Season › 2022-23 › News Calvert-Lewin in line for long-awaited return Lyndon Lloyd 16/09/2022 6comments | Jump to last Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed before Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham to determine whether he is fit enough to start for the first time this season.The striker has missed all seven of Everton's opening matches to the season after sustaining a knee injury just days before the campaign kicked off, a continuation of the frustration he endured last term when a toe problem followed by a serious quad muscle tear restricted him to just 18 appearances in all competitions.Calvert-Lewin returned to full training in the middle of last week with the hope of making the substitutes' bench against Arsenal but the postponement of that trip to the Emirates has given him an extra week to build his fitness.Frank Lampard indicated that the club's medical staff will be cautious about throwing the 25-year-old back into action too quickly but it looks likely that Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad at least this weekend, along with the returning Abdoulaye Doucouré. Article continues below video content [Dominic is] close, Lampard said, and we'll see come Sunday whether he's ready to start the game or not. We have to be careful with him because he's had a big injury but we'll see.We knew we were in need of a striker, a number 9. I was really pleased with [Neal Maupay] on his debut. He worked hard. He's settled into the group really well.Doucs is fine, Doucs is fit to be in the squad.”Lampard also gave updates on players who won't be returning this weekend due to injuries of their own. The manager suggested that Jordan Pickford is aiming to be fit following a calf strain in time to face either Southampton on 1st October or Manchester United the following weekend and he will be deputised by Asmir Begovic in the meantime.Asmir's a very experienced goalkeeper which is a big plus for us, Lampard said. He's had plenty o time to get his mind in gear. I think he's always ready.Jordan we hope to be fit [soon]. We're looking at Southampton and Man United. Yerry [Mina] won't be fit until after we come back from the international break and probably a similar timeframe to what Mason [Holgate] is [on]. A couple of weeks after."[Andros Townsend is] working incredibly hard to get fit. I can't give you an exact date I'm afraid but we're not talking the next few weeks." Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 16/09/2022 at 16:43:53 Let's hope this is the last of it but I've got my reservations unfortunately, due to the nature of his injuries this past year.His game is all about athletism, I don't know how many games the body holds out for once you get that kind of injury?I'm guessing Calvert-Lewin is now more 15-20 games a season instead of the previous 30-35. Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 16/09/2022 at 16:50:27 He’s been the only centre-forward at Everton, since Lukaku left, so you would probably/definitely expect him to get some injuries, when he’s had nobody to share the workload with since he became the Everton number nine. Some will blame the player for getting injured, whilst others will realise that you need more than one centre-forward, if you are to be successful in football. Garry Martin 3 Posted 16/09/2022 at 16:57:20 Till his next injury. sicknote comes to mind. Eddie Dunn 4 Posted 16/09/2022 at 17:03:21 Lampard is usually very cautious with bringing players back and I think DCL will be on the bench.West Ham have been defensively porous so fat this season but Antonio was not used last night and Bowen only had a cameo.Will be quite a test but perhaps we will find our scoring boots. Michael Lynch 5 Posted 16/09/2022 at 17:07:17 I'm delighted he's back, and hope he can make a huge impact between now and the world cup break.He's a fantastic athlete, and a superb footballer. For me, he's got nothing to prove - remember, it was his perfect header that kept us up last season - and I can see him scoring a lot of goals with our new improved set-up. A tight defence and dynamic midfield will allow our forwards to be much more positive, and that should lead to more chances created for Dom. Will Mabon 6 Posted 16/09/2022 at 17:14:22 Garry, it's been a bad year or so for him, couple of bad injuries (and breakdown) in succession. Before that, he was essentially never injured for a long time, and played a combative, athletic game. He's not a sick note.I will say, I hope these injuries have not compromised him, he needs to be where he was physically for his game to work and have impact. Hopefully also, he isn't now made vulnerable to further troubles. 