Leeds United v Everton
Lyndon Lloyd
29/08/2022
16comments
Match Preview
Neil Maupay goes straight into the squad and could start given Everton's lack of striking options
Pre-match chatter. Preview to follow...
Reader Comments (16)
Paul Birmingham 1 Posted 29/08/2022 at 12:09:55
We can live in hope, Brian, but there's time to go and it would be good to get some players in to boost the squad strength and morale before this weekend.Tomorrow I'm hoping Everton can over Leeds and with no Rafina, our past scourge, away in Spain, let's hope Everton take the game to Leeds and can get that first victory of the season, even if it's an own-goal.
Brian Murray 2 Posted 29/08/2022 at 12:13:17
A boring nil-nil will do me tomorrow and the first three points at the weekend instead. Nick Page 3 Posted 29/08/2022 at 12:30:00 Don’t underestimate Jesse March, Paul. He’s a very good manager….part of the Red Bull school. All about hard work and running. Geoff Lambert 4 Posted 29/08/2022 at 12:35:50 3 points tomorrow please Frank but you need to make a few changes and bin the 5 at the back. Pack the midfield and push Onana up behind Maupay. COYB Neil Copeland 5 Posted 29/08/2022 at 12:39:16 Looking forward to the Leeds game tomorrow, got a ticket yaaay. Hoping Maupay plays although more likely to come on from the bench I would think.Leeds look a decent team and not as open as they were under Bielsa. It will be interesting to see how fare against them and how we line up in defence with Holgate out.No reason why we can't take 3 points if we keep our shape and concentration.UTFT Jim Bennings 6 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:27:24 Taking this game in isolation, a point wouldn't have been a bad result if we had just beaten Brentford.However given that we are yet to win and also taking into account our upcoming fixtures, I feel tomorrow we need to be winning.Leeds have started quite well, at Elland Road you know they'll be rocking, but we need to learn how to deal with hostile atmospheres and play the fixture.We have won one away game since August 2021, that's something that Lampard must change ASAP because we can't rely on the home form either with any major confidence.It will make for a intriguing game, one where I think Frank needs to alter the formation and also the starting lineup from the Brentford match. Jamie Crowley 7 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:32:23 My kids and I now call them "Leeds USA".They scare me, and I don't have a lot of hope going into this game.Tyler Adams is a brilliant footballer, and will shine in the Premier League. Ted Lasso is a great manager, should be the USA National Manager, knows what he's doing, and will be prepared. Aaronson is a spark plug / Energizer Bunny who I'd swap for Gray any day of the week.I have no confidence going into this game. But that's probably because I overrate the Yank players. Who knows? Jamie Crowley 8 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:35:08 By the way, anyone underrating Jesse Marsch is just exhibiting that time-honored, "He's a Yank he can't know footy" English arrogance.He is a spectacular manager. Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:36:25 JamieAin't even worried. 0-5 to us. Goals from Tark, Myko, Onana, Gordon and Rondon. Red card for Marsh and Rodrigo. Jamie Crowley 10 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:40:01 Kieran -I really hope you're right. I'm not near as confident. If you look at our schedule (fixtures) it's pretty much hell after this game until right around Halloween!I've tried not to be a doom-monger, but frankly we look like a blunt weapon and if things don't change I'm very confident we will 100% be in a relegation battle two years in a row. I'm beginning to get very concerned. Our football doesn't bother me, I like Frank a lot, we just can't score enough goals. Nick White 11 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:41:17 I can see us winning tomorrow night with a tight 1-0 to give us our 1st league win and clean sheet of the season. Maupay must start though! Be interesting to see with the latest defensive injury if we may go to a back 4. Well done to those who have managed to get a ticket (Neil)! Kieran Kinsella 12 Posted 29/08/2022 at 15:50:09 JamieI base my prediction on the phenomena of the team that can't score randomly scoring a bunch of goals. I remember when GG was at Arsenal and Wrighty was the only person scoring and he got injured before they played Standard Liege so there was great consternation. Yet they won 7-1, and 10-1 on aggregate. Likewise, the Walter Smith Everton same thing then we randomly thrashed West Ham 6-0. I think it's time for this rare solar eclipse like event to strike again. Paul Kossoff 13 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:01:08 I said yesterday Chelsea had offered two players and £25 million for Gordon, Broja and Gallagher.No mention on here as far as I can see. It's on the BBC and has been since yesterday Danny Baily 14 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:08:30 Nick 11, a win would likely buy Lampard some time. We're 3 points off where we might expect to be right now so 3 tomorrow night would give the impression of a reasonable start to the season. Sean Roe 15 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:09:12
I hope we get a late winner so we don't have time to think about it and start getting deeper and deeper and inviting them onto us.Leeds 0 v Everton 1 - Iwobi, 88,
Nick White 16 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:20:48
Hi Danny, agree, he needs the breathing space, especially with the fixtures to come after that! Leeds have had a good start to the season but I still expect them to be in the mix at the bottom of the table by the end of the season so a win will really will be a good result for us.