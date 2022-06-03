Everton approach Montpellier's Mavididi

| Friday, 03 June 2022



Everton are one of a few clubs who have reportedly made enquiries about Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano who has tweeted that the 24-year-old Englishman could leave the French club this summer, with movement on that front expected in the coming weeks.

Born in Derby, Mavididi was on Southend United's books as a teenager before he joined Arsenal who sent him out on loan to Charlton and Preston before he joined Juventus's Under-23s set-up in 2018.

Mavididi made one senior appearance for the Italian giants before making a loan switch to Dijon in France and then signing for Montpellier in 2020 for just over €6m.

Article continues below video content

So far in Ligue 1, he has played 77 times and scored 20 goals.

