significant change in that area of the Blues' team.
Digne, who was signed from Barcelona for £18m three years ago, might not have a way back into Benitez's good graces and is being linked with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus.
Indeed, a report by Tutto Juve suggests that Everton and Juventus could swap Digne and Aaron Ramsey in reciprocal loan deals until the summer.
