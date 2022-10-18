Season › 2022-23 › News Newcastle United vs Everton Lyndon Lloyd 18/10/2022 78comments | Jump to last Everton travel to the North East for another difficult away assignment, this time at sixth-placed Newcastle but Frank Lampard has revealed that at least one player will be available again in addition to Anthony Gordon.Gordon served a one-match suspension when the Blues played and lost to Tottenham on Saturday so he will be eligible while Mason Holgate is set to return to the Everton squad having recovered from a knee injury sustained against Brentford in late August. However, Yerry Mina, who has been out for even longer, will not be returning with him as the Colombian suffered a setback in his rehabilitation last week. Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are still out with longer-term injuries, while Ben Godfrey has resumed running as he works his way back to full fitness after breaking a tibia just 10 minutes into the new season on the opening day against Chelsea. Article continues below video content Meanwhile, Lampard says that he and his staff are still taking a cautious approach with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they continue to ease him back into the team after a year of injury frustration. The striker has endured a stop-start comeback from the serious quad muscle injury he sustained in August last year, managing just 15 Premier League starts in 2021-22 before a knee injury sidelined him just days before the current campaign kicked off. Calvert-Lewin has been nursed through an individualised training regime over the past few weeks and made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Manchester United 10 days ago. He came off the bench with 25 minutes to go at Tottenham on Saturday and though his manager hinted that he is getting closer to starting, he might not be ready to be named in the starting XI at St James’s Park. “We’ve got to be careful with Dominic coming back in terms of his training and that we gradually bring him in as quick as possible. It’s a fine balance that one but he is certainly getting to the stage [where he can be starting]. “We have two games in three days coming up so hopefully we can get more minutes out of him.” If, as expected, Calvert-Lewin isn't risked from the start, Lampard is going to have to get more offensive production out of a team that has scored just eight goals in 10 matches.Whether that is shuffling his formation to a back three that would afford Seamus Coleman a rest and deploy Alex Iwobi at wing-back or reorganising midfield in some other way, the manager needs to find solutions, particularly with Neal Maupay looking so isolated and, therefore, ineffective in North London three days ago.If there are developments working in Everton's favour it's that two of Eddie Howe's star attackers, £60m signing Alexander Isak and disruptive winger Allan Saint-Maximin, are both ruled out, as is roving hatchet man Jonjo Shelvey who has got away with a dreadful challenge or two in this fixture down the years.The Magpies have Bruno Guimarães pulling strings in midfield, predatory goalscorer Callum Wilson up front along with current top marksman, the resurgent Miguel Almiron, but they can be vulnerable defensively.A mixture of Saturday's patient approach and the way Lampard instructed his men to go about the Brentford and Leeds game could be successful and, perhaps, earn the Blues a result to take back to Goodison Park this weekend against Crystal Palace.Kick-off: 7:30 pm, Wednesday 19 October 2022Last Time: Newcastle United 3 - 1 EvertonPredicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Onana, Gordon, Gray, Maupay Reader Comments (78) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Clive Rogers 1 Posted 18/10/2022 at 10:50:25 Calvert-Lewin will obviously be on the bench. But surely Garner, Calvert-Lewin and Gordon have to start? Kunal Desai 2 Posted 18/10/2022 at 10:54:38 Can't see us taking anything here, similar to Spurs, I'm afraid.Need to pick up 6/7 points from the next four fixtures before we sign off. John Keating 3 Posted 18/10/2022 at 11:13:12 Amazed if we get anything here and it wouldn't surprise me to see Calvert-Lewin miss out again.Lampard may think to play him in the next 4 – on paper – winnable games.Palace, Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth sound potential 3 pointers – famous last words... But, if we don't get at least 7 points from them, then I'm afraid it'll be flares and supporters back outside the ground every week. Will Mabon 4 Posted 18/10/2022 at 11:13:45 Kunal, I'm still regarding Newcastle as being a slightly lesser task than Spurs. I think we have more chance tomorrow albeit not a huge one. Not keen on a fully negative set-up but we need to not lose.The performance we gave at Spurs, first half at least, would serve well, if we could somehow find some finishing. Jim Bennings 5 Posted 18/10/2022 at 11:21:51 I can't understand how Calvert-Lewin has been training on a daily and weekly basis now for how long and yet he's still not ready to start and play about an hour of football.We need to start being braver in our decision-making in front of goal, you don't need loads of touches to get a shot away, Iwobi proved that against Man Utd.We need to start getting more men in support of the forward also, it's no use isolating Maupay or Calvert-Lewin and just hitting crosses. Eddie Dunn 6 Posted 18/10/2022 at 11:47:45 Clive,I can't see our conservative manager starting Dominic. He looked way off the pace, mistimed nearly all his jumps, and is clearly short of fitness. It's going to be several weeks of patient introduction before he starts. Frank will be after a point. Robert Williams 7 Posted 18/10/2022 at 12:05:23 How long before we can officially get rid of Calvert-Lewin? Clive Rogers 8 Posted 18/10/2022 at 12:35:46 Eddie, you’re probably right, but at some point he needs to start. You only get fully match fit by playing. John Keating 9 Posted 18/10/2022 at 12:53:41 Fully agree, Clive,If you're fit enough to train every day and sit on the bench, then you should be able to put in some minutes on the pitch.The World Cup and its time out is fast approaching and we need to get some points on the board.Surely a half-fit Calvert-Lewin is as good as what we have at present showing up front? Christy Ring 10 Posted 18/10/2022 at 13:00:42 We had two great chances in the first half against Spurs, the penalty and to be honest Richarlison being replaced, turned the game. I hope we don't play 5 at the back again, McNeil is not a wingback, and Mykolenko is not a centre-back. We need Calvert-Lewin back, but our medical staff have to have the final say. Asking when can we officially get rid of him, a bit much in my opinion. Watching Sky Sports earlier, showed some of the Newcastle press conference, Moyes as well, and went to Anfield to discuss their upcoming conference and never even mentioned Lampard's press conference? Paul Washington 11 Posted 18/10/2022 at 13:13:35 It seems to me that we loose games in runs of 2 or 3 instead of a single defeat.No doubt St Maxim will have his usual excellent display against us then be average for a long spell afterwards.We have got to get something from this before confidence is blown totally. Geoff Lambert 12 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:19:40 If Calvert-Lewin is fit, play him; if he is not fit, leave him out the squad and put one of the kids on the bench. Has he lost his confidence?We never get much up at the Geordies' place and I'm not expecting much tomorrow. If Holgate is fit, I would go with him at right-back and Vinagre at left-back. Two centre-backs as is. Give Garner a start in the middle, with Guye in front of back four Gordon and Gray out wide Iwobi and Onana either side of Garner and (if fit) Calvert-Lewin up top. Need points on the board or it's back to a Bottom-3 fight again. Tony McDonald 13 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:34:42 Geoff (12) - nice team, but that's 12. I wish... Geoff Lambert 14 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:37:55 Iwobi or Onana!! Haha! Jim Bennings 15 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:39:48 So as we all guessed in summer, we have wasted half a season on putting our faith in the "when Calvert-Lewin is fit" basket.We should have signed a proper bloody centre-forward in August. Geoff Lambert 16 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:40:08 Do we need a keeper?? Mike Gaynes 17 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:51:11 Jim, you don't think we tried? We were seriously connected with half a dozen of them. Which of them do you think we should have or could have signed?We bought Maupay because he was the best we could do at the time. We will do better in January. Bill Gall 18 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:56:05 We seem to get enough players injured in training, that it seems strange that we have a player who is fit, in a position where we are weak in, sitting on the bench for a 20-minute appearance. We need goals and Calvert-Lewin can score if given the chance, not trying to get back in the game but from the beginning. Newcastle are building a good team but will be missing a couple of key players. They have tall central defenders and need a player like Calvert-Lewin to cause them problems from long balls to crosses. Playing at home with the crowd behind them, Newcastle are not the sort of team that you base your game on defense hoping for a breakaway. Maupay is not the scorer we hoped for. Calvert-Lewin will want to get in the England team for the World Cup; his time is limited, so he has to prove he is both fit and capable of scoring. Sitting on the bench with limited time to play will definitely reduce his chances. Jim Bennings 19 Posted 18/10/2022 at 14:57:28 Mike,Trying isn't enough, though.Maupay is a decent player provided that you play football like Brighton did under Graham Potter; he's not going to prosper with balls pinged to his head.Even if Calvert-Lewin was not injured, we still needed more firepower than just Maupay.We are not and have not been a side that has an abundance of goal-scoring talents in the attack, so I'm peeved off we waited so long in summer to try and solve this. John Keating 20 Posted 18/10/2022 at 15:29:10 The World Cup being mentioned, well, I would love Calvert-Lewin to be in the England squad; however, Everton is far more important than England.Being no expert, I just repeat, if you can be on the bench then you should be able to play.We have 5 games until the break; if Calvert-Lewin can't play, then don't put him in the squad. Write him off until the Premier League starts up again. If he can't play then he really is finished, and unless we have some money to buy, maybe we will be too. Stephen Vincent 21 Posted 18/10/2022 at 15:32:05 I am really starting to think that we should be looking for a quality centre-forward that Calvert-Lewin can be back up for and not for a centre-forward as back up for Calvert-Lewin.All depends on budget, I suppose. Sean Kelly 22 Posted 18/10/2022 at 15:45:22 Spot on, Stephen. We need a leader as a number 9. If Calvert-Lewin isn't capable of staying fit we need to bench him BBC and start looking for a proper Number 9. Sean Kelly 23 Posted 18/10/2022 at 15:45:59 BBC? Jay Harris 24 Posted 18/10/2022 at 15:47:21 Frank really needs to rethink his team selection and tactics for this one. Newcastle are a high-press team, unlike Spurs, who hit you on the break.No defensive shit for this one; we need players further forward to enable out balls and not sideways and backwards passing and no bottling by Pickford.The good news is St Maxim isn't fit, reducing red card potential... :)This is a winnable game IMO but we need to get it right and play only with the players who do not bottle it.Over to you SuperFrank. Brent Stephens 25 Posted 18/10/2022 at 16:04:31 Sean - Big Bloused Chucklehead? Mike Gaynes 26 Posted 18/10/2022 at 16:11:13 Jim, I don't think we "waited" one minute in the summer. We were linked to strikers from the minute last season ended. Some were too expensive, some weren't going to be interested in Everton, some just weren't good enough. But I don't believe for a minute that Kevin and Frank were sitting around all summer doing nothing. Who would you have signed if you could? Dennis? Brereton-Diaz? Broja? Tony Everan 27 Posted 18/10/2022 at 16:17:10 Isak not fit either, the barcodes are doing ok but they are not on Tottenham's level. I don't think anyone need write us off. Maybe Calvert-Lewin was rested on Saturday so he could be starting tomorrow. Starting two games in four days was never going to happen. As for the team, I think we need look to start Garner and lose a winger, especially against top six or tough away games. It's just possible that Garner could end up with a more goals and assists tally than one of our wingers anyway, playing from a midfield position. When he is starting regularly that is. Jim Bennings 28 Posted 18/10/2022 at 16:37:07 I agree, it's time that see what James Garner can do.He has experienced the Championship and won promotion with Nottingham Forest, that's a league of hardship.He looked technically accomplished in the games I've seen him play and I fear picking the same midfield tomorrow night just result in more passing up of possession with sloppy play. Jim Bennings 29 Posted 18/10/2022 at 16:40:15 Mike,Not sure but it always smacks of our chairman, the old let's make some late moves with two hours of the transfer window remaining.I wasn't convinced by Dennis to be honest.I'd have put a punt on Diaz, good age, international footballer, knows British football and his style of play probably more suited to us.Broja on loan made sense, try before you buy but, for whatever reason, that didn't materialize. Mick Conalty 30 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:17:12 Robert #7We cannot get rid of DCL.Lampard needs him as an excuse. The fact that he is not available is why we are 2 points of the bottom 3.Isn't that right Frank. Sean Kelly 31 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:38:27 Brent I might be a chucklehead but I wouldnt look good in a blouse. I will leave that for Tom or DCL. Brent Stephens 32 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:43:32 Sean, I wasn't applying the acronym to you, mate! Dale Self 33 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:46:46 Agreed Tony, tighten up the midfield since we largely create chances on the break. If Frank would go look at old Burnley film and figure out how to use McNeil on the left we could be tough to break down. Get someone on the inside of him and his one-footedness won't be such a liability. I'm not convinced by Neaucastle but Guimares does concern me. I think we should play to frustrate and take what we can get first half. If it goes to the late show I would be careful introducing DCL on the road, if we are getting possession on the wing maybe with ten minutes left. Sean Roe 34 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:47:03 I fancy a draw out of this and then two wins to follow. Mike Gaynes 35 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:49:39 Jim and Tony, I'd love to see Garner get a start tomorrow in Gana's spot, but it doesn't seem likely.Jim, rumor has us scouting Brereton-Diaz for a January bid. We were one of a half-dozen teams in for him over the summer, and we (and others) reportedly bid £12 million, but Blackburn wanted £15 million and none of the suitors were willing to pay that price. They all look foolish now as Brereton-Diaz has scored 7 in 15. Sean Kelly 36 Posted 18/10/2022 at 17:51:18 Phew thanks Brent Peter Hodgson 37 Posted 18/10/2022 at 18:07:56 Jim @ 5,15, 19 & others,In my view, are not getting anywhere near the truth about Calvert-Lewin and his injury/return – and haven't had the truth right from the start. Mike @26, I think you are right in saying we didn't wait until the end of the window to do something about a man up front. Problem was (our Chairman here I think must have got involved) we were looking for a Messi at a Tosun price. Never going to happen, was it!In other words, we placed all our bets on Calvert-Lewin and had no intention to sign a decent striker during the summer but were forced, because we realised too late, that Calvert-Lewin wasn't going to be our saving grace, and we paid too much money for what we could get at the last minute.It will be interesting to see what happens in January. Until then, don't expect to see many goals, so the downward trend is likely to continue. Dave Cashen 38 Posted 18/10/2022 at 18:16:26 A few short months ago. Everybody was talking about Eddie Howe's massively improved team coming to The Old Lady to sweep aside our Shambles of an outfit.Remind me, Was it just the ten men we beat them with ?I'm sick of hearing about the great Geordie revolution. These deluded fuckers actually think they will win the league every year. We'll do them again tomorrow. The only thing anyone wearing blue has to fear is those fucking stairs. Mike Gaynes 39 Posted 18/10/2022 at 18:16:54 Peter, I share the widespread TW perception that we overpaid under pressure for Maupay and McNeil.But in fairness, the only two game-winning goals we've scored this season were by Maupay and McNeil. Outstanding strikes both. Funny how things work out sometimes. Rob Halligan 40 Posted 18/10/2022 at 18:30:11 Dave #38. Well said, mate. I don't see the sudden drooling over the skunks. They haven't bought anybody who stands out a mile, like a Messi, or Neymar or Mbappe or (wash my mouth out) a Salah. They've bought players from Villa and Brighton, and a player I'd never heard of, Alexander Isak, who might well turn out okay. With Saint-Maximim and Isak both missing tomorrow, there is, as you say, nothing to fear, other than that climb up to the away section. Fourteen flights of stairs with ten steps on each flight. Think I'll take the lift up! Colin Glassar 41 Posted 18/10/2022 at 18:59:54 I’d like to see Garner, Gana and Onana line up in MF. Iwobi (who’s no longer useless) deserves a rest imo. Sean Roe 42 Posted 18/10/2022 at 19:22:23 This match is being shown on Amazon Prime just in case anybody didn't know. Geoff Lambert 43 Posted 18/10/2022 at 19:37:17 Just to add to Sean's Post above, You can join Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days, then cancel before the 30 days is up. Anthony Dove 44 Posted 18/10/2022 at 20:26:55 Doucoure and Garner for Gana and Iwobi. And Pickford, please cut out the ridiculous time-wasting. David McMullen 45 Posted 18/10/2022 at 20:46:56 I don't think these will be a walkover but we can beat them. I feel we need to make one or two changes though. The side that was improving and giving us good vibes has gone a bit flat. Need to stop the run. Can't be losing to these plastic Kopites. Justin Doone 46 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:15:03 Pickford to be replaced so he doesn't lose his head. I'm actually going to put money on him being sent off.5-man midfield so we can try and compete. An away game so stay deep, compact, frustrate and hit them on the break. Our passing needs to be crisper, sharper, quicker and more accurate. Anything's possible in this game. Kunal Desai 47 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:15:51 #2 - Will - agree to get anything out of tomorrow we will need to setup a little more positive and adventurous going forward. Not seeing enough from McNeil and Maupay.Onana and Gana need to keep Guimaraes quiet. He is the dangerman. Sam Hoare 48 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:18:34 I'm amazed anyone is suggesting dropping Iwobi, he is our our best creator by a massive distance at the moment and it's no surprise that when Lampard moved him to RB on Sunday we immediately failed to create anything at all.I think if people are desperate to get Garner in the team then one option is playing Iwobi instead of Gray who tends to lose the ball frequently, while slowing us down and not doing great defensive work. Though Iwobi only really works as a wide player if the full back can get beyond him frequently so he can come inside, which neither Mykolenko or Coleman seem capable of currently. I say Gray but Gordon has not been much better, he works more defensively though and will be raring to go after missing Sunday.PickfordHolgate Coady Tarkowski MykolenkoGarner Gueye OnanaGordon DCL Iwobi Mike Gaynes 49 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:35:08 I'm with you, Sam. Iwobi out?? No way, nohow. He doesn't need a rest and he certainly doesn't merit dropping in any way. Ian Bennett 50 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:36:38 Iwobi should play. He plays well between the lines well and has a good work rate. He starts for me, and I didn't like him at right back either - we lost something in my view on that change.Garner has promise, but I don't think he justifies a start a head of Gana or Onana away from home. If he comes in, I'd be taking Gana out.Maupay, Mcneil from a performance point of view have done little to justify a start. Both lack pace, and don't do enough when on the ball. Coleman whilst a great servant, is struggling to offer what Patterson was starting to provide.A working progress team up top. But no surprise after last year's struggle.PickfordColeman Coady Tarkowski MykolenkoIwobi Gueye OnanaGray DCL Gordon Danny O’Neill 51 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:38:46 Drop Iwobi? Who for?Go and get them Everton.They're Newcastle.Not Bayern Munich.And we saw them off too. Steve Daniells 52 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:39:24 Newcastle are much improved under Eddie the Toffee. They have built a good team: Guimaraes is quality, Wilson will always score goals. They have height at the back. Trippier will always create problems from set pieces. And then there's the wild card that is Saint-Maximin, who Howe said is expected to be fit for tomorrow. But we're also a very different team to the one they played last season.Like others, I'd like to see Garner start this one, at the expense of McNeill. I'd go for the old Christmas Tree, 4-3-2-1. Back four picks itself. Garner, Gana & Onana in the middle, Iwobi and Gray interchanging behind Maupay. Keep it tight, then bring DCL on at half-time. It's easy being an armchair manager... Martin Mason 53 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:40:10 I'd say that the outcome will be similar to the Spurs game with the chances slightly higher for a positive outcome but overall, the likelihood is defeat. Hopefully the performance will be an improvement and we move ahead with more confidence. Defeat isn't a disaster in fact defeat is how we will perhaps learn most. Rob Halligan 54 Posted 18/10/2022 at 21:47:16 Steve # 52. I think Howe said he expects Saint-Maximin to return before the World Cup. I've read that he's definitely out with a hamstring injury until at least the last game before the break for the World Cup. Christy Ring 55 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:16:01 Holgate should start at full back, because Coleman shouldn't be expected to play 2 games in quick succession. Play a back four with Calvert-Lewin and Maupay together upfront. Andrew McLawrence 56 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:17:52 If Calvert-Lewin is the answer, I have no idea what the question is. The lack of goals will kill us more quickly than the leaky defence did last season. Can on-loan players be recalled? Justin Doone 57 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:18:11 So Saint-Maximin is a definite starter. Oliver Molloy 58 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:19:23 Don't think we will trouble Newcastle too much tomorrow night, unfortunately; I'm expecting nothing. Laurie Hartley 59 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:32:36 I thought we made Spurs work hard for their 3 points.As always with this squad, it's 4-4-2 for me:PickfordHolgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko,Doucoure, Garner, Gana, Onana, Iwobi, Maupay.Up the Blues!!! Paul Birmingham 60 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:34:54 Everton can beat the Skunks, and hopefully the referee won't bottle it.If Everton can keep composed as in the first half at Spurs, it's definitely winnable but chances made must be buried.It would be great to beat the Toon and sap the media who beef them up to be some team with a defined destiny to be a great team.It's up to Everton to take the learning from Spurs and put right tomorrow night, with a well overdue burst of good finishing. Derek Knox 61 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:40:25 Truth is, we shouldn't be afraid of anyone, I hope Frank is getting that across in his pre-match talks. We are not quite there as we all know at this stage, but have a decent nucleus of players, and they all seem to be working as a unit, except recently against Man Utd, and to a degree Spurs, till it was too late. Hopefully, a lesson has been learnt. Steve Daniells 62 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:44:44 Rob #64. thanks! I appreciate the clarification – I must have misread Howe's comments on Saint-Max. Him not being fit is good news! Danny O’Neill 63 Posted 18/10/2022 at 22:50:09 I can't be at St James's Park tomorrow night because I'm in Bucharest with work. Maybe I'll bring back a banner. Bastards. One for the swear box.We're as good as them, if not better. Go and play with belief and win the game. No fear. We're Everton. I'll be following and watching. Tom Bowers 64 Posted 18/10/2022 at 23:21:25 I suppose we have to get used to the bad news that we seem to get before every match – not to mention the results.I cannot see Holgate improving the defence unless we play eight across the back.It's obvious to us all and Lampard that we need to score goals but we don't have the artillery good enough to do it so it's down to Pickford and company to save us in all games at least until January when possibly the squad will be strengthened where necessary.Tomorrow's game is another one whereby we will be clear underdogs but can we expect a big improvement after the last two games? It is very painful going through this period but Lampard has to rally the troops to battle like crazy.Barcodes are no world beaters and were lucky not to lose to Man Utd.COYB Kieran Kinsella 65 Posted 18/10/2022 at 23:55:43 Tom Haha “eight at the back” cracked me up Frank McGregor 66 Posted 19/10/2022 at 02:21:05 I would like to see an end to the practice of continually passing the ball back to Pickford, for him to boot the ball upfield directly to the opposition.It happened time after time at Tottenham. Andy Meighan 67 Posted 19/10/2022 at 07:54:42 Great Post Dave 38 Danny Baily 68 Posted 19/10/2022 at 08:29:51 On the balance of probability, it's a beating tonight. Keep the scoreline respectable and keep our powder dry for the weekend. Frank Sheppard 69 Posted 19/10/2022 at 08:40:24 Far too much negativity on here. Yes we are on the back of two poor defeats. But we are looking much more like a team than last season, we cant expect to go from bottom end to top end straight away. Mid table, and some stability is what’s required this season. Let’s get real. Rob Dolby 70 Posted 19/10/2022 at 08:41:27 I reckon we can get something out of tonight. They aren't world beaters. Wilson always does well against us and Pickford always gets wound up by them.451 with Gordon in for McNeil. Danny Baily 71 Posted 19/10/2022 at 08:53:43 Frank, mid table and some stability is the dream scenario for this season. We have good reason to be looking over our shoulders, just as we did last time out. Joe McMahon 72 Posted 19/10/2022 at 08:59:57 Not negatively, but our Achilles Heel for many a season (Lukaku aside) is goals, we don't score them. DCL isn't going to go all Marvel and turn into Aguero MKII or even Son, and Gordon's shots have as much power as Pippi Longstockings. Bill Watson 73 Posted 19/10/2022 at 09:13:38 I'd start Garner but in place of Gordon rather than Gueye. Danny O’Neill 74 Posted 19/10/2022 at 09:31:43 I'm in Bucharest tonight. I'd rather be in Newcastle even though it would mean a trip home in the very early early hours.God speed to the travelling blues and those of us following from afar despite the time zones. Let's go and get the points. John Kavanagh 75 Posted 19/10/2022 at 09:36:41 If we can just cut out the giveaways in midfield, we are more than capable of keeping a clean sheet. It would be nice to sneak a breakaway goal or two as well. Agree that Coleman should perhaps be rested, with Holgate coming in. I've noticed that the BBC have today re-started their campaign to replace Pickford as England's first choice keeper. They've even got a poll on the page, with Ramsdale top choice. Total coincidence that they've chosen today to run the article of course, with Pickford going to his least favourite venue and Pope playing for 'everyone's second favourite club'. I just want us to put in a performance tonight with a clean sheet for Pickford or even a win to make the legions of ex- RS BBC/Sky/Amazon/BT pundits/commentators/gobshites shut the f**k up for once. So COYB. Brian Harrison 76 Posted 19/10/2022 at 09:48:17 Despite some posters wanting to make changes to the starting line up, I think its more important that Frank changes his and the teams mindset. Try and get on the front foot, have midfield players running ahead of our strikers and getting into the box. Our style at present is a lone target man who is usually at least 15 yards from a team mate, so how does that help build any attacking moves, even if DCL starts if Frank persists with this defensive system we will still struggle to score goals.I am sure if we can go toe to toe with Liverpool then we can certainly do the same against an average Newcastle team. They have made a couple of additions to last seasons team who for most of last season occupied a bottom 5 position. So please Frank lets have a go tonight and not retreat with all our players in our own half, like we have in to many matches this season. Kevin Molloy 77 Posted 19/10/2022 at 10:16:04 I don't like it when we have to play teams with good players, things always seem to go wrong. We need to start lining up a few punchbags, get the old confidence back Steavey Buckley 78 Posted 19/10/2022 at 10:21:32 New summer acquisitions apart from Coady and Tarkowski have not improved Everton. Everton at the beginning of last season under previous manager Benitez played better football. I do believe if he had access to the same funds as Frank Lampard has had this season at the beginning of last season he would still be the manager. Benitez total spend at the beginning of last season was just 1.8 million pounds, which is a footballing joke and insult to any premier league manager, when you compare the 150 million pounds the Nottingham Forest manager spent this year yet are near the bottom, but still keeps his job. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb