🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Better the Devil We Know”

30/09/2022



The lads discuss the resurfaced talks between Maciek Kaminski and Farhad Moshiri over a potential £400m buy-out of Everton, Nathan Patterson's unfortunate injury and whether there's any debate over how he is replaced in the meantime, Allan's departure, Everton Women's derby triumph, and times when the Blues have made the blood boil.

