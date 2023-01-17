Season › 2022-23 › News Reports: Everton close to landing Danjuma Lyndon Lloyd 19/01/2023 39comments | Jump to last Updated Everton appear to be closing in on an agreement with Arnaut Danjuma over an initial loan move to Goodison Park from Villarreal. According to The Telegraph, the 25-year-old had chosen Everton as his destination while Twitter-based source El Bobble reports that the club are now in advanced talks with Danjuma which could signal that a deal is close. If so and a medical can be arranged for Friday morning, Danjuma could be registered in time to face West Ham on Saturday. The Hammers have made an attacking signing of their own, securing Danny Ings from Aston Villa in a £12m deal earlier today. The club held talks with Danjuma and his represenatives in London over the weekend but faced competition from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, his former club, Bournemouth, and Rennes in France. There were also some suggestions that the Spanish club wanted to bring in a replacement first before they would agree to let him go. Article continues below video content Journalist Santi Aouna also reports that Everton is Danjuma's preferred club for a six-month loan and that the Blues are also still targeting Lyon striker, Moussa Dembélé. Everton have been ramping up their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements this month to bolster a forward line that has scored just 15 goals all season while Everton have dropped into the relegation zone on the back of an awful run of 10 defeats in 13 games. Manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure to improve results but he has the backing of owner Farhad Moshiri for now, while it is hoped that new signings will help in turning the team's fortunes around on the pitch. Reader Comments (39) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mal van Schaick 1 Posted 17/01/2023 at 17:53:47 Let’s hope we get him in before Bournemouth. Dermot O'Brien 2 Posted 17/01/2023 at 17:54:57 I thought he was gone to Bournemouth? Hopefully the first of many decent attacking players. Ian Jones 3 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:07:43 I think Bournemouth signed Ouattara so perhaps they don't need both. Tony Everan 4 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:24:07 He's an upgrade on what we've got so get him so he can help bring the points home on Saturday.The world will feel slightly different with a forward that can hurt teams coupled with a win against the Hammers.Can't stop there though, we need a back up/ challenger to Calvert-Lewin. No way we can gamble again on his fitness. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:34:46 Unai Emery has made Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma a priority for his Aston Villa side this month – despite rivals Everton opening talks with the La Liga club to sign the Dutch attacker. I doubt we will get him now, sad but true. 🙄 Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 17/01/2023 at 18:58:24 Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT last week that the winger is Emery’s top transfer target for Villa this month, and could look to a reunion with the Dutchman before the window closes on 31st January. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:02:12 PaulI read earlier that Geri Deulofeu is Villa's top target. Tony Abrahams 8 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:31:08 Stay away from Cloggies, because we have never had a good one at our club. Peter Carpenter 9 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:32:10 Ray Atteveld still the best? Bill Gall 10 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:37:29 Lampard has the full backing of Farhad Moshiri, only if he does not ask for any money to buy players. So 3 weeks into the transfer window and no positive signs of any movement of players in or out. I wouldn't let these clowns organize my kid's birthday party. Iain Johnston 11 Posted 17/01/2023 at 19:46:47 When will the penny drop? When will we all realise that there will be no signings this month?If we bring anyone in it'll be loans and sicknote players over 30 such as Welbeck & Antonio. Bill Gall 12 Posted 17/01/2023 at 20:09:45 See Sir Jim Ratcliffe one of Britain's richest men has put in an offer for Man Utd. I wonder if he has talked to anyone else as he said some Premier League clubs are asking too much. I doubt if he talked to Everton – even if Bill Kenwright offered free West End tickets. Tony Abrahams 13 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:41:58 Atteveld, and Heitenga are the only two Dutch nationals who have applied themselves properly whilst employed by Everton. Brian Denton 14 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:46:12 I think you can, nay must, add Andy Van de Shandy to that list Tony. Tom Bowers 15 Posted 17/01/2023 at 21:53:00 It's quite obvious Everton have no more money and the crap they still have are using up most of the wages bill.Loan deals for over-the-hill has-beens are all we are reported to be able to secure. A band-aid answer to stopping the blood-letting.It doesn't work for Everton and never has.The club appears to be scraping the barrel.Struggling West Ham and Moyes look certain to hammer another nail in our coffin this weekend.Very hard to be optimistic after what we have been painfully experiencing this season especially the last two months. Denis Richardson 16 Posted 17/01/2023 at 22:15:21 Don't seem to have a pot to piss in by all accounts.Still cannot believe we didn't bite Chelsea's hand off when they offered £60m(!) for Gordon barely 5 months ago. Just what were they thinking? George Stuart 17 Posted 18/01/2023 at 00:19:42 Andy Grey and Peter Ried spring to mind.Liverpool reject Kevin Sheedy too.Different time, different universe. Andrew Brookfield 18 Posted 18/01/2023 at 07:10:33 Denis, I still can’t believe you think Chelsea offered us close to 60M - there offer was closer to £15M rising to £30M and if you know he’s not great you know it’s never going to rise! Imagine the fan revolt if we’d have sold him for say 20/25M - hindsight is great but at the time there was uproar on here we were about to sell our best young player Joe Digney 19 Posted 18/01/2023 at 07:12:44 Looks like he’s going back to the mighty Bournemouth unfortunately, can’t compete with the pull of giants like that. Tony Abrahams 20 Posted 18/01/2023 at 07:25:42 Van de shandy, at least had the good grace to only try and damage himself, and then make a show of himself by blaming anyone but himself, but Koeman, definitely damaged Everton, more than any other manager, and is definitely in the top bracket of damaging bastards, whilst we wait for the others to finally JUST FUCK OFF. Danny O’Neill 21 Posted 18/01/2023 at 07:49:44 I think your examples George demonstrate that football is, like others, a game of luck and taking a punt. Luck and mistakes as much as anything else. Sometimes it gels and works.Tom, we could reverse that suggestion and say that we could put the final nail in struggling West Ham's coffin.I get your sentiment on finding it hard to be optimistic, but we can't go to the London Stadium without wanting the points. Danny O’Neill 22 Posted 18/01/2023 at 07:55:24 Probably only Heitinga Tony, but even that only seemed to be a fleeting season or two, one in particular. And then he seemed to switch off and not want to play anymore.Didn't he get our player of the season on one occasion? Always intrigued me the Dutch. Great system, produce great players. But they tend to be individuals, which has been evident in them being unable to play as a team on many occasions despite, on paper, having some of the best players you would wish for. Eric Myles 23 Posted 18/01/2023 at 08:21:56 A win for us against WHU and Moyes loses his job.A win for WHU and Moyes keeps his job.Ironic eh! Colin Glassar 24 Posted 18/01/2023 at 08:28:17 Just seen in the Echo that we are now using gocompare.com when searching for new players and looking for bargains. Phill Thompson 25 Posted 18/01/2023 at 08:34:14 Eric #23, further irony is that, if either manager had been “replaced” at the start of the season, they would now likely be in pole position to take over, both returnees, Moyes with us, Lampard to West Ham. Football eh! Matt Henderson 26 Posted 18/01/2023 at 08:44:09 Colin @ 24 - using that sort of data they talk about in the echo is helpful and data analytics is used everywhere these days. It can’t be the only thing they base recruitment on though and it’s better than Moshri’s current approach of asking his mate Kia who to buy Colin Glassar 27 Posted 18/01/2023 at 08:53:50 Eric 23, the WHU - Everton game is being called ‘El Sackiko’. Matt, I’ve got nothing against the use of data analysis but nothing compares to experience, knowledge and the human eye. Dale Rose 28 Posted 18/01/2023 at 10:09:35 At the present time this club is a Ferrari recently restored and without an engine. A couple of striking options will save us this season. Why is it everyone on here can see this apart from the owner and the board. Pat Byrne 29 Posted 18/01/2023 at 18:24:55 From a distance, it seems obvious to me that the club hierarchy will not sanction any transfers in until after this weekend's game v West Ham. Defeat means the end for Frank so they are afraid to spend as this would leave no budget available to any new manager in the last 10 days of the window. Sky do Super Sunday; this Saturday is Sack Saturday as defeat for Moyes or Lampard surely is the end; even a draw could see both go. Michael Boardman 30 Posted 18/01/2023 at 19:43:25 Phil #24. No chance West Ham would go near Lampard, they hate Fat Frank with a passion. Paul Kossoff 31 Posted 19/01/2023 at 19:34:19 Villarreal line up replacement for Arnaut Danjuma after Everton transfer bidLa Liga outfit Villarreal reportedly already have a replacement lined up should Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma leave to join Everton this month, according to Spanish Media outlet El Gol Digital.Reports in the Daily Mail [10 January] revealed the Toffees had made contact with Villarreal to sign the Dutch international, on a loan deal with a view to making it permanent at the end of the season, due to financial restrictions on the club.Cadena Ser journalist Bruno Alemany also followed that up [10 January], tweeting that the Blues were seeking a loan with a purchase option at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and that such an offer has indeed been placed before the 2021 Europa League winners. Joe Digney 32 Posted 19/01/2023 at 22:37:01 Looks like this one’s gonna happen. smart signing on loan with only a small loan fee. Hopefully gets done before 12 tomorrow so can play Saturday. Alec Gaston 33 Posted 19/01/2023 at 23:11:49 I would also guess there will be longer negotiations due to relegation provisions in case the worst happens - might explain why some players don’t want to come - Ings wouldn’t have agreed to that I don’t believe Derek Knox 34 Posted 19/01/2023 at 23:26:54 While desperation would even welcome a new Tea Lady in a pair of trainers, I am a bit dubious over this fella, I vaguely remember him at Bournemouth and didn't really stand out as anything special. Maybe he has improved, we will see if there is any mileage in this.Kieran @ 7, while I never advocate any player or manager returning to a Club, Geri is one I would make a reserved exception for, could be a third time lucky, now he would excite me more than this Desperate Dan fella. My only concern with Geri, is like most modern footballers, he seems to suffer from the 'made of glass' syndrome. David McMullen 35 Posted 20/01/2023 at 00:07:34 I don't know anything about him sorry but hopefully a good signing. Maybe a glimmer of hope that there's some 'fight' left in this old club. Dale Self 36 Posted 20/01/2023 at 00:08:50 Colin, ‘El Sackiko’ is comedy gold. I needed that the way it’s been going. Hopefully getting Danjuma turns things around Don Alexander 37 Posted 20/01/2023 at 00:19:42 Christ on a bike, if this guy is even contemplating signing for us it can only be on account of two reasons, the first being that he's so shite that no other EPL club at all are interested in him as the window closes, the second being that he'll be minted for life on account of the contract our self-boasted greatest-ever-Toffee proclaims is his forte whilst being spread-eagled arse-up by every other club negotiator on the planet. The lad'll be paraded as another one of our "good times" regardless.Plus ca change! Paul Kernot 38 Posted 20/01/2023 at 00:22:04 Colin #24. Can it also search for comptent directors? Paul Kernot 39 Posted 20/01/2023 at 00:27:40 Pat #29. I was thinking exactly that. Dangerous game yes but it sort of makes sense (in Everton's case at least) that we're hedging our bets re incomings as there may well be a new manager announced come Monday. Colud well be all over bar the shouting by then of course.