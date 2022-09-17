Richarlison reveals how he almost missed vital games that helped secure Everton's safety

Richarlison has opened up on the latter days of his time at Everton, speaking of how he battled injuries to help the club avoid relegation in the run-in to last season, the friction in the dressing room after that awful defeat at Burnley and how he eventually decided to leave in the summer because, in his view, the Blues are “lacking ambition”.

Speaking in the latest issue of FourFourTwo, the Brazilian admitted that he was happy at Goodison Park but that things appeared to have run their course for him as he eyed bigger and better things that he couldn’t see on the horizon at Everton.

That paved the way for a summer move to Tottenham and an opportunity to play in the Champions League, one he grabbed with both hands earlier this month by scoring a brace against Marseille with his family in attendance.

“It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me,” he said. “I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history.

“However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.

“I spent 4 years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs.”

Few players had as big an impact on Everton staying in the Premier League once Frank Lampard had taken charge at the end of January than Richarlison. He had just four goals to his name up to that point but he went on to notch another six, including vital strikes against Leicester, Chelsea and, of course, Crystal Palace in the victory that secured top flight football for the Toffees in May.

His iconic winner against Chelsea, immortalised by photographs of him brandishing a billowing blue smoke canister, might never have happened had Lampard not selected him despite him having been noticeable off in training that week because of injury niggles.

“There’s a funny story about that match,“ the former Watford man explained. “I’d put in some awful performances in training during the week – I was suffering with pains in my ankle and my knee.

“I still started the game, but in his team talk two hours before kick-off, Frank Lampard admitted in front of the whole squad that, considering my week, I shouldn’t be involved in the match. At the exact moment he said it, I was distracted — honestly — and didn’t get the message.

“Then I went on to the pitch and smashed it! After the game, Andre Gomes and Allan asked me what I thought of Lampard’s words. I didn’t even know he’d said something about me. They explained everything and I simply said, '1-0, no further comments.’”

Three of Richarlison’s goals in that final sequence of 10 games actually ended up counting for nothing given that they came in ugly, potentially morale-destroying 3-2 defeats. The second was the penultimate home game against Brentford in which two Everton players were sent off and a 2-1 half-time lead was wiped out by the Bees in the second half.

The first had been at Turf Moor where, again, the Blues had the advantage at the break but collapsed in the second period.

“They were a direct opponent in the relegation battle and we were leading 2-1 at half-time, “Richarlison recalls. “Then they scored two goals in the second half and we lost.

“Things got a bit stressful in the dressing room after the final whistle – you know, guys arguing with each other. Some coaches were also looking very nervous.

“There was basically a feeling of desperation; nobody could really see anything positive. It’s a huge relief to look back and think we were able to escape from that bad situation.

“We never gave up. Everyone stuck together – players, coaching staff and fans. We all did everything we could to keep Everton in the top division.”

That togetherness coalesced in the final home game of the season where, on a night of high drama and emotion that will never be forgotten, Everton came back against Crystal Palace to win a match from 2-0 down at half-time for the first time in the Premier League era to secure their Premier League status.

Once again, Richarlison was playing through the pain barrier, giving everything to the cause.

“In the week leading up to that match, I left a training session early with a thigh injury,” he recounts. “I couldn’t walk, and the doctor helped me to get off the pitch.

“The scan showed a Grade 2 injury. I was desperate, crying with pain and sorrow about having to miss such a crucial match. I started praying to God and taking medicines to try to recover in time.

“I took around 10 anti-inflammatory pills until the game came, and an injection. I was injured, but I couldn’t miss this key game. Somehow I managed to recover.

“If you look back at the celebrations for the third goal, I dived on to the grass because I couldn’t run to celebrate with my team-mates – my legs couldn’t move any more.

“The sacrifice proved my love and gratitude for Everton. It was an unbelievable night.

“I remember telling Allan at half-time, 'The manager needs to change something; otherwise, we’re dead.' But then he brought on Dele Alli and things got better.

“When we won, the pitch invasion at the end seemed like it was in a movie – it was a crazy moment. The fans were euphoric. The stands weren’t big enough for that joy.”

It is commitment like that that meant Richarlison could leave Goodison Park this summer with his head held high and with the well-wishes of almost every Evertonian, even if there was sorrow that he wasn’t able to achieve his ambitions with the Toffees.

