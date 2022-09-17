Season › 2022-23 › News Richarlison reveals how he almost missed vital games that helped secure Everton's safety Lyndon Lloyd 20/09/2022 52comments | Jump to last Richarlison has opened up on the latter days of his time at Everton, speaking of how he battled injuries to help the club avoid relegation in the run-in to last season, the friction in the dressing room after that awful defeat at Burnley and how he eventually decided to leave in the summer because, in his view, the Blues are “lacking ambition”. Speaking in the latest issue of FourFourTwo, the Brazilian admitted that he was happy at Goodison Park but that things appeared to have run their course for him as he eyed bigger and better things that he couldn’t see on the horizon at Everton. That paved the way for a summer move to Tottenham and an opportunity to play in the Champions League, one he grabbed with both hands earlier this month by scoring a brace against Marseille with his family in attendance. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me,” he said. “I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. Article continues below video content “However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. “I spent 4 years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs.” Few players had as big an impact on Everton staying in the Premier League once Frank Lampard had taken charge at the end of January than Richarlison. He had just four goals to his name up to that point but he went on to notch another six, including vital strikes against Leicester, Chelsea and, of course, Crystal Palace in the victory that secured top flight football for the Toffees in May. His iconic winner against Chelsea, immortalised by photographs of him brandishing a billowing blue smoke canister, might never have happened had Lampard not selected him despite him having been noticeable off in training that week because of injury niggles. “There’s a funny story about that match,“ the former Watford man explained. “I’d put in some awful performances in training during the week – I was suffering with pains in my ankle and my knee. “I still started the game, but in his team talk two hours before kick-off, Frank Lampard admitted in front of the whole squad that, considering my week, I shouldn’t be involved in the match. At the exact moment he said it, I was distracted — honestly — and didn’t get the message. “Then I went on to the pitch and smashed it! After the game, Andre Gomes and Allan asked me what I thought of Lampard’s words. I didn’t even know he’d said something about me. They explained everything and I simply said, '1-0, no further comments.’” Three of Richarlison’s goals in that final sequence of 10 games actually ended up counting for nothing given that they came in ugly, potentially morale-destroying 3-2 defeats. The second was the penultimate home game against Brentford in which two Everton players were sent off and a 2-1 half-time lead was wiped out by the Bees in the second half. The first had been at Turf Moor where, again, the Blues had the advantage at the break but collapsed in the second period. “They were a direct opponent in the relegation battle and we were leading 2-1 at half-time, “Richarlison recalls. “Then they scored two goals in the second half and we lost. “Things got a bit stressful in the dressing room after the final whistle – you know, guys arguing with each other. Some coaches were also looking very nervous. “There was basically a feeling of desperation; nobody could really see anything positive. It’s a huge relief to look back and think we were able to escape from that bad situation. “We never gave up. Everyone stuck together – players, coaching staff and fans. We all did everything we could to keep Everton in the top division.” That togetherness coalesced in the final home game of the season where, on a night of high drama and emotion that will never be forgotten, Everton came back against Crystal Palace to win a match from 2-0 down at half-time for the first time in the Premier League era to secure their Premier League status. Once again, Richarlison was playing through the pain barrier, giving everything to the cause. “In the week leading up to that match, I left a training session early with a thigh injury,” he recounts. “I couldn’t walk, and the doctor helped me to get off the pitch. “The scan showed a Grade 2 injury. I was desperate, crying with pain and sorrow about having to miss such a crucial match. I started praying to God and taking medicines to try to recover in time. “I took around 10 anti-inflammatory pills until the game came, and an injection. I was injured, but I couldn’t miss this key game. Somehow I managed to recover. “If you look back at the celebrations for the third goal, I dived on to the grass because I couldn’t run to celebrate with my team-mates – my legs couldn’t move any more. “The sacrifice proved my love and gratitude for Everton. It was an unbelievable night. “I remember telling Allan at half-time, 'The manager needs to change something; otherwise, we’re dead.' But then he brought on Dele Alli and things got better. “When we won, the pitch invasion at the end seemed like it was in a movie – it was a crazy moment. The fans were euphoric. The stands weren’t big enough for that joy.” It is commitment like that that meant Richarlison could leave Goodison Park this summer with his head held high and with the well-wishes of almost every Evertonian, even if there was sorrow that he wasn’t able to achieve his ambitions with the Toffees. Quotes sourced from FourFourTwo via Liverpool Echo Reader Comments (52) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Murray 1 Posted 17/09/2022 at 09:21:58 I see Richarlison is going all Lukaku on us, saying we lack ambition etc. Suppose for now he has a point but ironic – if we keep adding to this squad, we can give a nod to Spurs as we pass them. Barry Rathbone 2 Posted 17/09/2022 at 10:56:54 Wonder if Calvert-Lewin agrees with this Richarlison piece that he left Everton because the club lacks ambition?Be on his bike pronto if he does. Nick Page 3 Posted 17/09/2022 at 11:01:41 Just read that, Barry. Makes me sick. Bill Kenwright's Everton. The managed decline. Fucking big fat lying teary arsed actor. Just remember, Calvert-Lewin is still the only centre-forward we have on the books, and the only one since Lukaku. That's the lack of ambition and the diabolical way this football club has been run by that man. Get lost.UTFT Brian Murray 4 Posted 17/09/2022 at 11:13:51 Richarlison finally enrolled in the Lukaku school of tact, class and respect. Only a matter of time, I suppose. Christine Foster 5 Posted 17/09/2022 at 11:54:36 Not being funny, but every single one of us has known that Richarlison wanted to play Champions League. He knew it, we knew it and he also knew we are at best 3 seasons off doing that because we are building... He went with our blessing knowing he had given his best for us and we acknowledged his desire to play with a better team.Of course we have lacked ambition! Include the lack of recruitment, the managers, the urgency... until Lampard came along, we never had the unified support. So yes, it's back at the door of incompetence of owner and chairman that he is calling out. The manager has ambition, the supporters have, new players have... still, still, we have questions of the owners. Where is our road map to the Champions League? Who of us disagrees with anything Richarlison has said? Jeff Armstrong 6 Posted 17/09/2022 at 12:04:24 Lack of ambition? £500 million spent on average players. Like Richarlison (although one of the better ones...)Incompetence, definitely. Brian Murray 7 Posted 17/09/2022 at 12:15:56 Moshiri, whether he has another £500 million to spend, had his fingers truly burned, so no way he will entertain doing that again. That being said, we can only climb so far until he sells. Alan J Thompson 8 Posted 17/09/2022 at 16:13:22 As diplomatic as you could expect and do any of us think that we are over or have removed any problems, or are we awaiting an opinion from Premier League's P&S interpreters? We may have ambition but what appears where on the list of priorities – albeit all could be overcome with a major on-field improvement.Oh, and why and who arranged this interview? Ray Roche 9 Posted 17/09/2022 at 16:23:21 Agree Christine. Richarlison ran his chunks off for us for four years. In that time,it obviously dawned on him that, with Bungalow Bill at the helm, we were going nowhere fast. He doesn't disrespect the club, he just points out that, despite frittering away millions, we are years away from Champions League football, and that's what he'd like to experience. He's ambitious, we're not. I don't blame the lad, same as I didn't blame Rooney for leaving us and winning a room full of trophies and filling his bank account. We'd no doubt have done the same, despite what we might say on TW. Good luck to the lad. James Hughes 10 Posted 17/09/2022 at 16:53:27 Just got back from seeing the tributes at Green Park. Spotted a Spuds fan in a Richarlison shirt and it was not pleasant to see his name on their shirt. It was only tempered by the fact the person in the shirt was a very beautiful lass, eased the sting a bit He did give his all when he was here though, so there is always that to appreciate. But I will not wish him luck even if he is right and probably just read a couple of threads on here to give his Opinion COYB Alan McGuffog 11 Posted 17/09/2022 at 16:59:42 Seems reasonable Raymond Fox 12 Posted 17/09/2022 at 17:20:31 It's not lack of ambition since Moshiri took over, it's a mountain to climb because of the top clubs' advantages.You need Top 6 players to become a Top 6 team, you get one and they want to leave.Also, the best don't want to come because you're not a Top 6 side, as I say it's a mountain to climb. Mike Hayes 13 Posted 17/09/2022 at 17:42:25 There is only Kenshite to blame for the lack of ambition biggest shithouse liar in the history of football - let’s not forget what he’s done and worse what he’s not done since conning his way to getting his grubby hands on our club - utter contemptible scum bag - we are well behind Frank and fingers crossed we can have a much better season to try and forget the past deplorable seasons. The quicker that cancer is cut out of the club the better 😡 Dave Cashen 14 Posted 17/09/2022 at 17:50:51 Ain't it the truth. I know we were in deep shit before Davey Moyes came along and I know he brought stability to the club. But in an attempt to make himself look a better manager than he actually was, He changed the entire culture of this club. His expectation management was music to the ears of Bill Kenwright. Between them they managed to change one of the biggest clubs in the world into a bunch of plucky little knife carriers. consistent Respectability earned Moyes his big chance, but he soon found out his expectation management didn't wash at Old Trafford.Davey boy has long gone but the other half of the gruesome twosome is still entrenched. Until we can prize him out, players of ambition will have no alternative but to go elsewhere Nick Page 15 Posted 17/09/2022 at 17:55:46 Well said, Mike. Unfortunately there is more chance of finding a cure for cancer than seeing the back of Bill Kenwright. The man makes the Kim’s of North Korea look reasonable. And whoever thinks we’ll be waving to Spurs from the lofty heights of the PL needs to remember to take their pills. Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 17/09/2022 at 17:56:59 Good luck, Richarlison, you acknowledge that Everton are your club, and you acknowledge that it suited your club to sell you, but this also suited yourself, because you want to go onto bigger and better things.I hope we can meet you sometime in the not-too-distant future, and Everton prove that they will always be a bigger, better and a more pragmatic football club, than Tottenham Hotspurs, will ever be, and maybe then we can thank you, and tell you that your sale, helped in the re-emergence of our great club!🤞 Peter Neilson 17 Posted 17/09/2022 at 18:12:01 Based on how he performed for us, I'm reading the “lack of ambition” as lost in translation and over emphasised for media clickbait. Simply put, our ambition is limited by financial constraints caused by inept ownership way outside of Richarlison's control. All good and ambitious players want to play European football. I won't particularly be checking on his progress but I have no hard feelings towards him.Now let's beat West Ham. Barry Williams 18 Posted 17/09/2022 at 18:38:33 I actually think it has nothing to do with a lack of ambition in recent years – lack of direction, cohesion, expertise, plus unnecessary interference… but not a lack of ambition in the Moshiri years. A new stadium on the way, FFP (anything but fair) constraining the spending. I am sure Moshiri will open the purse again when allowed, but it's not been a lack of ambition. Ancelotti – that showed ambition!As said in previous posts, it may have been lost in translation. However, I was never the biggest Richarlison fan, so my next ponderance might be tainted by bias. He did run himself into the ground – which all the current Everton team seem to do as well, a minimum requirement, but if he'd been more committed to the Everton cause – not overplaying in internationals – the Olympics!!!!????? If he had forged a better partnership with Calvert-Lewin, made better decisions in play, stopped rolling around faking injury whilst the ball was in play, then maybe, just maybe, Everton wouldn't have been in a relegation fight. That said, he also got us out of it at time too!Hands up, I was not his biggest fan – give me 10 DCLs any day! Just a side note: besides European football, which granted is a big pull, but also can be gone within a few games… Spurs!!!!???? Ambition!!!???? Yip, maybe lost in translation! Duncan McDine 19 Posted 17/09/2022 at 20:30:17 He’s only saying what most of us on here have been saying for donkey’s years… so where’s the problem? Nick White 20 Posted 17/09/2022 at 20:34:32 Certainly reads to me that he loves the club and now he isn’t here he can speak as a supporter and say what most of us think. Respect to him for not saying it while he was at the club. Barry Rathbone 21 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:06:25 Maybe lost in translation.All clubs are ambitious I reckon he’s getting at us being so far financially behind challenging clubs we exist in non entity central.It doesn’t take a genius to see BMD could cripple us further so imminent improvement doesn’t look likely Brian Wilkinson 22 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:16:34 I would personally like to thank Richarlison, he gave everything and at the same time, his sale has helped to make this squad stronger.I feel for Moshiri, he clearly does not know the ins and outs of running a football club, but he has bent over backwards, funding a lot of money on new players, clearing off debts that had high interest charges on them, buying shares to generate more money for the club, ensuring the new stadium gets done, he has done the complete opposite of what our Chairman did, when he was running our club.His one big flaw was being hoodwinked by Bill, and leaving him on as Chairman, even now the guy remains as Chairman, good times my arse, maybe for Bills pockets, but certainly not for the supporters. Danny O’Neill 23 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:20:28 I don't have a problem with what he says. It hits home and, for me, targets the root cause.We became a club satisfied with mediocrity. Bill and Moyes were a match and the culture of plucky Everton evolved and is unfortunately now rooted to the point people (family included) think I am a lunatic.There is ambition. The stadium plans demonstrate that. The spending on players over the past years demonstrate that. It was just misguided and left in the hands of incompetent people who thought they'd won the lottery and might as well have been throwing money away as they walked down the Las Vegas Strip.But nothing wrong with what Richarlison says. It's actually quite honest in my opinion. He's at the age where he needed to move for his career. We are on our way to Bramley Moore and future success, but he couldn't wait for that. I know what he's saying. We have lacked ambition for decades. Goodison is still a place dear to me. But less the cheap and unambitious investment that is the Park End, it's still the same Goodison Park I went to as a youngster 40 plus years ago.I get his point. We all move on to better things. Everton and Richarlison. Paul Birmingham 24 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:34:48 I've no gripe with Richarlison but Everton now is what counts.What he said, or is alleged to have said, who knows, but there's far more important matters in terms of Everton FC, than what an ex-player may have said or not.The grass isn't always greener, going to Spurs, and so it's been said so it's written but importantly, now for Everton to beat West Ham, and build on moving forwards, in wake of the derby.For the first time in ages a character and spirit is being formed in this Everton squad, which whilst early days is promising, for better days this season.“What's Our Name?” Kunal Desai 25 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:46:14 Nothing we don't already know. Richarlison has ambitions and to win trophies and to play in the Champions League. Something Everton won't offer for probably many many years.All the more galling as he signed for a club that were on similar parallels to us just over 10 years ago. Clubs sadly have gone in different directions. Neil Copeland 26 Posted 17/09/2022 at 21:47:57 Paul, I agree, Richarlison was good for us but that's in the past now.As you sa,y we have the makings of a decent team with a solid defence, strong midfield, just need the forwards to find consistency and the future looks good.We have no reason to fear West Ham.UTFT! Paul Birmingham 27 Posted 18/09/2022 at 01:17:47 Neil, well in, and we will be realistic. Everton is building the best stadium in the UK with the best vista view in the UK.Patience, guts and much temperance is needed, but this day it will start as Everton turn over West Ham.“What's Our Name?”UTFT! Don Alexander 28 Posted 18/09/2022 at 01:29:36 "Professional Brazilian international footballer who always works his bollocks off criticizes those in charge of the vastly least successful founder member club of the Premier League".Shock! Horror!Until you realise that our alleged owner still allows the boardroom to be led by the fecklessly inane muppet who's orchestrated our demise for more or less 30 years.Why did it take Richarlison so long to realise this 24 caret truth? But thanks anyway, Richy – and good luck...... except against us! John Keating 29 Posted 18/09/2022 at 08:04:47 Not too sure about lack of ambition since Moshiri came in;I'm sure Moshiri was full of ambition.The biggest mistake was not having the complete board dumped. Leaving a bunch of losers in place and not getting professional winners in to guide him has resulted in where we are today.While Bill and his cronies remain, we will never really advance. Clive Rogers 30 Posted 18/09/2022 at 10:23:30 John, 29, I think Moshiri has lost ambition now though since his Usmanov cash flow was cut off. He's not been to a game for nearly 12 months as far as I'm aware. It looks like he now just wants to sell to protect what's left of his fortune. You are right that sticking with the board was his big mistake, especially Kenwright. Jerome Shields 31 Posted 18/09/2022 at 23:08:44 Tell us something we don't know about the club management and a lot of our players. But we have got rid of those players and have a new manager to match the ambition the supporters always had. Out of frustration and despair, both transient things, people are born with new words and new powers. Spurs in comparison are the reinvigorating of old hat and won't be in the Champions League in 2 years time. Jim Lloyd 32 Posted 19/09/2022 at 09:56:47 Brian (22) and Danny (23), well said and good points made by both of you.First of all, I think Richarlison is a professional and did his best for us, week-in and week-out, and basically massively helped us avoid relegation. I don't blame him one bit. He's an Evertonian but his job is playing football and it's a short career. Good luck to the lad, except when he plays us.I think he's right, partially. In my view, Mr Moshiri is ambitious, very ambitious. The problems have been caused by his naivety in running a football club. He's been hoodwinked for years by the big fat toad of a chairman, who, for nearly 3 decades, has been a catastrophe for our club.I think Mr Moshiri has a couple of men in now, who have the ambition that matches his; and the acumen to begin the rebuilding of our team and our club. An earlier post mentioned us taking 3 years to be in reach of the so-called Big 6, when really they're the Sky 6. I'd go along with that. How the Premier League clubs fell for agreeing to the P & S rules, I'll never know. Kidded soft.Still, whether Mr Moshiri stays or sells, and I think he'll stay, we'll have a stadium to match any in the country and, hopefully, a team that'll do the same. David Cooper 33 Posted 19/09/2022 at 16:16:03 Like for every other Blue, it is very hard to watch Richarlison now. But it was a moment in time that suited both parties. We needed to get a large amount of money into the bank balance before the end of the month and he knew he had done as much as he could for us. It was a pleasure watching him in a blue shirt. The only really quality player we have had for how many years? Watching Son whack in a hat-trick in 13 minutes, I'mnot sure if he is going to be happy playing 3rd or 4th fiddle behind Kane, Son and Kulievski. Maybe we could work out a loan deal? Brian Murray 34 Posted 19/09/2022 at 16:37:23 I couldn't give a flying fuck over Richarlison or Rooney or any ex-Blue. This means nothing to me… even Vienna. Dale Self 35 Posted 19/09/2022 at 17:03:50 Who gives a fuck now? If he has to talk to the press, whatever. We dealt him when we were not developing him or developing with him. It is fine, have a good career over there at that place. Kieran Kinsella 36 Posted 19/09/2022 at 17:15:57 Brian,I've seen these weird Ian Snodin videos where people are hailing him like he is the second coming. Almost cult-like. It's really weird how of all people he is feted as some sort of super Evertonian considering he wasn't that good and left us for Oldham but some people are just obsessed with ex-players. Alan McGuffog 37 Posted 19/09/2022 at 17:48:33 Kieran...I'm interested in your view of Snodin. I recall being underwhelmed by his performances in midfield but then I recall him playing extremely well at right back, for a spell. He had speed and could cross and then I seem to remember him doing his hamstring, against Wednesday I think. Never the same player. Or have I got these memories totally wrong? If only someone on TW would be willing to tell me. Kieran Kinsella 38 Posted 19/09/2022 at 17:57:19 AlanI remember when we signed him SHOOT! magazine had a picture of him jumping in the air with his hair all over the place and they billed him as "The English Gullitt". The article went on to describe him as some kind of mercurial midfield sensation. But yeah, like you I didn't think he was much good in midfield. Just a non descript sort of player. Then he played at RB I think when Gary Stevens left and was better there but I didn't think he was a sensation by any means. Then it seemed like he was injured for about two years before popping up I think in a cup replay versus Wednesday maybe? around the time of Paul Bracewell's injury return and then they both left. Will Mabon 39 Posted 19/09/2022 at 18:17:54 Alan, strange how memories vary, I remember Snodin as very composed on the ball, a very good passer of the ball on the ground, but without particular pace.He seemed willing to mix it up a bit at first but that soon stopped and I wondered whether he had a background problem before we ever heard of injuries.My view of him was as a cultured, classy player without being exceptionally good. Bill Gienapp 40 Posted 19/09/2022 at 23:35:08 I suspect something's been lost in translation here. Richarlison has genuine affection for the club and its fans, and I have no reason to think he'd make a special point of belittling either. I think he was just trying to express that the club has been moving backwards (which it most certainly has) and moving on at this stage of his career made sense... "lack of ambition" was the wrong way to phrase it. Nicolas Piñon 41 Posted 20/09/2022 at 00:13:35 It's perfect what he says. He wanted to fight for big things and with the squads we had when he was here we were far too far away from that. I think it's a good message to our useless board in some way. Just now, with the money of his transfer, we are turning into a respectable team finally, little by little. As someone said, it's a short career and he couldn't wait the whole life for our incompetent board to make things happen. Indeed, I was really surprised how he lasted that long with us. Thanks for all, Richy. I would like us to rip Tottenham apart anyway when we play them. Dale Self 42 Posted 20/09/2022 at 00:28:59 Good take Bill. My response was of the "WTF, another knife in Everton?" nature and looking at your comment that was off. Richy is a good man, and fantastic footballer and he gave it all for Everton when we had to have it. Good luck to him except in obvious cases.And good take Nicholas, didn't mean to skip over you. Steve Daniells 43 Posted 20/09/2022 at 00:42:58 Agree with Danny at #23. We have ambition, as the stadium shows.I have all the time in the world for Richarlison – he worked his socks off for us and was one of the few shining lights during dark times last season. It's just we couldn't match Richie's immediate ambition to play in the Champions League. And that £60 million helped us out.When he scored two against Marseille and sobbed his eyes out at the end, I was delighted for him. I want him to do well (while simultaneously hoping Spurs don't). Bill Watson 44 Posted 20/09/2022 at 01:34:01 Ray #9Rooney tells a different tale and that is he was told he had to go to balance the books.Richarlison is only expressing what we've been saying on here for years. Moshiri has shown ambition by pumping money into the club and personally funding the new ground but showed a remarkable lack of strategy and control, for a supposed accountant, in the way that money was spent. At one point it seems we had at least three people signing players and foisting them on the manager of the time; Boys Pen Bill, the D of F and Moshiri himself. As we all know, when the results shit hit the fan last season, the board was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and it was the fans who dragged the team over the line. It appears that after the board conducted their own review into their own failures we now have some sort of planning strategy in place although the review has never been published and no board heads have rolled.That's my view as an outsider and what I hear from various sources. Richarlison would have experienced the chaos at first hand. Kevin O'Regan 45 Posted 20/09/2022 at 08:54:01 Ambition is like many big words, only a word if it has no substance... ie. if there is no plan, strategy and follow through. So, simply the Moshiri investment alone may show ambition for some, but that's simply not a plan for success as we all know. What I do think, though, is that we have shown a lack of hunger and fight and, as some mentioned, maybe an acceptance of mediocrity. That is our downfall and can be seen week-in & week-out on the field... sideward and backward passing being symbolic for that lack of courage, faith, ambition, fearlessness and brazenness. Whatever the right word is, it has nothing to do with money – but a mindset of Nil Satis Nisi Optimum – we must and can do better. We must and can learn each and every day and continue to improve individually and collectively in a systematic and intelligent way. History will not be hugely beneficial because everything about football has changed massively in the last 30 years or so. But a bit of pride as well as humility, a lot of fight and character – and that mindset of taking responsibility to make sure I improve each day and learn and help the club and team to get better – from the water carriers to the top management and board. That's what I like about Frank – humble but brave, always learning and willing to take risks, but always filling those gaps to improve and move forwards. Culture doesn't change overnight, but Lampard has certainly managed to do something massive which numerous previous managers haven't... unite the fans behind the team. That achievement alone deserves respect and is a fantastic way to start. Now he's sorting out the defence and we're on a stable trajectory on the right road. Long may it continue. Steve Daniells 46 Posted 20/09/2022 at 12:51:27 Great post, Kevin #45 Paul Burns 47 Posted 20/09/2022 at 13:44:18 About time people started telling the truth about the shambolic way Everton have been mismanaged and run down to suit the ego of one man.How any supporter of the club hasn't seen through this proven liar is beyond me. They should start handing out tablets so those infected can remove themselves from Kenwright's matrix and see reality.Too many players have hinted at the mess the club is as they leave without really revealing any facts which basically amounts to complicity.Well done, Richarlison, we need more people with integrity to reveal the truth of the scandal that has set the club back to The Stone Age — and anyone who thinks that his revelations are in any way bitter or done out of malice are well off target.Tell it like it is and stop the rot, 27 years of disgrace and counting. Neil Cremin 48 Posted 20/09/2022 at 17:55:40 I would say it was more a lack of proper strategic management particularly when Moshri took over. People are saying that this started with Moyes and Kenwright, I don't agree. After the '80s and prior to Moyes, we had a series of incompetent managers and regularly were looking to reach the magic 40 points. After Moyes, with the odd exception, we were regularly competing for Top 6 positions. Oh how we would take that now.Moyes had no money to buy players so he looked for young hungry committed fighters and built a team difficult to beat, conceded few goals and regularly won games 1-0. Sound familiar?Lack of ambition means getting in trophy managers, who will spend money on high profile players to try and make a team. In the past few years, we have had no plan, no strategy in buying in players.From what I can see, Frank is doing the same as Moyes, steady the ship, build from the back with tough competitors and leaders, strengthen midfield and, yes, get a complete centre-forward. Nothing wrong with not conceding and winning 1-0. Once we climb up the table, we will now be attractive again, but please no more prima donnas. Just look at our star performers recently, Tarkowski, Coady, Onana and now Maupay. I know there are others but I want our DoF to identify that calibre of player. The team of the '80s was built the same way. I now believe that we are going in the right direction and Frank and his team are at the start of a long-term plan. Will Mabon 49 Posted 20/09/2022 at 18:18:50 I liked Richarlison, didn't want him to leave.When he arrived at Everton, if he'd continued to post about Watford beyond respectful goodbyes, and then produced such an article several months later, it would've felt kind of weird. Time for all to move on. Eddie Dunn 50 Posted 22/09/2022 at 15:30:37 Richarlison is wrong on the ambition. We just misdirected the money into the wrong coaches, players and agents.He put in plenty of effort but, if the truth be told, he will win nothing at Spurs. He is an above-average Premier League player but when all are fit, he still only makes the Spurs bench. Brazil are quite average too.He now has nothing to do with us so he can fuck right off. Jay Harris 51 Posted 22/09/2022 at 23:20:11 Richy plays and speaks from the heart.I totally get what he is on about and why he had to leave although we are much the worse for it.Most of us are of the same opinion due to a lying egotist with the skin of a rhino.One is already being sorely missed the other one will be good riddance and will not be missed. Les Callan 52 Posted 22/09/2022 at 23:28:35 Alan@ 37. Spot on about Snoddie. Exactly as I remember him. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb