Newcastle United vs Everton

18/10/2022



Everton travel to the North East for another difficult away assignment, this time at sixth-placed Newcastle but Frank Lampard has revealed that at least one player will be available again in addition to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon served a one-match suspension when the Blues played and lost to Tottenham on Saturday so he will be eligible while Mason Holgate is set to return to the Everton squad having recovered from a knee injury sustained against Brentford in late August.

However, Yerry Mina, who has been out for even longer, will not be returning with him as the Colombian suffered a setback in his rehabilitation last week.

Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are still out with longer-term injuries, while Ben Godfrey has resumed running as he works his way back to full fitness after breaking a tibia just 10 minutes into the new season on the opening day against Chelsea.

Article continues below video content

Meanwhile, Lampard says that he and his staff are still taking a cautious approach with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they continue to ease him back into the team after a year of injury frustration.

The striker has endured a stop-start comeback from the serious quad muscle injury he sustained in August last year, managing just 15 Premier League starts in 2021-22 before a knee injury sidelined him just days before the current campaign kicked off.

Calvert-Lewin has been nursed through an individualised training regime over the past few weeks and made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Manchester United 10 days ago.

He came off the bench with 25 minutes to go at Tottenham on Saturday and though his manager hinted that he is getting closer to starting, he might not be ready to be named in the starting XI at St James’s Park.

“We’ve got to be careful with Dominic coming back in terms of his training and that we gradually bring him in as quick as possible. It’s a fine balance that one but he is certainly getting to the stage [where he can be starting].

“We have two games in three days coming up so hopefully we can get more minutes out of him.”

If, as expected, Calvert-Lewin isn't risked from the start, Lampard is going to have to get more offensive production out of a team that has scored just eight goals in 10 matches.

Whether that is shuffling his formation to a back three that would afford Seamus Coleman a rest and deploy Alex Iwobi at wing-back or reorganising midfield in some other way, the manager needs to find solutions, particularly with Neal Maupay looking so isolated and, therefore, ineffective in North London three days ago.

If there are developments working in Everton's favour it's that two of Eddie Howe's star attackers, £60m signing Alexander Isak and disruptive winger Allan Saint-Maximin, are both ruled out, as is roving hatchet man Jonjo Shelvey who has got away with a dreadful challenge or two in this fixture down the years.

The Magpies have Bruno Guimarães pulling strings in midfield, predatory goalscorer Callum Wilson up front along with current top marksman, the resurgent Miguel Almiron, but they can be vulnerable defensively.

A mixture of Saturday's patient approach and the way Lampard instructed his men to go about the Brentford and Leeds game could be successful and, perhaps, earn the Blues a result to take back to Goodison Park this weekend against Crystal Palace.

Kick-off: 7:30 pm, Wednesday 19 October 2022

Last Time: Newcastle United 3 - 1 Everton



Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Onana, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb