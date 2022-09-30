Everton hit hard by FA for pitch invasions

Everton have been handed a heavy fine totalling £300,000 for the two incursions onto the pitch by supporters against Crystal Palace during the club’s emotional win over the Eagles in May.

Fans came onto the field in the 85th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the dramatic winner at the Gwladys Street End, a goal that secured Everton’s place in the Premier League, and then again in celebration after the final whistle.

Though there were no physical altercations between supporters and opposition players, in a statement the Football Association cited threatening and violent behaviour from fans as justification for the unprecedented financial penalty, a reference, perhaps to goading of Patrick Vieira that prompted the Palace manager to kick out at one individual.

Merseyside Police spoke to both Vieira and the supporter and, along with the FA, took no action over the incident at the time but, in an apparent attempt to show a strong hand in trying to crack down on pitch invasions, the game’s governing body have acted retroactively with a steep fine.

The incidents at Goodison Park in May were just one instance of fans pouring into the pitch after a game — similar incidents occurred at Nottingham Forest, with one supporter charged for assault for a head-butt on Sheffield United’s Billy Sharpe, and Manchester City where opposition goalkeeper Robin Olsen was confronted by home fans.

