Koeman the latest to try to rewrite history

23/09/2022



After Rafael Benitez continued his efforts to mend his image following a near-disastrous spell as Everton manager earlier this week, it was Ronald Koeman’s turn to try and paper over his poor performance as the Blues’ boss with comments made during an interview with Sky Sports.

The Dutchman was hired by then major shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, to much fanfare in 2016, an appointment bolstered by the hiring of Steve Walsh who had been lauded for building the side behind Leicester City’s miraculous Premier League title triumph the season before.

The duo would spend huge sums on a number of players as part of a three-year plan to get the Toffees into the Champions League, including a club-record £45m on Gylfi Sigurdsson, but neither man would see the project through before being dismissed from their positions.

Koeman led Everton to a seventh-place finish in his only full season at Goodison Park, not sixth as he claimed today, but was sacked in the October of his second campaign amid worsening results that culminated in a 5-2 humiliation at the hands of Arsenal.

"Everton is different because Everton tried. I [had] one and a half seasons at Everton. The first season we did well and ended sixth in the Premier League — maybe the best record in the last 15 years.” Koeman explained, betraying either convenient amnesia or a lack of awareness that Roberto Martinez had guided the club to fifth place just three years earlier.

"It's difficult though because Everton had the money. But it's always difficult because if you try to sign good players or star players — if they can choose between Tottenham, City, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal normally they will choose that kind of club and not Everton.

"Changing managers is not always the reason that it will be better. They [have been] struggling in the last few years, fighting against relegation, and let's hope that they come back up in the table."

