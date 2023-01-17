Reports: Everton close to landing Danjuma

Updated Everton appear to be closing in on an agreement with Arnaut Danjuma over an initial loan move to Goodison Park from Villarreal.

According to The Telegraph, the 25-year-old had chosen Everton as his destination while Twitter-based source El Bobble reports that the club are now in advanced talks with Danjuma which could signal that a deal is close.

If so and a medical can be arranged for Friday morning, Danjuma could be registered in time to face West Ham on Saturday. The Hammers have made an attacking signing of their own, securing Danny Ings from Aston Villa in a £12m deal earlier today.

The club held talks with Danjuma and his represenatives in London over the weekend but faced competition from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, his former club, Bournemouth, and Rennes in France. There were also some suggestions that the Spanish club wanted to bring in a replacement first before they would agree to let him go.

Journalist Santi Aouna also reports that Everton is Danjuma's preferred club for a six-month loan and that the Blues are also still targeting Lyon striker, Moussa Dembélé.

Everton have been ramping up their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements this month to bolster a forward line that has scored just 15 goals all season while Everton have dropped into the relegation zone on the back of an awful run of 10 defeats in 13 games.

Manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure to improve results but he has the backing of owner Farhad Moshiri for now, while it is hoped that new signings will help in turning the team's fortunes around on the pitch.

