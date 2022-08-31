Everton close to signing Garner from United

Everton are confident of adding James Garner to their squad before tomorrow's deadline after they agreed a fee for the midfielder with Manchester United.

According to multiple reports, negotiations have concluded between the two clubs that would see the Blues eventually pay around £15m for Garner who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

Leicester and Southampton were also said to be interested in the 21-year-old who, it appears, needs to decide to make the switch to Goodison Park or wait for other suitors.

Personal terms are said to already have been agreed but Garner has not yet undergone a medical. Nevertheless, it seems as though the transfer is close to being finalised for a player who is a highly-rated central midfielder.

He would join Idrissa Gueye through the door before the transfer window closes -- the Senegal international's move from Paris Saint-Germain is simply awaiting an official announcement from the club at this stage.

Talk of Everton bidding for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has been played down, however. The exciting wide forward would likely be beyond the Blues' budget this summer given that the Duutch club reportedly want upwards of €40m for him.







