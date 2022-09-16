Calvert-Lewin in line for long-awaited return

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed before Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham to determine whether he is fit enough to start for the first time this season.

The striker has missed all seven of Everton's opening matches to the season after sustaining a knee injury just days before the campaign kicked off, a continuation of the frustration he endured last term when a toe problem followed by a serious quad muscle tear restricted him to just 18 appearances in all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin returned to full training in the middle of last week with the hope of making the substitutes' bench against Arsenal but the postponement of that trip to the Emirates has given him an extra week to build his fitness.

Frank Lampard indicated that the club's medical staff will be cautious about throwing the 25-year-old back into action too quickly but it looks likely that Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad at least this weekend, along with the returning Abdoulaye Doucouré.

[Dominic is] close, Lampard said, and we'll see come Sunday whether he's ready to start the game or not. We have to be careful with him because he's had a big injury but we'll see.

We knew we were in need of a striker, a number 9. I was really pleased with [Neal Maupay] on his debut. He worked hard. He's settled into the group really well.

Doucs is fine, Doucs is fit to be in the squad.”

Lampard also gave updates on players who won't be returning this weekend due to injuries of their own. The manager suggested that Jordan Pickford is aiming to be fit following a calf strain in time to face either Southampton on 1st October or Manchester United the following weekend and he will be deputised by Asmir Begovic in the meantime.

Asmir's a very experienced goalkeeper which is a big plus for us, Lampard said. He's had plenty o time to get his mind in gear. I think he's always ready.

Jordan we hope to be fit [soon]. We're looking at Southampton and Man United. Yerry [Mina] won't be fit until after we come back from the international break and probably a similar timeframe to what Mason [Holgate] is [on]. A couple of weeks after.

"[Andros Townsend is] working incredibly hard to get fit. I can't give you an exact date I'm afraid but we're not talking the next few weeks."













