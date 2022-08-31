Season › 2022-23 › News Everton close to signing Garner from United Lyndon Lloyd 31/08/2022 22comments | Jump to last Everton are confident of adding James Garner to their squad before tomorrow's deadline after they agreed a fee for the midfielder with Manchester United.According to multiple reports, negotiations have concluded between the two clubs that would see the Blues eventually pay around £15m for Garner who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.Leicester and Southampton were also said to be interested in the 21-year-old who, it appears, needs to decide to make the switch to Goodison Park or wait for other suitors. Personal terms are said to already have been agreed but Garner has not yet undergone a medical. Nevertheless, it seems as though the transfer is close to being finalised for a player who is a highly-rated central midfielder.He would join Idrissa Gueye through the door before the transfer window closes -- the Senegal international's move from Paris Saint-Germain is simply awaiting an official announcement from the club at this stage.Talk of Everton bidding for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has been played down, however. The exciting wide forward would likely be beyond the Blues' budget this summer given that the Duutch club reportedly want upwards of €40m for him. Reader Comments (22) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Allison 1 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:32:15 Gueye, Garner and Brereton Diaz would be excellent business. It looks like Chukwueze is becoming more likely than BBD though.I've got to stop checking every 47 mins. Andrew Ellams 2 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:32:17 Well his Wiki page looks legit:"In August 2022 Garner was offered to join Everton for a fee of £15 million. Garner is a keen admirer of the gigantic, Merseyside institution as he modelled his footballer role on his hero, Darren Gibson.On the 31st of August 2022, James Garner changed his phone ringtone to "Spirit of the Blues" which is a widely popular song associated with Everton FC. Garner is a long-time admirer of this classic terrace song." Ben King 3 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:36:32 Looks a real prospect. But where’s our striker please? Need someone to score goals! Kim Vivian 4 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:38:08 Need to make sure we get the right person here - would Benedict Cumberbatch make a big difference in our midfield? Peter Carpenter 5 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:48:52 Time for some departures or there won't be enough lockers. Peter Carpenter 6 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:51:27 And nice to see Anthony Gordon in that lovely, ice-cool blue too. Lee Courtliff 7 Posted 31/08/2022 at 14:56:59 This is definitely the kind of signing we should be making. Obvious potential and minimal (by today's standards) transfer fee. And I doubt his wages are anything astronomical. Even if he flops, we'll be able to sell him to a Championship club in a couple of years time for a few million back. Strangely enough I'm really optimistic about the season, even though we haven't won a game. Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:06:32 We have 26 in the first team squad now according to the official website; if we add two or three more we'd have to exclude 3 or 4. Presumably Townsend and Godfrey as they're out till New Year. Then I guess Gomes? Pat Kelly 9 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:11:10 Well, if it doesn't work out, he knows how to get us back up. Nick Page 10 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:18:09 Can anyone answer me where the fuck have West Ham got all this money from? Derek Knox 11 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:23:12 Nick @ 10, the Porn Kings probably, and of course Debbie, from Debbie does Dallas ! That's what they call ' filthy lucre ' ! Jim Potter 12 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:29:50 Lee*7, I'm feeling positive as well. Weirdly. Zero wins and the Shite to come next.We've been unlucky.I'm off for a head examination just to be on the safe side.Is this lad any good? Will Mabon 13 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:34:01 Can he play false number nine? Robert Hesketh 14 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:34:58 If this James Garner is so good, why did'nt Forest buy him? He was with them last season and they've bought everyone else !!! Rob Dolby 15 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:38:11 This transfer window is confusing at best. Why do we need 3 additional centre mids when we only had 1 striker?The club are skint, we can't buy Cornet but can buy McNeil, Gana, Garner, Onana and Mauphey.Where is Garner going to fit in? If he was that good for Forrest why didn't they buy him, they bought everyone else.Just seems like a random purchase this one. Rob Dolby 16 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:40:49 Spooky that Rob 14. Paul Kossoff 17 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:43:12 Bit of a maverick player, a cow boy who lays all his cards on the table. Poker faced with it too. Robert Hesketh 18 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:43:25 Are you copying my name and comments Rob (15)? Nick White 19 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:44:34 I really liked his performance in “The Great Escape”. Hopefully he won’t have to do that role again while he plays for us (assuming he signs). Will Mabon 20 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:45:01 The truth is out - Robert & Rob is a shady dual account. Derek Knox 21 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:45:50 It could be The Great Escape from Manure, or one to be registered under the Rockford Files ! Or maybe he's just a Maverick ! :-) David West 22 Posted 31/08/2022 at 15:46:02 Another positive signing. Makes the gana deal feel even more perfect. Really young midfield we have now. Hes still young, Onana still young grodaon, mcneil & gray still young. Gana will be the glue for this team. One more forward option, Diaz maybe or a wild card we havnt seen coming and for one window it's got to be seen as positive imo.