Lampard issues 'red line' warning to Chelsea over Gordon

26/08/2022







Frank Lampard has challenged Chelsea to come up with an offer Everton can't refuse for Anthony Gordon well before next Thursday's transfer deadline or forget about signing the Blues' winger.

The Londoners have had two well-publicised offers of £42m and £45m rejected for Gordon but while there have been media reports of informal chatter between the two clubs about a potential bid of £60m, it hasn't progressed beyond that, possibly because the structure of any proposed deal doesn't suit Everton.

The situation has the potential to run to the end of the transfer window but the Toffees' manager says that neither he nor his new club will allow things to go that far.

In comments made in the print media portion of his press conference ahead of tomorrow's trip to Brentford, Lampard insinuated that unless Chelsea were prepared to a make a concrete move for Gordon this weekend, there would be no further discussion on the matter.

That is because Lampard and Everton will need as much time as possible to secure replacement players before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

“It is absolutely not happening at this point and that is where we are at," Lampard emphasised. "The situation we are in [now is] Anthony is not leaving this club.

"There absolutely has to come a time where we have to understand what the squad is going to be and especially a player of the level of Anthony, I have to know he is going be here. We are at that situation. We have drawn a red line.

“This has to be a positive for Anthony. My feeling is Anthony is going to be a top, top player for club and country and these are all experiences he is going to gather over his career so what he will have to do is just take those experiences and get a bit better for them.

“He just has to get his head down and keep working the way he is working and the way he has done since I have been here and his career is going to go in one direction after that.”









Quotes sourced from The Independent

