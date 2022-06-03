Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Everton approach Montpellier's Mavididi

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 03 June 2022 20comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are one of a few clubs who have reportedly made enquiries about Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano who has tweeted that the 24-year-old Englishman could leave the French club this summer, with movement on that front expected in the coming weeks.

Born in Derby, Mavididi was on Southend United's books as a teenager before he joined Arsenal who sent him out on loan to Charlton and Preston before he joined Juventus's Under-23s set-up in 2018.

Mavididi made one senior appearance for the Italian giants before making a loan switch to Dijon in France and then signing for Montpellier in 2020 for just over €6m.

Article continues below video content

So far in Ligue 1, he has played 77 times and scored 20 goals.

Reader Comments (20)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Duncan McDine
1 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:07:28
Played for Dijon eh? He and Coleman will get on well.
Fran Mitchell
2 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:14:31
He is either exactly what we need, or he is completely useless, or he'll just be another journeyman bench-warmer.

That's my expert analysis based on all I don't know of this player I've never heard of.

Ron Sear
3 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:20:39
Played for Dijon, He must be mustard.
Bill Gall
4 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:28:26
Duncan,

They will most probably argue over who is the hottest in form player.

Robert Tressell
5 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:35:40
8 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances as an attacking right-footed left-wing / forward position last season.

At age 24 those are okay but not great stats for the French league.

For context, that's much the same output as Sofiane Boufal who played briefly for Southampton.

He looks like the sort of player Watford sign, rather than someone to get excited about. But this may be the standard this summer if finances are very tight, like last year.

Sam Hoare
6 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:54:07
As Robert says, I don’t see a great deal here to get excited about. Doesn’t look an obvious upgrade to Gray to me. Be surprised if there’s much in this.
Kieran Kinsella
7 Posted 03/06/2022 at 20:38:33
Didn't make it at Arsenal, didn't make it at Juve, doing okay at a mediocre French team.

In terms of stats, he's a bit like Bolasie only he did it in the Premier League. I can't think of many players who do okay or even above average in weaker leagues, then suddenly improve on coming to the Premier League.

For example, Tomasz Radzinski, Jelavic, Mirallas – or even Bakayoko who also came from Montpellier.

Gaute Lie
8 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:52:08
Why?
Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:21:21
Fran #2, that is some brilliant analysis.
Mal van Schaick
10 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:34:17
And still we are guessing on players without any proven ability at the top level. Have we not learned our lessons?
Andrew Ellams
11 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:44:16
Anybody worked out how this summer is going to go from a budget perspective yet?
Robert Tressell
12 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:49:01
Andrew,

Paul the Esk's recent excellent article sheds light. My possibly flawed and non-scientific expectation is that we might spend about 2/3rds of what we bring in from sales of Kean, Mina, Richarlison and possibly Calvert-Lewin. Perhaps about £75M tops and only if all four are sold.

Sales of the deadwood will not swell the coffers by much at all.

Stephen Williams
13 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:24:01
Robert,

I've been concerned that we mightn't be able to spend any of the proceeds from the sale of say Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin.

My understanding is part of the £170M Covid adjustment to losses was sale proceeds of one of them that we couldn't complete because of the Covid-hit finances of the buyer.

Therefore we've already ‘enjoyed' the benefit of a deemed sale. To do so again would be double counting.

If this understanding is correct, I fear we'll be shopping around the free-agent market and recycling some of the salary savings.

In turn, if we can't get a benefit from the sale, then why bother and instead just hold on to them for another year to allow a heavy-loss year drop out of the equation?

All conjecture.

Paul Birmingham
14 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:36:02
This is speculation, we have some players with fight and goals in them, and in contract.

Keep them if we can, and if we can't then hopefully Everton, will go for the best rough diamonds, but for me this is just media hype and speculation.

Surely for Everton, lessons learnt, must have sunk in, after the poor buys under the Clog and Sam.


Robert Tressell
15 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:03:21
Stephen #13,

That makes for very grim and logical reading.

We have obviously skirted very close to the wind financially – any more funny business and we'll get a points deduction, relegation or go bust.

Loans, free transfers and a few quid on a rough diamond like Mavididi might be our lot then – even if the big names leave.

Alan J Thompson
16 Posted 04/06/2022 at 03:58:51
At 24, you wouldn't think he was being signed as just a bench-warmer which could be seen as somebody leaving or little faith in the juniors. Or the obvious, there's nothing in this.
Stu Darlington
17 Posted 04/06/2022 at 09:55:02
As I have said on another thread, Moneyball and loanees! Given our financial situation, this seems to be our only option and we just have to hope our recruitment team can unearth some gems.

There are some possible players from the relegated clubs that may be worth a punt on if the price is right.

Another perhaps high-risk strategy would be to bust a gut and throw big money at Chelsea to get Gallagher who would really improve our team and make up the rest from out of contract players and astute loan deals

Whichever way we go for, it will be squeaky bum time both this summer and next season and I don't expect us to bring in more than 3 or 4 players even if Richardson or Calvert-Lewin (or both!) are sold.

It's crucial we don't get docked points or even relegated for breach of FFP rules.

Mick Roberts
18 Posted 04/06/2022 at 10:37:43
No thanks; Dobbin is a much better option. We are short of funds. Dobbin could do the striker's role given the chance.

Spend what we have on central defence and a holding midfielder, please — no more wingers!

Tom Bowers
19 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:53:30
Leave this one alone. Sounds like another player who cannot settle anywhere for long. Playing for Montpelier doesn't impress me.
Soren Moyer
20 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:25:28
NEXT!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles


Ongoing Site Issues

Site performance is slow at times at the moment. Thanks for your patience. Server migration is underway but may take up to 2 weeks.


Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

NYCHYL

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 302KB
Peak: 321KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.