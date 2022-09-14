🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Let's Get That Win”

14/09/2022



Adam, Lyndon and Paul discuss Everton's home clash with West Ham this Sunday which is now going ahead after the visit to Arsenal was postponed in the wake of The Queen's passing. They discuss the potential line-up, ponder captaincy options and then reminisce about stand-in goalkeeping performances from the past.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb