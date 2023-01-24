Moshiri restates his commitment to Everton as reports suggest club is officially up for sale

Farhad Moshiri insists he is committed for the long haul at Everton even as reports suggest he is courting offers in excess of £500m for his 94% stake in the club.

There has been a belief for months that, despite his claims to the contrary in an open letter to Blues fans last summer, the British-Iranian billionaire has been seeking a buyer having sunk a fortune into trying to turn the club into Premier League contenders and a Champions League outfit, only to see Everton now struggling to avoid relegation for a second season running.

The Guardian and The Mirror report that Moshiri has been looking for investors to come on board to help finance the construction of the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock but that now Deloitte have been tasked with handling a potential sale.

Moshiri has overseen historic levels of spending at Everton since purchasing an initial stake in the club in 2016 and then later taking overall control. He has personally bankrolled the work done so far on the impressive ground that is rising out of Liverpool's north docks but, with doubts over how the remainder of the build will be financed and a desire to recoup the money he has put into Bramley-Moore Dock, he appears to be looking for a way out.

Rumours of interested parties in the Middle East have circulated for months while a proposed takeover bid last year by a consortium led by businessman Peter Kenyon and including Minnesota-based real estate tycoon, Maciek Kaminski, did not get past exploratory discussions despite a period of exclusivity being granted.

The reports are at odds with a sit-down interview conducted last week and released by the club today where Moshiri spoke with Fan Advisory Board chair Jazz Bal to address some of the key questions posed by supporters via that body this month.

In the conversation, Moshiri stressed that "the club is not for sale but I've been talking to top investors ... to bridge the gap on the stadium. I can't do it myself and ... I want to bring top sport investors into Everton [to provide] more talent and we are close to having the deal done.

"It's not selling the club at all,it's just bring more expertise in terms of global sponsorship and commercial development."

Moshiri appealed for unity and reiterated both his commitment to Everton and his desire to take the Blues back to the elite by fixing the problems currently plaguing the club.

