Season › 2022-23 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Better the Devil We Know” Lyndon Lloyd 30/09/2022 5comments | Jump to last The lads discuss the resurfaced talks between Maciek Kaminski and Farhad Moshiri over a potential £400m buy-out of Everton, Nathan Patterson's unfortunate injury and whether there's any debate over how he is replaced in the meantime, Allan's departure, Everton Women's derby triumph, and times when the Blues have made the blood boil. → EpisodesYou can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Danny O’Neill 1 Posted 30/09/2022 at 09:52:18 With less than 2 years to go, I can't see him walking soon.I'm no accountant or mathematician, but he would be foolish to walk away now after what he's thrown into this.He'll see us to Bramley-Moore Dock and then make his move away, I guess.Negotiations may be ongoing, but they don't happen overnight. Like I say, it's only 22 months before we kick our first ball at the new stadium.I'm not a gambling person, but I'd wager he will hold his nerve and wait.With supposed US interest, this could mean a total overhaul of the club's structure. Fortunately, Mr Moshiri seems to have done that at the footballing level. Next step is that Directors' board and middle of the Main Stand. Raymond Fox 2 Posted 30/09/2022 at 11:19:56 I can't help feeling that Moshiri's apparent forced break with Usmanov is the reason that Moshiri is now wanting investment in one form or another. Danny O’Neill 3 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:22:43 They will never make my blood boil.The 2016 badge didn't bother me too much. Check out what has been presented on our strips over the years. The club crest has rarely changed regardless of what we've had on the kit, even if it's been a simple EFC logo. I'd personally like to see that back.Matches?I don't think anything will compare to the 5 nil drubbing at Goodison in the early 1980s. It still breaks my heart. Distraught. Gutted. Wounded.Not as much as 10th May 1986. I thought we taking a trophy off them only to have my dreams shattered in the space of less than 90 minutes. Tears. I had to go and be on my own. Brian Murray 4 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:27:55 Danny. Even with that class side in 86 I knew our fate sealed when they equalised courtesy of a loose pass by Gary stevens made my way to Euston. Think I was the first back in Liverpool. Hit me hard like Peter Reid refused to go on the home coming bus. Still hard to believe 8 points clear after winning at anfield. Paul Birmingham 5 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:20:24 Brian, for me, Lineker's point-blank miss at Oxford and that night, it was destiny, it seems, for Everton to self-destruct, on all fronts.What a poxy 12 months for Everton.Still hope eternal, starting tomorrow, beat Soton. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb