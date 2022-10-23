Lots has been written about Alex Iwobi recently and, at the risk of boring everyone, here’s some more.

A friend of mine got an executive ticket for the Man Utd game in early October. He ended up sat next to Iwobi’s mum and just in front of his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha. Given this heaven-sent opportunity to get the inside story of her son’s remarkable renaissance, he failed completely, but did describe Ma Iwobi celebrating for a full 5 minutes after her boy’s goal.

Alex Iwobi’s name might be the most mentioned at Goodison in the last 12 months. Up to March this year, if you heard his name at the ground it was probably accompanied by expletives and advice about future employment opportunities. From March it has probably been followed by ‘I can’t believe it’s the same player.’ He now appears to be first on the team sheet, our most creative midfielder and the player most appreciated by the crowd.

He is a fascinating case. He arrived for big money, made a good start with a couple of goals but then gradually went downhill to the point where he was regularly getting slated on various websites and seemed to have no future at the club. The crowd, it seemed, were just waiting for his first mistake, which was often closely followed by his next. There weren’t exactly groans when the ball was played to him, more of a kind of deflationary sigh, as the fans realised that the move was likely to break down. He never hid though and his effort never dropped.

Against West Ham in October 2021, an air shot with the goal gaping, just 6 yards out, summed things up – he couldn’t do anything right and there didn’t seem to be any way back. In fact, most Evertonians would gladly have seen the back of him there and then. If anyone had suggested then that he would be one of the most important players come the last 2 months of the season, they would have been quietly ushered away to sit down in a quiet room for a while waiting for the doctor to arrive.

But he obviously had something; every manager has picked him. The players, in a club website feature, picked him out as the most talented in training. How did it change on the pitch? A spirited performance and a late winner against Newcastle in March obviously helped. Later, talking about the win over Manchester Utd, he said the following to Paul McNamara on the club website:

“I was doing all right but then played a sloppy pass. The fans clapped the pass because they saw the intent. It was the first time that had happened for ages. To hear that change in environment, I felt, ‘Wow, that is kind of nice – as long as you are giving 100 per cent, if it doesn’t come off, they will stay behind you’.”

If he had played that sloppy pass against West Ham in October (and he did) he certainly wouldn’t have got that response. And he recognised the ‘change in environment’ too:

“That support removes the fear of making mistakes, you are prepared to try things on the ball.”

He added:

“I feel much more confident. My friends tell me about the positive comments and the fans singing my name, and my dad is always looking on social media to make sure everything is good.”

It’s interesting that he notices the crowd reaction to his efforts and checks (or his dad does for him) what is on social media. I really hope Iwobi senior never found the Live Forum on Toffeeweb. If he did, young Alex might never have left the house again, never mind play football. Clearly, Alex is a sensitive character who needs positive feedback to perform at his best – no surprise there, most people respond favourably to positive feedback.

Just before the end of the season, Iwobi threw more light on this. In an interview with Adam Jones in the Echo, he said, talking about being substituted:

“I still can't help, when I see someone is about to get dragged, thinking, 'Is it going to be Number 17?'.

“It is nice when I look over and see it's not my number. I think, I have another 5 or 10 minutes, at least….”

So, he clearly thought he would be first off and even if he wasn’t, he thought that it was only a matter of time and he was going to be next – a surprising lack of confidence?

There’s no reason why an individual with football talent should have the same amount of self-confidence to go with it. Of course, it helps. High talent plus high self-confidence will produce a great player (Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Neymar etc). Moderate talent but high self-confidence might still work (most Premier League players?). But high talent and low self-confidence might be a problem. Maybe the fans assume that a talented player must have the self-confidence to go with it; otherwise, he wouldn’t have got to the professional game in the first place?

So, in the case of Iwobi, it was the crowd and, in particular, their suspension of any negativity towards him – applauding the sloppy pass against Man Utd. Mason Holgate, in the last few months of the season, he too regularly got the negativity but found form in the last few games, playing a vital role.

There is no doubt that the Goodison crowd can be hard to win over for some players but, once they’ve accepted you, you are in for life. Even a limited player like Denis Stracqualursi found the secret of everlasting Goodison love. But what if the problem is down to lack of self-confidence? How do you correct that?

The England cricket team are an interesting example of a dramatic change in fortunes. One win in 17 matches up to March turned into 6 wins out of 7 in the summer, playing exciting, adventurous cricket. It was the same players but a new coach who had apparently done little more than tell them to enjoy what they do, play an attacking game and not fear failure.

Cricket doesn’t have the same crowd intensity as football, of course, but the ‘fear of failure’ issue is surely the same in any sport.

Sylvain Distin joined in the debate in the Echo:

“I hope that they (the fans) are going to realise the power they have got, positively and negatively. When things go wrong and you’ve got the pressure of the fans but the wrong type of pressure, it’s a tough one and some players will elevate their games but some will react negatively and start hiding as well.”

I went to the England v Austria match in the Women’s Euros at Old Trafford in July. A striking contrast with the men’s game was the atmosphere in the crowd, more of a festival feel than a football match. Amongst other unusual things, such as women in the gent’s bogs at half-time, there was a complete lack of negativity of any sort. Maybe that will change as the women’s game gets bigger and more cynical, but I hope not.

The suspension of negativity is what happened at Goodison from March onwards, forced by circumstances. The crowd knew collectively that there was no other option left. Get behind everyone, at every moment, no matter what happens and how many sloppy passes there are – or go down.

It’s not rocket science – most people react better to encouragement rather than criticism. Not many thrive amid negativity; Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is one of those maybe, as he seems to thrive off the crowd’s support for his opponent.

The chief beneficiary of this change in the Everton environment was Iwobi, who clearly has all the talent needed to succeed but just needed the nurturing arm around the shoulder, not just from the manager, but from the fans also.

Thankfully, it has continued this season. The negativity hasn’t returned apart from some unnecessary bad feeling towards Anthony Gordon, apparently because Chelsea sniffed around him, not through any fault of his own. And Alex Iwobi is flourishing.

The connection made in the blue smoke of last season has remained. It can be seen in the players lingering on the pitch at the end of games and appreciating the fans.

Almost the last word to Seamus Coleman, also in the Echo:

“They [the crowd] played a massive part in maybe letting some people who were at the club and play for the club actually understand how big the football club is and how much it means to the people of that city. I think that maybe hit home for some of the players. You can do all the talks you want, but when you see that emotion in the faces of grown men, grown women and children when you leave the training ground singing Everton songs with such passion, if that doesn’t touch something with a group of players, I don’t know what will.

Something hit home for the players (just in time) but also hit home for the fans. We too have some power over who plays well and who doesn’t. Amid the madness of modern football, with its frustrations, passion, excitement and rush to instant judgement, we might just have lost sight of that power. We have got a part to play in who succeeds and who struggles.

Performing live and unscripted in front of 40,000 people willing to give that judgement on every single move you make, is a pretty specialised art. Those doing it are not all the same, all have different needs to be able to do their best work. Alex Iwobi is a great example of that.

Almost a year to the day since the air shot against West Ham, in the same goal area, he attempts an outrageous back-heel and it comes off for Dwight McNeil to score a great goal. I can believe it’s the same player and I am looking forward to seeing him get substituted again, this time 5 minutes before the end of a comfortable 4-0 win. Imagine the reception he will get then.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb