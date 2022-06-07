Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Blues surely lagging in race to sign Eriksen

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 07 June 2022 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are being credited with serious interest in Christian Eriksen but face stiff competition from clubs able to offer him more than they can.

The Danish international made an emotional return to top-class football earlier this year when he turned out for Brentford after being signed on loan by his compatriot Thomas Frank.

It was his first appearance since collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020 and requiring life-saving CPR on the field in Copenhagen during Denmark's match against Finland.

Unable to keep playing for Inter Milan, the club he joined upon leaving Tottenham Hotspur, he opted for a return to the Premier League and made a big impact on the Bees as they successfully turned their form around and comfortably secured their place in the top flight for 2022-23.

Article continues below video content

Expected to leave Brentford this summer for bigger things, Eriksen is being linked with another stint at Spurs while the likes of Manchester United are also reportedly keen.

Spurs could offer him Champions League football once more, though, something neither United nor Everton can and if he is to settle for a club that isn't playing in Europe this coming season, it is thought that his loyalty might lie with Frank and Brentford.

Everton are on the lookout for quality players available on free transfers this summer as they balance FFP and profit and sustainability considerations with their need to significantly strengthen Frank Lampard's sduad.

In order to spend this summer, the Blues will likely need to sell first and there is talk by Detail Zero in his native Colombia of interest in Yerry Mina from Marseille.

Mina's chequered injury record and high wages make him a prime candidate to be moved on in the current close season if Everton can find a buyer.

