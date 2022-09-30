Season › 2022-23 › News Everton hit hard by FA for pitch invasions Lyndon Lloyd 30/09/2022 60comments | Jump to last Everton have been handed a heavy fine totalling £300,000 for the two incursions onto the pitch by supporters against Crystal Palace during the club’s emotional win over the Eagles in May. Fans came onto the field in the 85th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the dramatic winner at the Gwladys Street End, a goal that secured Everton’s place in the Premier League, and then again in celebration after the final whistle. Though there were no physical altercations between supporters and opposition players, in a statement the Football Association cited threatening and violent behaviour from fans as justification for the unprecedented financial penalty, a reference, perhaps to goading of Patrick Vieira that prompted the Palace manager to kick out at one individual. Merseyside Police spoke to both Vieira and the supporter and, along with the FA, took no action over the incident at the time but, in an apparent attempt to show a strong hand in trying to crack down on pitch invasions, the game’s governing body have acted retroactively with a steep fine. Article continues below video content The incidents at Goodison Park in May were just one instance of fans pouring into the pitch after a game — similar incidents occurred at Nottingham Forest, with one supporter charged for assault for a head-butt on Sheffield United’s Billy Sharpe, and Manchester City where opposition goalkeeper Robin Olsen was confronted by home fans. Reader Comments (60) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:44:07 There are reports that Everton have been fined £300,000 over the pitch invasions v Crystal Palace last season. Hopefully a hoax; if not, it seems very harsh. Les Callan 2 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:47:25 Dave. Being reported on BBC Sport website. John Keating 3 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:48:48 Just read it on the BBC — reason given was bullshit! John Keating 4 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:50:35 "Threatening and violent behaviour" Les Callan 5 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:51:04 Threatening and violent behaviour, apparently. Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 30/09/2022 at 12:59:56 Sadly it appears true Dave.Those there know there was no malicious intent, just an outpouring of emotion.I get that we need security and safety, but I've seen pitch invasions on footage from when we won the league in 1970. The infamous Evertonian on the footage from the 1966 Cup Final. The 1984 Highbury Semi Final and Villa Park the following 2 years.Don't let the men in grey suits kill the passion. Alan McGuffog 7 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:14:54 Imagine the punishment if you threw bricks at the other team's bus... 🤔 Will Mabon 8 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:27:35 Alan,And the Police being fined for "Failing to control the fans"... that public space being their zone of operation.Fine is a nice earner too. Danny O’Neill 9 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:28:52 But Alan, that's those loveable Reds displaying their passion right? It's apparently acceptable.Just like in Brussels in 1985. Nothing to see here. Let's airbrush this one.Excuse my bitterness and French even though I'm not going to use the word I'm thinking of.We are fortunately better than that.Same city. Different worlds. Tony Abrahams 10 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:33:41 I'm not one for moaning about others, because I've always thought life is about taking care of one's self, but I think it was Kevin Campbell who pointed out how much quicker Richarlison was charged and dealt with by the football authorities compared to Ronaldo, and this now also seems to be the case when you compare Everton with Manchester City. Si Cooper 11 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:46:07 “Threatening and violent behaviour”The only flashpoint was the loon who thought it was a good idea to bait Vieira. Vieira wasn’t bothered about any potential threat, he chose to ‘stroll’ off through the supporters when he could have sought a safer route.Maybe they need to make out that Vieira was threatened to justify him getting zero punishment for snapping and going after his tormentor? Christine Foster 12 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:50:54 It's easy to think you are being made easy scapegoats, but enough. There was no "threatening or violent behaviour" have the police come out and specified there was? Threatening to who? Apart from the one incident where a fan was attacked by the opposing team manager (of course, he was fined heavily too wasn't he? Oh that's right... no...Where we the first to be made examples of? What about Man City then? Or every other pitch invasion? Corrupt is a dirty word. But you cannot ignore the fact that yet again, when the FA want to be seen to come down heavy and play the whip hand, who gets hit first... Stuff this for a game of soldiers... Refuse to pay. Michael Lynch 13 Posted 30/09/2022 at 13:55:30 That fine is less than £8 per head for those of us that were there. I'd happily pay that for the memories I'll always have.One of the greatest nights ever at Goodison, probably second only to the famous Bayern Munich game. I still watch highlights of it every now and then, just to feel the shivers down my spine.Sure, winning things is great, but nothing gets the blood going more than narrowly escaping disaster.Ah ok, forget Bayern, it was the most incredible night I've had at Goodison in fifty years of attending. £8? I'd pay ten times that. Christine Foster 14 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:04:24 Man City fans invaded the pitch, broke goalposts, physically attacked Villa's goalkeeper... We get the media demanding 8 points deductions and fines or even relegation! City? Not a mention of points deductions or fines... not a peep!So come on, FA, City was the use of violence and threatening behaviour... that's got to mean they get the points deductions or much bigger fine? Dave Abrahams 15 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:14:58 Christine, My anger matches yours over this massive fine for a 99.9% fans celebration of winning an important game. Man City and Nottm Forest cases are coming soon, let's see how their fines match Everton's. Brian Hennessy 16 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:43:23 Worth every penny. Jay Harris 17 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:51:41 Even the press are suggesting this is excessive.As Dave says, let's wait and see what Man City and Forest are fined. Bill Gall 18 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:54:47 Was it my imagination that no other club had supporters swarm the pitch at the end of last season, or is this fine just given because it was not the end-of-season game? Does it not matter when a pitch invasion occurs – whether it is at the start or in the middle or at the end of the season, it is still a pitch invasion? Danny O’Neill 19 Posted 30/09/2022 at 14:57:33 I can't explain how I felt that night and as I've said previously, I bizarrely ended up sat with the Palace fans in the lower Bullens.By the end they where in genuine admiration of the atmosphere and joining in with the Evertonians. What a night as the song goes.Let fans be fans. It's our club and our game. James Hughes 20 Posted 30/09/2022 at 15:16:11 To Everton FC. You were very naughty for your fans displaying such emotion at avoiding relegation. The same fans did not hurt anyone or cause any damage. However, we need to punish you by fining the club £300,000. This is all good news, The fine is nothing in today's terms from the money generated by the Premier League... Norwich finished bottom and earned £100m. Let's see what happens with the other clubs before complaining too much. Not sure what will happen with Forest as they were stiil in the Championship at the time. Rob Halligan 21 Posted 30/09/2022 at 15:24:13 A pitch invasion is a pitch invasion, doesn't matter if it's one person or several thousand (then again maybe it does matter, I don't know), but it only takes one person to threaten a player or official on the pitch. In that case, I am expecting a full hands on punishment for the RS following the three pitch invasions at the recent women's Merseyside Derby. Was only one person each time, but as I say, a pitch invasion is a pitch invasion! Paul Washington 23 Posted 30/09/2022 at 15:44:56 Are we going to get another slamming for the lad who ran on during the derby??? Phil Smith 24 Posted 30/09/2022 at 15:55:56 Scandalous decision. £300,000 is just a joke. I bet City and Forest get much less. Also have to make a point of plucky little Everton. Feck the FA. Ray Roche 25 Posted 30/09/2022 at 15:56:31 Paul, that prick needs a good slamming. Michael Connelly 26 Posted 30/09/2022 at 16:03:31 Maybe reserve judgement until we know what Man City's fine will be for their pitch invasion charge, before playing the victim card. Phil Wood 27 Posted 30/09/2022 at 16:09:24 Absolutely disgusting!Even TalkSport that evening were saying it was one of the best atmospheres they had ever seen after a match. One idiot goaded Viera who then assaulted him. Everything else was a glorious event.As others are saying I wonder what will happen to Man City? A player was assaulted that night.Totally OTT. James Flynn 28 Posted 30/09/2022 at 16:48:37 Had to be due to the 87th minute invasion. That was poor... and dumb. How many minutes got added due to that?The post-game one was fantastic and hardly an "invasion". Look at all the players who stayed out there with the fans. Lampard too. Kevin Prytherch 29 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:03:45 Strange how we get the fine for threatening and violent behaviour, when the only actual violent behaviour was from the Crystal Palace manager… Dale Self 30 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:04:20 Could be that the other incidents played into the penalty here. Hoping they don't make that statement twice with the remaining incidents. John Kavanagh 31 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:07:05 I can understand a severe fine - for the first pitch invasion during the match. But £300,000 is totally over the top. I can imagine the scene in the FA Boardroom. Disgraceful, blah blah. Totally unacceptable, blah blah. We have to make an example of them, blah blah. What did we fine Lampard for telling the truth again? £30,000. Oh let's just add a nought to that then eh.I said at the time of Lampard's fine that we should take the FA to the Court for Arbitration for Sport for failing to uphold its rules and officiating of matches in a fair and consistent manner and clearly favouring some clubs over others.The Putinite FA feel able to do whatever they like. I'm anticipating another hefty fine for failing to protect our supporters from assaults by Viera and Ronaldo.Will Manchester United ever get a significant sanction for their supporters getting a match postponed through an invasion before a ball was even kicked? Be interesting to see what Man City get for an actual assault on a player, as others have said.We should come out fighting and show these corrupt bastards for what they are. They are still bitter about their failure to get us relegated despite the best efforts of their 'impartial' officials and the VAR. Tony Abrahams 32 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:28:02 Looking at the picture that accompanies this thread, I think that the club have got to appeal even if it’s just for the terminology used by the FA. Threatening and violent behavior? Do us a favour, because it was nothing but scenes of unadulterated joy, and they fuckin know it. Tony Everan 33 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:34:10 Can we sue them for £300,000 some of the ridiculous, negligent VAR decisions their referees imposed upon us last season? Peter Neilson 34 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:38:38 Meanwhile, the FA investigation into the flares at the City/RS Community Shield trundles on. The FA management has always been the home of the stuff-shirted chinless wonders and still is. Now headed up by Mark Bullingham on a basic salary of £400k. Same guy who said workers on 45p per hour are delighted to be working (and dying) building stadiums in Qatar. If we don't expect any logic in their decisions, we won't be disappointed. Idiots in charge, what's new? Kevin Molloy 36 Posted 30/09/2022 at 17:53:16 The only violent person on the pitch was Vieira. It was relief, you fools. Sheer relief. But yes, let's find the club that's already loaded with debt a third of a million pounds. What a vile organisation the FA is. From their virtue signalling hopeless national manager, to the corrupt incompetents behind the scenes. Kris Boner 37 Posted 30/09/2022 at 18:06:09 So how many of us need to jump the fence at Anfield to get them a similar fine? Christopher Timmins 38 Posted 30/09/2022 at 18:07:42 Going forward, the message is clear: Stay off the pitch!!!!! John Burns 39 Posted 30/09/2022 at 18:32:56 Pure emotion that's all. Nothing violent and nothing sinister. The cathartic release of us all. Another pathetic FA response. Barry Rathbone 40 Posted 30/09/2022 at 18:37:05 Drop in the ocean when you weigh up the big picture. In an unprecedented show of support, the fans decided weeks before that heaven and earth would be moved to get us over the line. It was a mobilization of an esprit de corps that inspired the team both home and away – the alternative of sullen acquiescence as per "ordinary" clubs never figured. When the battle was won, no one was going to stop those fans. If someone had said "£300k and you stay up" in those darkest of times none involved at this club would have argued against. Bill Gienapp 41 Posted 30/09/2022 at 19:27:38 Worth every penny. Am expecting a corresponding fine for Manchester City in 3... 2... 1... Danny O’Neill 42 Posted 30/09/2022 at 19:42:00 Absolute emotional wreck at the time. Palace fans hugging me and joining in with Spirit of the Blues. Rules are rules, but come on.Anyway, it's happened. It will happen again, even if it's not Everton. We move on. Rob Dolby 43 Posted 30/09/2022 at 19:59:01 Port vale fined £15k, Huddersfield £75k for fans celebrating play off wins. We are fined £300k so, going on that scale, Man City should be fined a couple of million.Some right killjoys running football at the minute. It's not like the '80s anymore. We have generations of fans celebrating with players and the manager. The lad that tied himself to the post got a 6-week jail sentence; there are real criminals walking free as there is no room for the fuckers. The game has long gone, controlled by bureaucrats. Paul Birmingham 44 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:16:32 This stinks, but these days I've lost total respect for the Premier Legaue and FA as an organisation, and they take the proverbial piss, every time.Everton must make a stand but, whether they do or don't, it further hastens my dismay and concern for the good health of football in the UK in terms of fair play and consistency.Man City should get whacked at least the same but let's see.Anyway an interesting day and down the ground works of St Johns Beacon and St Johns Market today, plenty of history to see.But on for 3 points tomorrow, at Soton, and I hope that there's no take over this side of the next close season, and if there's any new ownership deals, it's part only, and is a low supporting split ownership venture to boost capex etc for BMD. Dave Abrahams 45 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:34:27 Rob (43), It's amazing to me that the clubs, managers and players just accept these fines with hardly a murmur, maybe it just shows how much money Is in the game and although to us it's Brewsters, it's small chips to those in the game.Let's see if Everton appeal. Tony Hill 46 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:40:17 They have set a precedent and must penalise Manchester City and Nottingham Forest equivalently. Playing well is the best revenge. Let us make a damn nuisance of ourselves this season, disrupting the entitled consensus.The bond between fans, manager and team was forged that night against Palace and our near-dead soul was revived.What do any of these traffic wardens know about that? Bernie Quinn 47 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:59:04 Oh, whats the point? I moaned and complained last season about the FA and Premier League. and nothing happened. Now Christine at 12 and 14 has said it all for me, but we all know - we are Everton, so who cares!! Brent Stephens 48 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:44:36 Kris #37, “So how many of us need to jump the fence at Anfield to get them a similar fine?”Kris, you can count me out. Away fans are in the upper tier only. I'm not jumping down from there! Rob Halligan 49 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:48:07 Brent, are away fans no longer given the lower tier at Anfield? Didn't know that if that's the case. Brent Stephens 50 Posted 30/09/2022 at 22:04:08 Rob, yes of course. it’s just my excuse! John Pickles 51 Posted 30/09/2022 at 22:08:41 Bloody hell, that's 5 Seamus's! Dale Self 52 Posted 30/09/2022 at 22:10:20 Good one, John. Neil Copeland 53 Posted 30/09/2022 at 22:29:40 I've given up getting excited about ridiculous decisions made by any of the football authorities. Everything from thoughtless kick-off times to the VAR to fines based on something which is simply not the case.The Palace game was fantastic, it truly galvanised us as a club and we are starting to see green shoots as a part of that. Nothing the authorities do can change it so fuck them.Anyway, more important stuff and onto St Mary's tomorrow, full of hope although losing Nathan P is a blow. No reason we can't get a result and keep the momentum moving forward.UTFT! Christine Foster 54 Posted 30/09/2022 at 23:04:36 The FA have lost all credibility in my book, Merseyside police did not deem the pitch invasion merited investigation or charge. They only looked at Viera for his kick of a fan. The ONLY threatening and violent bit of behaviour. Danny O’Neill 55 Posted 01/10/2022 at 06:21:58 I'm in upbeat and positive mode as I get ready to head to Southampton but had to come back to this one.Challenge it Everton. Don't be an easy scapegoat for the powers that be. Merseyside Police and the Stewards handled it perfectly in my opinion. If you were there and if you watch the footage, it was well controlled once it happened. They made a decision that it was better to let it happen and coordinate it rather than try to prevent it.You'll always get an idiot. I often stand near one or two. If they want to kick off, they can do it in the stands. But 99.9% are sensible people just there to enjoy the football and the occasion.Authorities being seen to be doing something. Let's see if they treat everyone as equals and apply the same.Let's get down to St Mary's. Andy Meighan 56 Posted 01/10/2022 at 08:28:28 John 51. Belter that. Colin Glassar 57 Posted 01/10/2022 at 08:59:17 In hindsight it was well worth it. Hugh Jenkins 58 Posted 01/10/2022 at 09:24:24 Alan (7) - The excuse there, no doubt, would be, "It was outside the ground, therefore beyond the control of the club". Alan J Thompson 61 Posted 01/10/2022 at 14:35:08 I can agree with nearly all written above but the really sad part is that Everton will lie down and accept without even a whimper everything that comes their way. Leadership, how much does that cost? Charles Brewer 62 Posted 01/10/2022 at 17:27:18 I wonder if we'll have another of those "This rule will be applied just once, and only to Everton" events.The FA will announce that "After further consideration, we think the fine for Everton was too harsh, so we've decided to fine CIty and Forest £5,000 each. The Everton fine will remain. But we have decided that if there is ever another event of this nature, teams will be fined 10 times their previous penalty." Paul O'Neill 63 Posted 01/10/2022 at 18:36:23 John @51. That really made me chuckle. I've forwarded it to mates on WhatsApp. Brian Wilkinson 64 Posted 01/10/2022 at 22:26:24 £300,00 for a pitch invasion, Klopp gets an £8,000 fine for storming the pitch during a Derby game, on that basis, have we been charged a percentage per fan.Be interesting to see what fine City and Forest pick up when both opposing teams, had a player man handled on the pitch, not sure with Forest being a Championship team at the time might influence that one, but City should certainly be picking up a bigger fine, than Everton.Peaceful celebrations on the pitch, big fine.Team Coach attacked with bricks, bottles and flares, just over enthusiastic fans, £20,000 fine..Two instances yet only a £28,000 fine for both for that shower, so even if you take into account of 2 pitch invasions at the Palace game, still works out £150,000 per instance.How can they justify fining Everton, 15 times more than those shower across the park. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.