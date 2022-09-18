Everton U21s are at home to Brighton this lunchtime

18/09/2022



Everton U21s take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the 6th fixture of their Premier League 2 campaign, kick-off is 12:00 noon on Sunday at Haig Avenue, Southport.

The young Blues suffered their first loss of the season, to Chelsea, in their last PL2 fixture but bounced back with a fine 5-0 win over Sporting Braga in the Premier League International Cup last week.

They currently sit 4th in the Division 1 table of 14 Category One Development teams.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb