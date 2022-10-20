Coady: No need to panic but we need to be ruthless

20/10/2022







Conor Coady says that Everton's players took time to take stock of their form after the defeat at Newcastle and discussed the need to be braver on the ball and develop a ruthless streak.

The loanee from Wolves has taken on a visible leadership role of the team alongside James Tarkowski since the pair arrived at Goodison Park over the summer and he told evertontv after the 1-0 loss at St James's Park that the team can't allow games like that pass them by.

Though they were largely overrun by Eddie Howe's side in the first half, the Blues managed to stay in the game at only a goal down and enjoyed a prolonged spell of dominance in the 25 minutes after half-time but failed to register a shot on goal in that time.

We needed a ruthless streak; a goal, the defender said. We needed to push as a team; we needed to be ruthless. We needed to score. We were after a goal and as a team we didn't do enough to do that.

We need to get through a tough patch. We can't dwell on it but what we've got to do is learn from it as quickly as possible because we need to stop this little run that we're in and get back to what we do best.

“It's huge that we speak [as a team]. It’s huge that we talk. It’s huge that address what's going on and don't just let it pass us by.

“We're addressing it. We spoke about it in the changing room just now about what needs to be done, how we need to go about it and that it’s a no-need-to-panic situation.



“It's a long season and we need to bounce back. We need to bounce back and be brave on the ball when we're going out to play and there's no better place to do that than [at home] at the weekend.



“We need to learn from this. We can’t let games pass us by [like this]. We could have got something out of it with the possession we had in parts but we need to be ruthless; we need to believe in what we’re doing; we need to believe we’re going to score goals.”







