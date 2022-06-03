Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Everton approach Montpellier's Mavididi
Everton are one of a few clubs who have reportedly made enquiries about Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi.
That's according to Fabrizio Romano who has tweeted that the 24-year-old Englishman could leave the French club this summer, with movement on that front expected in the coming weeks.
Born in Derby, Mavididi was on Southend United's books as a teenager before he joined Arsenal who sent him out on loan to Charlton and Preston before he joined Juventus's Under-23s set-up in 2018.
Mavididi made one senior appearance for the Italian giants before making a loan switch to Dijon in France and then signing for Montpellier in 2020 for just over €6m.
Article continues below video content
So far in Ligue 1, he has played 77 times and scored 20 goals.
Reader Comments (20)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:14:31
That's my expert analysis based on all I don't know of this player I've never heard of.
3 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:20:39
4 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:28:26
They will most probably argue over who is the hottest in form player.
5 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:35:40
At age 24 those are okay but not great stats for the French league.
For context, that's much the same output as Sofiane Boufal who played briefly for Southampton.
He looks like the sort of player Watford sign, rather than someone to get excited about. But this may be the standard this summer if finances are very tight, like last year.
6 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:54:07
7 Posted 03/06/2022 at 20:38:33
In terms of stats, he's a bit like Bolasie only he did it in the Premier League. I can't think of many players who do okay or even above average in weaker leagues, then suddenly improve on coming to the Premier League.
For example, Tomasz Radzinski, Jelavic, Mirallas – or even Bakayoko who also came from Montpellier.
8 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:52:08
9 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:21:21
10 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:34:17
11 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:44:16
12 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:49:01
Paul the Esk's recent excellent article sheds light. My possibly flawed and non-scientific expectation is that we might spend about 2/3rds of what we bring in from sales of Kean, Mina, Richarlison and possibly Calvert-Lewin. Perhaps about £75M tops and only if all four are sold.
Sales of the deadwood will not swell the coffers by much at all.
13 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:24:01
I've been concerned that we mightn't be able to spend any of the proceeds from the sale of say Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin.
My understanding is part of the £170M Covid adjustment to losses was sale proceeds of one of them that we couldn't complete because of the Covid-hit finances of the buyer.
Therefore we've already ‘enjoyed' the benefit of a deemed sale. To do so again would be double counting.
If this understanding is correct, I fear we'll be shopping around the free-agent market and recycling some of the salary savings.
In turn, if we can't get a benefit from the sale, then why bother and instead just hold on to them for another year to allow a heavy-loss year drop out of the equation?
All conjecture.
14 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:36:02
Keep them if we can, and if we can't then hopefully Everton, will go for the best rough diamonds, but for me this is just media hype and speculation.
Surely for Everton, lessons learnt, must have sunk in, after the poor buys under the Clog and Sam.
15 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:03:21
That makes for very grim and logical reading.
We have obviously skirted very close to the wind financially – any more funny business and we'll get a points deduction, relegation or go bust.
Loans, free transfers and a few quid on a rough diamond like Mavididi might be our lot then – even if the big names leave.
16 Posted 04/06/2022 at 03:58:51
17 Posted 04/06/2022 at 09:55:02
There are some possible players from the relegated clubs that may be worth a punt on if the price is right.
Another perhaps high-risk strategy would be to bust a gut and throw big money at Chelsea to get Gallagher who would really improve our team and make up the rest from out of contract players and astute loan deals
Whichever way we go for, it will be squeaky bum time both this summer and next season and I don't expect us to bring in more than 3 or 4 players even if Richardson or Calvert-Lewin (or both!) are sold.
It's crucial we don't get docked points or even relegated for breach of FFP rules.
18 Posted 04/06/2022 at 10:37:43
Spend what we have on central defence and a holding midfielder, please — no more wingers!
19 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:53:30
20 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:25:28
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:07:28