Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Everton

Barely 2 days after their last game, a massively depleted Everton squad pulled off a famous win at the City Ground tonight in the final Premier League game of the year, and its completion will conveniently mark the half-way point of the season, up to 8th place in the table.

It's another opportunity for the current Everton manager to test his wits against the previous Everton manager, with Sean Dyche going into this game a few places below Everton in the table, and a few home losses to make amends for.

If we thought the available squad had been pared down to the bare bones... well, three changes for Everton, with Merlin Röhl, Nathan Patterson and Thierno Barry all starting; Michael Keane and Charly Alcaraz are both out with injuries, Dewsbury-Hall, Branthwaite and Coleman are still out injured; Ndiaye and Gueye are at Afcon.

Jack Grealish is on the bench, even though he is still ill, along with two goalkeepers and four Under-21s.

First Half

The Blues, all in blue, kicked off, Tarkowski doing the first punt upfield. Dibling worked well and Garner had the first shot, well over the bar. Dibling got the ball into the grinder again but it was cleared.

Igor Jesus looked to get past O'Brien but was called for handball when he chested it down. Dibling again danced around a few Forest players, but Everton not retain the ball.

Barry cleverly won the first corner, Garner playing it short, then crossing for Tarkowski but no power in his header to Victor. Forest got forward for a spell, the final cross picked out by Pickford.

Barry was called for what looked like a good challenge, where he won the ball. But then he easily lost a ball that looked his and Everton were penned back.

Williams put in a great cross that Tarkowski headed wide, then Hudson-Odoi tried a shot that was blocked. Forest won a free-kick and Forest kept probing but Gibbs-White could not cross the ball before it had gone behind the byeline.

McNeil put in a cross that flew over Dibling with Barry well out of position. Barry did some excellent work to keep the ball from Murillo and the play developed for McNeil to put in a difficult set-up for James Garner but he took it perfectly, without even looking up. Great angled strike for the finish: 0 - 1.

Everton looked to build another great move from the restart but McNeil was unlucky his dribble crossed the sideline. Forest attacked but the clearance saw McNeil give the ball away, however --- shot well wide. Hutchinson was next but his shot lost any power on its way through to Pickford.

Barry nodded a punt down for McNeil and Mykolenko's shot was blocked. Forest resumed their attack but it was repelled and Everton came forward but Barry lost the ball so easily, it was criminal.

Forest were quick on the transition but Tarkowski and O'Brien were strong in Everton's defence. A good ball came over for Hudson-Udoi ghosting past Patterson at the far post but he messed up any shot.

Forest mounted another prolonged passing attack but Everton were defending solidly and in numbers. Everton tried to break out would lose the ball and have to fall back. An Igor Jesus header won a corner but Pickford caught it. More Forest crosses, more Everton defensive clearing headers, Mykolenko doing very well to clear one from Hudson-Udoi.

Tarkowski was expertly positioned to deny Igor Jesus. The ref was a real homer, giving soft fouls for Forest but nothing when Everton players were fouled. Zinchenko could not get one decent free-kick past Pickford.

A very effective half for Everton under the circumstances: Pinch a goal then keep it tight.

Second Half

Forest resumed the siege of the Everton penalty area, good pressure from an early corner, much strategic blocking required from the All-Blues. Douglas Luiz sliced his banana shot well wide.

After 5 minutes, Everton did push back briefly but the pressure returned with another corner, headed clear. Hutchinson was sharp to win another corner and it seemed more dangerous but Douglas Luiz could only shoot through to Pickford.

Another Forest corner, another decent cross headed clear. The pattern of the game was locked and loaded. Gibbs-White slyly shoved Tarkowski into Pickford as he leapt to punch away a ball; naughty.

Rohl battled hard for a ball but it did not bounce for him to get in a shot. A great cross from Williams was headed well wide by Gibbs-White.

A great break for Barry saw him play in Rohl but the German messed it up and the relentless Forest barrage of crosses and shots resumed. Rohl and Iroegbunam relieved the press with another break but it all fell apart too easily.

Forest quickly resumed. and Pickford needed to gather the ball with confidence. Grealish replaced Patterson, Garner winning a corner. Second effort was right onto Tarkowski's head but he didn't get enough on it, glancing it inches wide, a fantastic chance.

It got a bit more frenetic and end-to-end after Grealish came on, but the composure wasn't there as Garner drove a shot across goal and wide.

Then just a wonderful move by Everton, a great break, Barry playing a wonderful pass to Garner who looked up and played a perfect pass for the gangly centre-forward, and a brilliant finish by Thierno Barry -- easily as good as Calvert-Lewin!

A remarkable moment after a Forest free-kick, Pickford chesting away a Gibbs-White goal-bound header at close quarters.

Willimas then lashed a shot for Pickford to parry. Bakwa then played a just exquisite low ball to the far post but Gibbs-White coming in could not finish it.

Nottingham Forest: John Victor; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Domínguez (46' Douglas Luiz [Y:61']), Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, (75' Bakwa); Igor Jesus (62' Awoniyi).

Subs not Used: Sels, Morato, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Savona, Abbott.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Patterson (72' Grealish), Garner, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Röhl, Dibling, Barry (85' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, King, Aznou, Graham, Welch, Campbell, Bates.

