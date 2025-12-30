Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Everton

Barely 2 days after their last game, a massively depleted Everton squad pulled off a famous win at the City Ground tonight in the final Premier League game of the year, and its completion will conveniently mark the half-way point of the season, up to 8th place in the table.

It's another opportunity for the current Everton manager to test his wits against the previous Everton manager, with Sean Dyche going into this game a few places below Everton in the table, and a few home losses to make amends for.

If we thought the available squad had been pared down to the bare bones... well, three changes for Everton, with Merlin Röhl, Nathan Patterson and Thierno Barry all starting; Michael Keane and Charly Alcaraz are both out with injuries, Dewsbury-Hall,  Branthwaite and Coleman are still out injured; Ndiaye and Gueye are at Afcon.

Jack Grealish is on the bench, even though he is still ill, along with two goalkeepers and four Under-21s.

First Half

The Blues, all in blue, kicked off, Tarkowski doing the first punt upfield. Dibling worked well and Garner had the first shot, well over the bar. Dibling got the ball into the grinder again but it was cleared.

Igor Jesus looked to get past O'Brien but was called for handball when he chested it down. Dibling again danced around a few Forest players, but Everton not retain the ball.

Barry cleverly won the first corner, Garner playing it short, then crossing for Tarkowski but no power in his header to Victor. Forest got forward for a spell, the final cross picked out by Pickford. 

Barry was called for what looked like a good challenge, where he won the ball. But then he easily lost a ball that looked his and Everton were penned back. 

Williams put in a great cross that Tarkowski headed wide, then Hudson-Odoi tried a shot that was blocked. Forest won a free-kick and Forest kept probing but Gibbs-White could not cross the ball before it had gone behind the byeline.

McNeil put in a cross that flew over Dibling with Barry well out of position. Barry did some excellent work to keep the ball from Murillo and the play developed for McNeil to put in a difficult set-up for James Garner but he took it perfectly, without even looking up. Great angled strike for the finish: 0 - 1. 

Everton looked to build another great move from the restart but McNeil was unlucky his dribble crossed the sideline. Forest attacked but the clearance saw McNeil give the ball away, however --- shot well wide. Hutchinson was next but his shot lost any power on its way through to Pickford.

Barry nodded a punt down for McNeil and Mykolenko's shot was blocked. Forest resumed their attack but it was repelled and Everton came forward but Barry lost the ball so easily, it was criminal. 

Forest were quick on the transition but Tarkowski and O'Brien were strong in Everton's defence. A good ball came over for Hudson-Udoi ghosting past Patterson at the far post but he messed up any shot.

Forest mounted another prolonged passing attack but Everton were defending solidly and in numbers. Everton tried to break out would lose the ball and have to fall back. An Igor Jesus header won a corner but Pickford caught it. More Forest crosses, more Everton defensive clearing headers, Mykolenko doing very well to clear one from Hudson-Udoi.

Tarkowski was expertly positioned to deny Igor Jesus. The ref was a real homer, giving soft fouls for Forest but nothing when Everton players were fouled. Zinchenko could not get one decent free-kick past Pickford.

A very effective half for Everton under the circumstances: Pinch a goal then keep it tight.

Second Half

Forest resumed the siege of the Everton penalty area, good pressure from an early corner, much strategic blocking required from the All-Blues. Douglas Luiz sliced his banana shot well wide. 

After 5 minutes, Everton did push back briefly but the pressure returned with another corner, headed clear. Hutchinson was sharp to win another corner and it seemed more dangerous but Douglas Luiz could only shoot through to Pickford. 

Another Forest corner, another decent cross headed clear. The pattern of the game was locked and loaded. Gibbs-White slyly shoved Tarkowski into Pickford as he leapt to punch away a ball; naughty. 

Rohl battled hard for a ball but it did not bounce for him to get in a shot. A great cross from Williams was headed well wide by Gibbs-White. 

A great break for Barry saw him play in Rohl but the German messed it up and the relentless Forest barrage of crosses and shots resumed. Rohl and Iroegbunam relieved the press with another break but it all fell apart too easily. 

Forest quickly resumed. and Pickford needed to gather the ball with confidence. Grealish replaced Patterson, Garner winning a corner. Second effort was right onto Tarkowski's head but he didn't get enough on it, glancing it inches wide, a fantastic chance. 

It got a bit more frenetic and end-to-end after Grealish came on, but the composure wasn't there as Garner drove a shot across goal and wide. 

Then just a wonderful move by Everton, a great break, Barry playing a wonderful pass to Garner who looked up and played a perfect pass for the gangly centre-forward, and a brilliant finish by Thierno Barry -- easily as good as Calvert-Lewin!

A remarkable moment after a Forest free-kick, Pickford chesting away a Gibbs-White goal-bound header at close quarters. 

Willimas then lashed a shot for Pickford to parry. Bakwa then played a just exquisite low ball to the far post but Gibbs-White coming in could not finish it. 

 

Nottingham Forest: John Victor; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Domínguez (46' Douglas Luiz [Y:61']), Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, (75' Bakwa); Igor Jesus (62' Awoniyi).

Subs not Used: Sels, Morato, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Savona, Abbott.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Patterson (72' Grealish), Garner, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Röhl, Dibling, Barry (85' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, King, Aznou, Graham, Welch, Campbell, Bates.

Reader Comments (90)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Gerry Quinn
1 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:40:59
Wish it was the "final league game of the season"

Happy New Year when it gets here one and all...

Bill Fairfield
2 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:46:42
A draw, maybe. Don't see us getting anything.

Hope I am wrong.

Stephen Meighan
3 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:48:14
Gonna be a hard ask to get anything tonight with that side out and mainly youngsters on the bench. We might as well give it a go.

Strange one about Grealish only being on the bench... Here's hoping.

Tony Abrahams
4 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:49:28
Backs to the wall tonight, boys, so hopefully we can dig in, weather the expected early storm, and then come out the other side unscathed.

I'd be telling lies if I said I wasn't worried about tonight's game because it takes me back to those pre-season games when we were seriously undermanned. If it was anyone else but Everton, I'd be running around the bookies to have a good few quid on Forest tonight.

Hopefully Everton stop a few professional gamblers winning a few quid tonight.

Michael Connelly
5 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:50:04
The threadbare squad is being exposed this evening.

I would take a draw all day long.

Paul Griffiths
6 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:15:34
Patterson!

Great stuff, Bill.

Dale Self
7 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:18:42
Fuck the doom.

Get three, the ugly way.

Mike Gaynes
8 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:18:46
Back at ya, Gerry.

Stay warm up there in the Arctic!

Mark Murphy
9 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:26:11
Well, Tony, as you're an advocate for squad rotation and players given their chance, we shall see if players like Patterson, Rohl and Dibling grasp the nettle. I'm hoping they'll have points to prove and that Jake will make a big shout to play in his preferred position.

Barry will hopefully be stung after being dropped last time out and we'll have Jack to come on and change things if needed.
I'm chilled, even positive.
COYB

Ged Simpson
10 Posted 30/12/2025 at 20:26:44
Family stuff done. Home.

Save me a long scroll and giz a link?

Ta folks

Mark Murphy
11 Posted 30/12/2025 at 20:28:05
https://www.vipbox.lc/football/nottingham-forest-v-everton-1-live

courtesy of Andy further down..

Sean Kearns
12 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:09:03
Our lord and savior Thierno Barry!!
Merle Urquart
13 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:27:31
Where did that come from? Back four tremendous, Garner excelled -- probably his best game for us.

Forest huffed and puffed and never stopped trying, to be fair, but Pickford never made many saves.

As for Barry's goal, when Garner put it on a plate, my arse never even left the couch... until it went in, of course.

Get in, Blues -- the most frustrating and unpredictable team in the Premier League.

Mike Hayes
14 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:27:57
Excellent result. Great to see Barry score and Garner MotM.

Rohl and Dibling playing well to cement their places 🥳 UTFT COYB

Jimmy Carr
15 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:29:37
2-0 as predicted. Only thing was Barry only got one rather than two.

Solid team performance, gritty and organised. Grealish made a difference when he arrived, Patterson decent at right back, Dibling and McNeill put shifts in, Garner was our best midfielder.

Moyes had us soaking up the pressure then suckered them in the second half, you could see it coming. Europe is still a possibility.

COYB.

John Charles
16 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:31:41
2-0 as predicted on the preview thread.

Moyes might be shit but he is far less shit than the previous half dozen managers -- especially the last one.

Craig Walker
17 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:32:11
Resolute. Gritty. Not always pretty but fairly clinical tonight.

Tarkowski should have made it 2 before Barry killed the game. I'd have loved a draw tonight but that win is massive. Moyes deserves a lot of credit for such a battling performance.

I thought Garner and Tim were great as were O'Brien, Tarkowski and Pickford. Dibling showed some nice touches and the goal should do Barry some good.

Enjoy your night, Blues.

Peter Mitchell
18 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:33:19
Moyes has now completed the equivalent of a full season for us and we have 59 points from those 38 games.

Pretty good improvement, I would say!

Ian Bennett
19 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:33:38
A very welcome 3 points from a depleted squad.

Neil Rogers
20 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:35:25
Outstanding result considering we had 7 players out.

Garner was world class -- what a player. Tarkowski unbelieveable... We can dream of Europe.

Flabbergasted at those who thought Patterson played well, he was easily beaten on every Forest attack and out of place.

Saying that, I'm made up!

Brendan McLaughlin
21 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:39:56
Huge credit to Moyes and a threadbare squad.

Wonderful win to see out 2025... let's keep it going in 2026.

Dave Abrahams
22 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:41:53
Put praise on the team and the manager for getting that result tonight! Have a blow and then heap more praise on them, they all ran their socks off and kept going from the first to last minute.

It might be wrong to pick one player after that brilliant team performance but I think we'd all pick the same player.

Thanks to every one of them for that result which surprised most of us and gave us another 3 very welcome points.

Paul Kossoff
23 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:41:58
A great win for the Bues.

A win on Sunday vs Brentford will make a nice New Year's start. A freylekhn nay yor!


Ged Simpson
24 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:42:35
Look at stats on shots etc blah blah blah.

Key is, we won 0-2. Stats suggest it would be otherwise.

Seen good teams do that often. To me, a sign of team spirit often as much as massive skill.

For that I congratulate the management team... especially after Burnley.

Well done.

And Jack? Home now!

Simon Dalzell
25 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:46:44
Tremendous result considering so many missing. Great to see Rohl and dibbling play a full game. Will do them the world of good. Patterson too. Tim gaining in confidence. Barry s confidence boosted. The whole team were excellent.
Duncan McDine
26 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:47:44
Always fantastic to get a win away from home, no matter who its against. But that was a truly horrid performance in the main by the front 4. Thankfully Garner (who is becoming a real quality player) made the difference and the defence held out. Forest are a dreadful team this year - getting into Europe has ruined them! We will take the 3 points, but the quicker we get Jack, KDH and Ndiaye back, the better. Oh and a centre forward would be nice too. I'm happy for Barry to get another goal, but he was awful again.
Raymond Fox
27 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:47:57
They never cease to suprise you this squad, nilled another team again,

our defence has been something else this season.

Back up to 8th again but probably only till Thursday, the table is very tight.

Well done the players and the manager, thats a good tonic for the new year.

Ged Simpson
28 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:48:20
Once this would be filled with so many after-win posts.

Now?

Some of us elderly die-hards as those below 60 bet their futures on the pointless links here.

So to us over 60...

Yeaaaaaaaah!

Ian Bennett
29 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:49:23
Get Garner signed to a new deal.

Rohl looked better at right back.

Tim Iroegbunam improving.

Solid game from O'Brien.

Dyche sacked in the next 5 games?

Martin Berry
30 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:49:33
All the naysayers and moaners before the game, where are you now?
Everton's defense was immense, O'Brien especially was standout. Dibling put in his best performance in an Everton shirt yet, Barry took his goal superbly, but James Garner was sensational, what a player, what a bargain.

Twice he has come up against England players Gibbs-White and Anderson and twice has outshone them. An England call-up beckons, he is just too good at everything not to make the squad.

Finally, well done, David Moyes, getting a result with his shoestring heroes tonight.

Ged Simpson
31 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:50:49
Agree last para Martin
Andrew Clare
32 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:52:02
An excellent result and a well-taken goal from Barry.

I had my doubts but Moyes has proved me wrong again.

Great to see us at the right end of the table. Well done, Blues.

Kevin Molloy
33 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:52:15
Forest surprised me, they are starting to ask a few questions... like 'How many points do we need to avoid relegation'.
Dave Bowen
34 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:52:34
Neil @ # 20. A bit harsh about Patterson. He's hardly played any football this season. I thought he did a good job on Hudson-Odoi for 60-65 minutes.

He was understandably blowing out of his arse by the time he was substituted. If he can stay fit, he'll offer far more than Jake on the overlap from right-back.

Christy Ring
35 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:52:52
When is Garner signing a new contract?

Great game tonight and brilliant result.

Brent Stephens
36 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:53:18
Watching Patterson in the first part of the first half filled me with dread. I think after that we provided good cover for him.

Such a weak starting XI -- such a strong performance. Ecstatic.

Darren Hind
37 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:54:32
Made up for Garner. even more made up for Barry.

I thought Jake O'Brien was immense, but what can you say about Tarkowski tonight? He's been ropey for some time now, but he was a colossus tonight, How many times did he head it away? Fuck me he loves a backs-to-the-wall battle... Nearly as much as Moyes likes being down to the bare iron.

Good to be blue tonight.

Kieran Kinsella
38 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:54:44
14 points above the drop zone. Is it safe now to stop looking over our shoulder? It's just become such a habit in recent years to check the bottom of the table first.

Typical Moyes result really reminiscent of his first stint here. Making the best of what he has. Gritty, determined, built on a solid back line.

Tony Abrahams
39 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:56:11
Arguably our best result of the season, so far.

I said I was worried but we looked a much more balanced team, simply because of a player who many have derided and said is shite.

Football is a squad game nowadays and all the best teams have balance, so it was nice to see Everton using their squad players (even if it was out of necessity) to get such a great result tonight whilst playing with a lot more balance.

Garner has been exceptional for a while now, but will get a lot more praise because of his contribution towards both goals.

Iroegbunam, playing alongside him, also gave us a lot of much-needed physical strength. Dibling looks like he his strolling but keeps hold of the ball tremendously well, and McNeil plus Röhl also played their part.

Patterson got skinned a couple of times but the boy is not scared of the ball when it's at his feet. Mykolenko defended very well on the other side.

As well as Michael Keane has done this season, I thought that was as strong as we have looked in the middle of our defence all season.

Barry had a game with a little bit of everything, did some stupid stuff and also some very good stuff. He's got a long way to go but, hard work will always get you rewards in the end, so up the fucking toffees!!

For those wanting to praise the manager, I couldn't believe that he left Aznou stripped on the sidelines for over 5 minutes in the freezing cold and still never put him on, because if David can utilise his full squad, we suddenly realise it's not as bad as we think it is.

Enjoy the night everyone, especially those people who travelled to Nottingham and will be partying all the way home.

Brent Stephens
40 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:57:12
Is that 3 games on the trot we've beaten them?
David West
41 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:00:43
Proper away win that!!!

Jimmy Garner was brilliant, again. 2 decent chances... 2 goals!!

90 minutes for Dibling, Rohl and Iroegbunam, who I thought has done well recently.

O'Brien and Tarkowski were immense, Barry gave his all, and got his reward.

They are not a good side, but with that depleted side you couldn't ask for more!

Are Senegal out yet ??????🙏

Dale Self
42 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:01:12
Fuckin A, Fuckin 8th!
Mark Williams
43 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:06:29
David West,

Totally agree re Tim, he's definitely not the greatest footballer but has done a fine job in recent games.

Mal van Schaick
44 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:09:22
Garner immense. Defence fantastic. Tim played really well.

That performance and result surprised me. Great effort and the away fans were brilliant once again.

Derek Thomas
45 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:13:42
More fuel to the theory that the less choice Moyes has, the more it concentrates his mind?

Dyche on the other hand seems to have made Forest worse.

Garner runs away with the MotM, but there were a few players who gave him a run for his money.

Tim Iroegbunam went about his business in a more subdued fashion, but that was more to do with Garner being everywhere - ably supported by Rohl, McNeil & Dibling, all of who will be better for more minutes under the belt -- as will Patterson.

Maybe Grealish's 'virus' has mutated? because throughout the game, there seemed to be an outbreak of triangles being played -- who knew? I thought that had been eradicated from Finch Farm.

Smiles all around.

David West
46 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:16:40
Mark W. Think Tim has settled, knowing he's got a run in the team due to afcon. Proving he can be a real asset this season.

Let's hope Dibbling can improve a bit now with a run in the side. When I watch him, I'm screaming at him to run, show more urgency... will he end up central? He's definitely got ability, touches of class and skill are there, just needs a rocket up his arse!

He reminds me a bit of Le Tissier, who didn't turn out a bad player!

Rob Dolby
47 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:27:07
Proper smash and grab.

The lack of quality and reluctance to get in early crosses cost Forest.

I thought Garner looked the best player on the pitch. Tuchel must be close to calling him up. Twice in a month he has bossed a midfield of Anderson and Gibbs-White.

All 11 put in a great shift. Dibling and McNeil should keep the shirt for the next game, With maybe Grealish in for Rohl.

Made up for the following fans. Moyes needs to get that contract sorted for Garner before his head gets turned.

Dave Abrahams
48 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:30:18
David (41),

No, they won 3-0 to top their group. Ndiaye only played the first half, hope he's not injured.

Tony Abrahams
49 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:33:26
I don't think Garner's head has been turned, Rob, but I'm sure his form is helping his agent, who will I'm sure be getting plenty of clubs asking about his client!
Dave Abrahams
50 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:35:14
On another Everton website James Garner was voted MOTM with 414 votes — Tim came second with 16!

And there's more votes to come!

Mick O\'Malley
51 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:49:36
Dave Bowen @34, spot on, the lad has hardly played for 18 months and was up against a tricky speedy winger in Hudson-Odoi. I thought he done well, plus he had Dibling in front of him and it's the first time they have played together so it was bound to be a bit ropey, but he done well.

I'd keep him in there and keep O'Brien at centre-back. I'm absolutely buzzing for Barry, good pass out to Garner got the return and finished it off. Beto would have given the ball away. Barry is far better than Beto in every aspect, good team performance where the whole team played their part, UTFT!!

Annika Herbert
52 Posted 30/12/2025 at 22:58:08
Credit where it's due, that was a magnificent team performance! Especially given the fact so many first-choice players were missing.

I am not a Moyes fan but he deserves credit for getting that performance out of a much-depleted squad.

All eleven that started fully deserve another run out in our next game. Happy New Year to all Blues, wherever you may be in the world.

Jonathan Oppenheimer
53 Posted 30/12/2025 at 23:32:36
Not much to be said that hasn't been already, but echoing a few others:

The sooner we pay Garner, the better. He's getting more expensive by the match.

Jake O'Brien in his proper position as a centre-back will be immense for us in the years to come.

Tim Iroegbunam and Merlin Rohl will hopefully be regulars in the starting XI in 2-3 years time, but if not and in the meantime, they'll be very useful squad players.

Dibling clearly has the skill to be a top player, whether out wide or in the middle. With game time and better players around him, he'll come good.

I'll leave the negatives out tonight, because sometimes it's important just to enjoy an important 3 points and be looking up the table, not down.

Happy New Year to all.

John Hall
54 Posted 30/12/2025 at 23:50:55
I went to bed at 8 pm our time in Philippines and woke up just in time to watch the game.

A few Jonnie Walker Green Label shots put me in a festive mood as I nipped in and out for a laugh and a joke during proceedings.

I was anticipating a tough game after seeing Forest push Man City in their last game and was very worried when the team announcement was made.

Not one of the strongest Everton sides we have ever seen, especially on paper, with probably the weakest bench I can ever remember in 65 years.

Easy to criticize certain names as is often the case on here but full marks to everyone for a battling performance, especially those who have warmed the bench for most of the season.

Garner obviously was the star man and has now upstaged the Forest midfield potential World Cup hopefuls now over two games.

O'Brien was magnificent alongside Tarkowski with a potential great future alongside Branthwaite once they replace the two veterans who have done brilliantly this season in his absence.

The Dibling doubters can now start to relax as there is a real footballer in there and who will blossom in the future. Put a real shift in today with flashes of great feet as he continues to develop.

Excellent bounce back for 3 points after the disappointing display against Burnley and hopefully we will have a few back from injury before the Brentford game.

Anyone who would have offered me 28 points before end of December when the season started would have no hands now.

Give Moysey his due, he seems to get gritty and hard-working performances from some pretty average players based on limited squad strength, so long may it continue.

Best wishes for the New Year to all ToffeeWeb supporters and everyone with a blue nose.

Derek Thomas
56 Posted 30/12/2025 at 00:12:15
Just an observation:

In the 2nd half especially, we needed to be running at them more and shooting more, but that tends to give the ball away and can leave players 'stranded', it's a fine line -- but it's great to watch.

Alan J Thompson
57 Posted 31/12/2025 at 00:51:22
Just finished watching the match and I've not read any of the above comments.

It was a terrific first half with both sides playing some good, entertaining stuff, far better than the drab Burnley game. The midfield was working as a unit, getting forward in support and arriving late into the box which did lead to the goal.

However, the second half, to me under instruction, the midfield sat back and we lost momentum, giving Forest the initiative, but some nice work from Garner and Barry, both having very good games, led to a second goal.

There will be those who will say it is Moyes bashing and we should just celebrate the win but I really didn't understand the substitutions: take off the right-back who hasn't done badly, for Grealish in what looked like bringing on somebody to hold the ball in a forward position when it really needed the midfield to stop sitting back and to do what they did in the first half.

Then Barry, who scored a very good goal, particularly in his movement and having his best game for us so far, and who had his confidence up, was subbed for Beto and we went back to the long ball from Pickford.

A good win but, when you are outplaying the opposition keep it going, don't just try defending a one-goal lead.

Peter Mills
58 Posted 31/12/2025 at 01:27:58
Just home from an excellent evening in Nottingham. I don't get to many away games now, but I really enjoyed this one.

It was a real Moyes performance, he seems to come into his own when he is down to the bare bones, he certainly wrung something out of the players available.

We all have different perspectives of a game, but there is unanimity that Garner was the outstanding player on the pitch.

Patterson had a nightmare first 15 minutes but then composed himself, aided by Dibling putting in a good shift -- Tyler also showed some very nice skill at times.

I thought Barry was awful, but I give him great credit for his perseverance and his goal.

To an extent Forest played into our hands, constantly putting the ball out wide then putting crosses in which were meat and drink for our two excellent centre-backs.

The introduction of Grealish helped. By the time he came on we were desperate for someone to hold onto the ball for a few seconds, he did that and set up a couple of shots, Garner almost scored from one.

Tim was very good with his interceptions, but occasionally wasteful with the ball. Rohl was dead on his feet after 70 minutes, the move to full back gave him a bit of a breather.

It was a nervy evening, the second goal helped settle things down. All-in-all, a superb performance and result considering the line-up.

Annika Herbert
59 Posted 31/12/2025 at 01:39:24
John @ 54, whereabouts in the Philippines are you? Just visiting, or living here? If you are a resident, we could start our very own Philippines Everton fan club! 😃.

I live on Tablas Island, Romblon.

Paul Griffiths
60 Posted 31/12/2025 at 02:18:40
As said by nearly all, Jimmy Garner was superb. Imagine if Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had been playing.

I sort of expect that from Garner, so even more welcome was Tim Iroegbunam's performance. For the first time for me, he looked like a real all-round player, winning so much in front of the defence and looking to move things forward in a way I haven't seen before. Apparently Moyes had a word. It worked. Well done both.

Glad you had a great day, Pete M, and agree that Barry was shite. But he scored and it was a great move and finish. So, fingers crossed.

Patterson started poorly but improved as the game unfolded. He had two quick skillful lads to deal with and he did fine. I thought that he and Dibling -- very impressive -- worked well together. Dibling tracking back and, Dear God, I actually saw our right-back ahead of his winger.

Patterson must start vs Brentford, but one reason is that top-drawer performance by Tarkowski and O'Brien. Superb. Domineering. Forest with very good wide players -- we were linked with Hutchinson before Dibling and I wanted it to happen, but message to Tyler Dibling: it took time for Hutchinson to flower -- put in what might be the highest number of crosses in one game so far this season.

Moyesy out-thought the three hard-boiled eggs. Woaney must be the fastest chewer in the west. Their curry would have been a downer after the match, with only two kinds of nan and only 3 poppadoms, but still sticking to Dyche's no vegetables rule.

Some things are sacred.

Tim Iroegbunam!

Mike Gaynes
61 Posted 31/12/2025 at 03:03:44
Pete #58, what a fantastic day out for you... glad you enjoyed it!

Agree with all your observations. I thought Garner, O'Brien and Iroegbunam all had their best games as Blues. The latter still has some obvious rough spots passing the ball, but his defensive positioning was by far the best I've seen.

I thought Patterson played his heart out against a tough opponent under difficult circumstances, and he surprised and delighted me by being... adequate.

I'm a Barry optimist, but he had a nightmare most of the way -- including two opportunities running free with the ball when he couldn't make a decision and gave it away. Then late on he made a couple fine crossfield passes before that poised finish. Justified Moyes leaving him on.

And you know how I feel about Garner.

Chris Davies
62 Posted 31/12/2025 at 03:44:14
We look very comfortable, sometimes brilliant (Forest Mk 1?), when Jake O'Brien is centre back. Hmmm??

I can't wait to see him and Jarrad Branthwaite as our defensive pairing. God give us Digne and Kyle Walker flanking them.

Jay Harris
63 Posted 31/12/2025 at 03:52:49
As most have already said, colossal performance from O'Brien and Tarkowski with Jimmy Garner doing an impression of Bobby Moore. The rest of the pack were a mix of good and bad but you couldn't fault the effort.

I was expecting a problem with being down to the bare bones but Moyes's boys have made my day.

Phillip Warrington
64 Posted 31/12/2025 at 05:02:48
I think we found our right-back! Rohl was crap as a midfielder but, when he replaced Patterson at right-back, he didn't put a foot wrong. I used to stick up for Patterson but I thought he was a liability today.

A lot of grit and determination shown by the boys. What can you say going into New Year's Eve sitting in 8th place? Thanks, David Moyes -- it's been a few years since that has happened.

Paul Griffiths
65 Posted 31/12/2025 at 06:52:59
Chris, 62, Tarkowski was our best defender today and the partnership with O'Brien was excellent.

On this form, I would not like to see Jarrad Branthwaite break their partnership. But Jarrad might well not be ready for a long while. Moyes cannot answer a straight question when it comes to injuries.

Laurie Hartley
66 Posted 31/12/2025 at 07:31:41
What a terrific performance and turnaround from the Burnley game. Everyone of them was at it in this game.

Got to mention McNeil. Apart from his assist in Garner's goal he also won the battle for the ball outside our box before getting it out to Barry to start the move for our second goal.

Iroegbunam continues to improve as will Rohl who looks a Moyes type player to me. I thought Dibling played well. His defensive play needs strengthening but Moyes will no doubt sort that out.

I think it is going to be interesting when we get Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, and Gueye back.

Perhaps the future is looking Blue.

Happy New Year fellow bluenoses!

Dave Lynch
67 Posted 31/12/2025 at 07:37:22
Well, I have to admit, I didn't see that coming...

I thought the Grealish sub was genius; he may not be fit but not only did it give us an option, it gave them something to worry about, they had to change their mindset and it appeared to take the wind out of their sails.

Ian Jones
68 Posted 31/12/2025 at 08:02:52
Great to see a positive result last night.

Enjoyed seeing Barry in his interview laughing at the thought of playing Forest every week as his only goals have been against Forest.

However, for those who love a stat, a quarter of our league goals have been against Forest which means a quarter of the goals in just 2 games...

Andy Meighan
69 Posted 31/12/2025 at 08:05:06
I'm currently on a cruise and can't get WiFi on the ship.

Docked at Abu Dhabi and got WiFi in the port... obviously delighted when I saw the result and shouted all over the cruise terminal.

The look she gave me was priceless! Great, great win and I wasn't expecting that at all considering the side we had out.

Lovely to get one over on that negative fucker Dyche.

6 pts and 5 goals against them in a few short weeks, they're nervously looking over their shoulders while it's up and up for us.

Best thing we ever done was sacking him.

Paul Griffiths
70 Posted 31/12/2025 at 08:44:04
Andy, you're too young to be on a cruise, surely mate.
Ajay Gopal
71 Posted 31/12/2025 at 08:49:20
Andy, while I am delighted with our result over Dyche's Forest, I can't bring myself to gloat over their recent downturn in form.

It is still a long season ahead, and Dyche did get some impressive results out of the squad that was in the relegation zone. Plus, their European adventures are not helping their Premier League focus.

I saw the highlights of their loss to Manchester City last week, and they actually created the better chances, and gave Guardiola's men a proper game. And as usual, the referee bottled the 2nd yellow against Rodri (surprise, surprise), which would have changed the game on its head.

So, I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Nottm Forest could finish above us. Arguably, they have better quality players overall compared to our squad.

Phil Roberts
72 Posted 31/12/2025 at 09:15:41
Ajay, they won't

Darren Hind
73 Posted 31/12/2025 at 09:29:03
Forest don't have superior players. They have players with lightening pace, but despite our supposed lack of pace (hehe) we were able to gradually negate that and showed a speed of thought which undid them twice.

Nobody moves faster than the ball.

Annika Herbert
74 Posted 31/12/2025 at 09:50:29
I actually thought Röhl played well in the midfield and I most definitely don't see him as a full-back going forward.

Considering a few of those players had either been injured, or given very little game time, I thought it was an exceptional effort from all involved.

Mike Powell
75 Posted 31/12/2025 at 10:02:38
Moyes got it spot on, he got his subs spot on.

We looked much better than we did against Burnley, especially in the second half when Grealish came on and Rohl went to right-back.

Great away win. COYB

Ian Wilkins
76 Posted 31/12/2025 at 10:34:07
An excellent performance getting the absolute maximum out of the players available.

Perhaps easier to concede possession and counter with those players than try to dominate a game. It will be interesting to see the tactics at forthcoming home matches.

The squad is under extreme pressure given injuries and Afcon (I see Ndiaye was withdrawn at half-time last night). Moyes said no choice but to recall Armstrong.

Any further injuries (we were asking a lot of some just returning from injury to do full 90 minutes) or suspensions and we will struggle badly. Moyes's refusal to give updates on Alcaraz, Keane, Dewsbury-Hall is of concern, suggests no quick returns.

We are going to find ourselves under severe pressure in the coming weeks. Need to get into the loan market sharpish.

Worries aside, what a super showing last night.

Ian Bennett
77 Posted 31/12/2025 at 11:20:35
There"s been a couple of games now, where Gibbs-White, Anderson, Wharton have struggled or certainly not shone against our midfield.

That's never covered by pundits.

Paul Hewitt
78 Posted 31/12/2025 at 11:26:25
Ian.

I don't want our better players covered by pundits.

Let's keep them a secret.

Brian Harrison
79 Posted 31/12/2025 at 11:29:58
Terrific result given that half the first team was missing.

I must admit, even before the team was announced, I feared the worst... but Moyes again proved what a good manager he is to get a tune out of most of the team that were abysmal against Burnley was no mean feat.

Seems his predecessor is still pedalling the same boring tactics he employed when with us, despite the fact that Tuchel has picked both his midfield players for England.

James Garner was immense, head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch and I was heartened to hear Moyes say he wasn't worried about Garner's contract, which tells me he knows it will be sorted.

For the Grealish critics, he showed how important he is in helping us retain possession. I thought for most of the game Barry was anonymous but he is there to score goals, and he did, so all my criticism has to be mindful he put the game to bed... mind, if he had missed that, I dread to think what posters may have said.

O'Brien was excellent alongside Tarkowski, and ably assisted by Mykolenko and Patterson who, although left for dead on a couple of occassions, overall he had a decent game.

Great to see Dibling get 90 minutes and I hope we see more of the performances he put in for Southampton, and we have to remember he is only 19.

Nice ball from McNeil for the goal, and Iroegbunam put in a really good shift.

Ian Bennett
80 Posted 31/12/2025 at 11:40:46
Golden rule in football, is win your personal battles. Credit to them.

Anyway, Moyes has now picked up 59 points from 38 games. Obviously that wins or achieves nothing, but it is certainly moving us in the right direction and makes us more appealing to future transfer targets, rather than being seen as relegation strugglers.

John Keating
81 Posted 31/12/2025 at 12:03:07
Andy 69,

Andy don't be so tight!

I was on the Euribia 4 weeks ago and paid for the WiFi and of course the full drinks package

Not only watch but celebrate too!!!!

Bill Gall
82 Posted 30/12/2025 at 14:27:41
What more can be said about that performance? It was outstanding, especially with the number of absentees from the regular squad.

The two positives I see is the club has to settle a contract with Garner before the vultures step in, and I believe Dibling has realized you don't get into a Moyes team just standing out on the wing waiting for a pass.

I have made a number of negative comments about David Moyes in the past but you have to raise your hat to him for that performance as I believe that most of us thought we would do well with a draw.

Ian Bennett
83 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:33:47
Dibling showed he has good feet, and can take and give the ball in tight spots. The other side of the game in tracking runners, is a work in progress.

If he can learn quickly over the next 4 weeks, it would be good to see if he can release Ndiaye into the middle of the pitch to do more damage.

Garner Dewsbury-Hall
Dibling Ndiaye Grealish
Barry

Billy Shears
84 Posted 31/12/2025 at 16:53:45
A superb display from the lads last night. If there's a better player than Jimmy Garner in the Premier League, then I've not seen him.

Take a fucking bow, lads... you deserve it!

Paul Griffiths
93 Posted 01/01/2026 at 01:12:59
There are better players than Jimmy Garner in the Premier League, Billy.

No need to go overboard. Keep it realistic.

Paul Griffiths
94 Posted 01/01/2026 at 01:14:29
Needed saying 9 times. Sorry, not sure what happened there.

Happy New Year.

Colin Malone
95 Posted 01/01/2026 at 15:13:25
Isn't it great, the thought of relegation has gone. O'Brien and Tarkowski were brilliant at Forest.

Keane and Branthwaite will have to wait... or can we let Branthwaite go to release funds for two quality full-backs?

Ged Simpson
96 Posted 01/01/2026 at 15:48:02
Let's predict on New Year's Day...

What position in the league will we finish?

Me? I think 10th.

Eric Myles
97 Posted 01/01/2026 at 16:00:21
A Magnificent Seventh for me Ged.
Ged Simpson
98 Posted 01/01/2026 at 16:07:18
Always thought you were wiser than me, Eric!

Fine shout.

Phil Roberts
99 Posted 01/01/2026 at 21:37:36
8th on Goal difference where 7th is a European place.

Remember, we are Everton.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb