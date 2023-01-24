Season › 2022-23 › News Moshiri restates his commitment to Everton as reports suggest club is officially up for sale Lyndon Lloyd 24/01/2023 150comments | Jump to last Farhad Moshiri insists he is committed for the long haul at Everton even as reports suggest he is courting offers in excess of £500m for his 94% stake in the club. There has been a belief for months that, despite his claims to the contrary in an open letter to Blues fans last summer, the British-Iranian billionaire has been seeking a buyer having sunk a fortune into trying to turn the club into Premier League contenders and a Champions League outfit, only to see Everton now struggling to avoid relegation for a second season running. The Guardian and The Mirror report that Moshiri has been looking for investors to come on board to help finance the construction of the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock but that now Deloitte have been tasked with handling a potential sale. Moshiri has overseen historic levels of spending at Everton since purchasing an initial stake in the club in 2016 and then later taking overall control. He has personally bankrolled the work done so far on the impressive ground that is rising out of Liverpool's north docks but, with doubts over how the remainder of the build will be financed and a desire to recoup the money he has put into Bramley-Moore Dock, he appears to be looking for a way out. Article continues below video content Rumours of interested parties in the Middle East have circulated for months while a proposed takeover bid last year by a consortium led by businessman Peter Kenyon and including Minnesota-based real estate tycoon, Maciek Kaminski, did not get past exploratory discussions despite a period of exclusivity being granted. The reports are at odds with a sit-down interview conducted last week and released by the club today where Moshiri spoke with Fan Advisory Board chair Jazz Bal to address some of the key questions posed by supporters via that body this month. In the conversation, Moshiri stressed that "the club is not for sale but I've been talking to top investors ... to bridge the gap on the stadium. I can't do it myself and ... I want to bring top sport investors into Everton [to provide] more talent and we are close to having the deal done. Moshiri appealed for unity and reiterated both his commitment to Everton and his desire to take the Blues back to the elite by fixing the problems currently plaguing the club. Quotes sourced from The Guardian Moshiri answers questions from FAB Reader Comments (150) Alex Gray 3 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:54:07 So he sacks the manager then puts us up for sale leaving us with no direction and in chaos. Honestly, it's a good job the vermin aren't coming to the Arsenal game. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:55:45 This is not good news. He is now sending the message, 'I couldn't give a rats arse about the future.' Kieran Kinsella 5 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:58:06 BarryI think Moshiri has gone round the bend. It's not his choice to sack Frank then does so without telling anyone, let's us sink to rock bottom, builds half a stadium, puts our few decent players up for sale then expects some mug to buy this bomb site of a club off him for £500 million. Is there a provision in English law to create a guardianship when a business owner of unsound mind puts jobs and a community in jeopardy? Brent Stephens 6 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:58:12 Reported in The Guardian – club up for sale. Charles Brewer 7 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:58:52 I know a few Qataris. Keith Gleave 8 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:59:03 Sky Sports reporting we are up for sale. What a shit show. Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:03:51 Anyone got a spare £500 million? Geoff Williams 10 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:04:11 Not surprising Mark Ryan 11 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:04:15 Civil war but this can only mean one thing, Kenwright has pissed Moshiri off so much that he's dismantled Bill's Train Set and so it's Goodnight Vienna !!There you are, Bill, new West End Show to get your teeth into It's goodnight from Mosh and it's goodnight from me!"Happy Days. There is a small light appearing down a very long dark tunnel. Fuck off, Kenwright, you 24-carat buffoon. Barry Hesketh 12 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:05:07 He's Iranian, He's only blown half a billion, the Charlatan! Perhaps a bit unfair, but I do feel he's done this at the worst time possible. Dave Williams 13 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:05:50 So does £500m include the stadium and directors loans? Mark Ryan 14 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:13 That leaves someone's grubby mits in place though? Mal van Schaick 15 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:17 Maybe Jim Ratcliffe if his Man Utd bid fails? Andy Duff 16 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:19 Ridiculous timing. Whilst long term this is what we need, short term, if we don't freshen this squad up, we'll go down. I wonder where this leaves new manager and player signings?Will this put the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on hold? Derek Knox 17 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:19 Maybe a good thing in many ways, but it smacks to me of trying to sell a ship after you have tried to scupper it, and it is slowly filling up below the water line. We can't go any lower can we? Maybe a blessing in disguise to have an almost complete clear-out from top to bottom. Sadly though it may or be increasingly likely it will be via the Championship. 😥 Colin Glassar 18 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:25 Keith, I saw that. Billy Smart is the favourite to take over now. Michael McGrath 19 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:06:40 Great news for all Everton supporters. We get to change the manager and now Moshiri exits as well. Peter Carpenter 20 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:07:16 How did he pass the 'fit and proper persons' test? Did he pass? Can it be reversed? Does it still exist? Dale Self 21 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:10:17 Player/Fanbase takeover We just need to negotiate a structured payment schedule. Raking the car floor for this, c'mon! Michael McGrath 22 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:10:34 Purchasers, if any, would be contract bound to pay for the complketion of the new stadium at the prices agreed already, that's basic contract law.And when you buy a business you buy all its losses too. Kevin Molloy 23 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:10:36 Can you believe the contempt with which this guy has treated the fanbase. He's ransacked the club, left us with mountainous debts, and has now headed for the hills after selling the few remaining assets we have. When you think of what great shape the club was in when he took over. a spine of Stones, Barkley and Lukaku to name but three. This is what happens when you do business with absolute unscrupulous scumbags. Jason Hewly 24 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:12:19 Hopefully the new buyer's first name is "Sheik". Dave Lynch 25 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:13:38 Let's see how people react when some despotic dictator stumps up the cash.I'll bet Sky News will be all over it... ignoring the barcodes and other dodgy owners. Pat Kelly 26 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:14:19 £500 million! If we can sell some of the squad the price will increase dramatically. Moshiri has now ensured relegation. Potential signings won't come near us. Anyone in demand can't wait to get out. EFC as we knew it is finished. Mal van Schaick 27 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:16:12 Best for all concerned. Let's get on with it, we can't slump any lower than where we are at the moment. Dan Parker 28 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:16:12 Who would take the job knowing new owners pretty much always fire the incumbent manager. Incredibly bad timing, why fire Frank then announce this? Dennis Stevens 29 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:17:55 I bet Kenwright's 'phone is red hot! Jason Hewly 30 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:18:09 Time for the government (fucking scumbags) to step in and force this sale like they did with Chelsea. It's now obvious we were owned by Usmanov through a proxy.Just our luck, we get a cash-rich oligarch owner and the maddest Russian since Rasputin decides to kick off right at our point of highest financial exposure. As they say, it's the hope that kills you. Peter Carpenter 31 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:19:41 No chance of selling a club with so much uncertainty surrounding it. Unless we find a clueless nutter. Oh, wait, we've got one. Chris Donnelly 32 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:21:44 I’ll give Moshiri £1 + a bag of M&Ms and I’ll even throw in the cab fare to Lime Street. That is more than fair, after what you have done to this club, and to the true Evertonians.Get the fuck out of our club!!! Fucking pond life!!! Glenn Williams 33 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:22:55 How could this guy have become a billionaire legitimately? Though it's great timing for a buyer in theory, who the hell wants a deteriorating asset, that's been losing crap loads of money, that's about to go out of the Premier League, and has to spend big money to complete a stadium. Clearly only another middle east "sovereign fund" would have the means to fund this endeavor. Get ready to join Man City, PSG and Newcastle in the sportswashing boom era. From the People's Club to just another sheikh's club. Dan Nulty 34 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:23:03 Careful Mal, there is way lower than we can slump now. Look at the former Premier League clubs who have been in League One and Two.No one in their right mind going to pay what Moshiri wants with the stadium commitment. Jim Bennings 35 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:24:02 Six years of madness close the ending??? Ian Pilkington 36 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:24:08 If he had sold out to Kaminski last July, he would have got a far bigger pay-off, we would not be in relegation trouble, and Kenwright would be long gone. Bryan Houghton 37 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:27:36 The last time a club looked this broken, this chaotic and this bankrupt – financially, organisationally, morally, and don't even mention its performance on the pitch – was Leeds Utd 2003; they disappeared for something like 15 years. An absolute nightmare for them. We really are looking at something not dissimilar if our board continually fail to address the cancer in this club (though the cancer is them).We have become a laughing stock, a cautionary tale on how not to run a club. A lesson on how to destroy a club from the inside out.There's gonna be a lot of 'you got what you deserved', and to be fair, they would probably be right. Jimmy I'Anson 38 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:28:15 Kenwright will have a consortium put together by tomorrow. Christy Ring 39 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:28:49 So the bottom line, we need a new owner within the next 7 days, how would you allow any of the board to appoint a new manager, so we can try and bring in signings before the window closes to try and keep us in the Premier League. An absolute disaster. Bill, thanks for ruining our club, that's what you'll be remembered for… The sooner you're kicked out, the better, along with the rest of your cronies, including Sharp. Michael Lynch 40 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:29:48 The dollar is still strong against the pound, so we're a bargain for a smart American billionaire or sports consortium.You get an established club still (just about) in the most lucrative league in the world, with full capacity at every home game. You get a state-of-the-art stadium, suitable not just for club football, but also for international games and concerts. No need to apply for planning permission, or even do the tricky part of the build – it just needs finishing. and the naming rights selling.Sure, it's a club in distress, but if it wasn't it would cost twice as much. Even if Everton are relegated this season, smart ownership should see it back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.I'd definitely buy us if I had half a billion quid. As it is, I'm happy to go halves with someone. Barry Hesketh 41 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:30:31 Jim @18It's closer to seven years isn't it, since Moshiri joined the club? Dave Lynch 42 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:30:41 I reckon his backer has decided to pull the plug on the cash flow.Or... he has a buyer lined up and waiting in the wings, he may be chancing his arm for a better offer. Clive Rogers 43 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:32:10 Bryan, 21, we are in a worse position than Leeds were. We have a half finished £760M ground which will drag us down. Joe McMahon 44 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:32:47 Bryan@21 but at least they did have some "Good Times", they made a CL semi final. Kevin Rye 45 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:34:20 Too late for any sale to go through before the window slams shut. Even when he does the right thing he screws it up. Anthony A Hughes 46 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:34:30 Billy Boy will hang on in there. If there was Nuclear Armageddon, only Kenwright and the cockroaches would survive. Pat Kelly 47 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:35:53 Moshiri/Usmanov have destroyed Everton, aided and abetted by Kenwright. Not sure if there's any way back from this. Bankruptcy and the wilderness beckon. Brent Stephens 48 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:36:28 Moshiri "talent spotting needs to improve". I think that was the only decent comment I got from this interview with FAB. Clive Rogers 49 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:37:52 Michael, 24, with the new ground to finish it will be £1 billion. For a Championship club, no chance. Barry Rathbone 50 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:38:44 Usmanov and Moshiri – our version of Hicks and Gilette. Peter Fearon 51 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:38:54 No-one with any business acumen will buy a club so close to relegation. It makes more sense to wait until the relegation issue is settled one way or the other. As a Championship side, the value of the club and therefore the price would significantly diminish. It's therefore an odd time to make such an announcement and I imagine there's part of the story we don't know. He would be selling at a net loss. As for buyers, it's cheaper to but a £500M club and sink a billion dollars into it than to pay two or three billion for the likes of the Red Shite. Dan Parker 52 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:39:00 My biggest fear is the red hoarde moving into BMD as the club teeters with bankruptcy. Utter disaster. Ray Jacques 53 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:39:19 I could cry Ray Smith 54 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:40:08 If it's true, best news I've heard for I don't know how long.Hopefully Kenwright and Co go the same way.Then we can move on and up! 🤞🤞🤞 Joe McMahon 55 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:41:34 Dan, I thought that too, but they will want/need a much bigger capacity of 53k, and it's too late to change it now. Derek Knox 56 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:42:15 When was that FAB Interview with Moshiri? That Jazz Bal resigned about a fortnight ago, didn't he? Dan Parker 57 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:43:05 Good point Joe. Hope you’re right! Bill Fairfield 59 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:44:32 Good riddance. Fran Mitchell 60 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:47:00 Who would buy Everton at that price with the massive possibility of the club's main income stream (TV) being cut by more than 50% with relegation? Nothing will happen this season. Will Mabon 61 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:47:02 Derek, it was last week - not current for the sale issue today but maybe worth hearing. Jack Convery 62 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:48:18 Having taken his Norwegian Blue back to the shop and been told in no uncertain terms, he can't have his money back, he's decided to try ebay. FOR SALE - One worn out Norwegian Blue, seen much better days, though has had some good times, relatively speaking. A new cage is also included, though it's not quite complete but has a pleasing river view and could be well worth more than the Norwegian Blue itself. Ideal for rock concerts, rallies, boxing matches and possible World Cup / Euro games. Contains some type of football museum - based on pre-Premier League period. New Proprietor needs to be aware that a Living Statue is part of the deal. This statue dressed in Blue, wearing blue-tinted glasses needs wheeling out every Saturday at 3pm and the Z-Cars tune played. Any tears to be collected and sold to devotees. All monies go to the very successful EitC Charity.All enquiries to PO Box 1878, London. Joseph Walsh 63 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:49:42 If he is selling up, does that come with the usual caveat anybody coming in has to take Kenwright (I can barely type his name anymore) as part of the deal? Bobby Mallon 64 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:51:29 Look he’s put us up for sale. But if no one wants to buy then it’s still his. The costing for the ground is in place and it will be worth a lot of money along with the infrastructure Tony Everan 65 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:51:30 Dan, Joe that’s the ultimate Armageddon , can’t see that happening though, there would be long term public unrest. It would divide a society. It makes for a good bout of irrational paranoia though - FSG getting Standard Chartered to facilitate finance for American stooge investors in EFC, who then sell the stadium on to the RS when we are in administration. Saying ‘sorry, we had no choice.’ Then they disappear back into their remote Caribbean hideaways. Bobby Mallon 66 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:54:03 The red shirt will not get that new stadium Stephen Vincent 68 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:55:33 Obviously going for the Valencia, Nou Mestalla model. Colin Glassar 69 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:57:44 A never ending cascade of terrible news. What have we done to deserve this? Dave Williams 70 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:59:58 It’s hard to see what else can happen now. Relegation to fight, no manager or coaches, players at odds with manager and fans, fans at odds with board, new signing changed his mind( thank god) media slagging off the club when it’s the fans who will suffer through no fault of our own, only one or two so called pundits on our side, club now up for sale, can’t score goals, can’t stop conceding goals, no fight, players too slow.It’s all going wrong and I’ve never in 60 years of supporting us seen anything like it. We need a saviour to buy us and another one to sort out the players but there’s no one in sight. Doesn’t Cahill know an Arab who can help? We have to appoint a manager this week who can unite people. Andrew McLawrence 71 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:02:46 "Alexa, play something for an Everton mood". I'll start.' It's the end of the world as we know it'. Kunal Desai 72 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:03:40 I don't believe a word that comes out of this fellas mouth. He's delusional beyond measure. Robert Tressell 73 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:05:56 The club has been for sale for about 18 months, maybe more. This announcement just confirms the degree of desperation to sell – depressing the price.I wonder if the club sale might be detached from the stadium and docks redevelopment? I've never quite understood what was in it for Moshiri & Usmanov but the stadium seemed to be the key. They might cut their losses on the failed vanity football project but keep some interest in the property & stadium side of things which seems to be going well while all else fails… Bobby Mallon 74 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:06:12 Christy Ring @22. I have to say that, although we have had loads of managers, we the fans have helped with getting rid of some of them. Like someone mentioned yesterday on another thread, we cried out for Koeman to be gone and we finished 7th. Same with Silva we finished 8th but no, we moaned and he was gone. We the fans also have to look in the mirror and say where we being to greedy wanting to break into that Top 6. Just because we did it when we had no money. Soren Moyer 75 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:07:00 If it means we get rid of Kenshite and DBB, then it is indeed a great news! Will Mabon 76 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:07:19 I'm selling a car next week. I'd like to take this chance to reaffirm my commitment to it. Len Hawkins 77 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:07:45 After having his Barber shot last week Kim Jong-il decided he'd had enough of watching Basketball and wants to buy a football club the big advantage for him would be the Grass cuttings would feed his henchmen for a week.He has a New Clear Ambition apparently he wants to Fire Kenwright but he needs a bigger cannon. Alan Corken 78 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:08:16 It seems Moshiri has had enough and is bailing out and I expect this will not be an easy separation. I wonder where the Gordon and Onana money will go? Players in? Hmmmm?As for the stadium, where does any sale of the club leave the finances for that? Quite a bit to unravel there. I am guessing that this farce is going to get an awful lot worse. David Vaughan 79 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:08:53 Is this guy Moshiri a sociopathic liar? Or is there a puppet master in exile pulling the strings? No two hours ever seem to bring the same message. I thought Peter Johnson always spoke with forked tongue. Dale Self 80 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:10:19 Will, I think he’s trying to say he would like to leave unharmed. Oh sorry, I didnt say that Kunal Desai 81 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:12:54 I wouldn't believe a word of what comes out of this fellas mouth. Dylan Carter 82 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:13:32 Absolutely pood the bed here Moshiri. The proverbial doo-soo has hit the fan and he's bailing. He's looking for someone to buy minority/majority stake and leg it and get some money and cut his losses.We've no manager.We can't recruit because manager can't entice them if he even wanted them.No player will come without a manager, not really.Can't make a good manager appointment.Transfer deadline is looming.Money is tight if we have any at all.And we're having other clubs trying to pick the bones from our squad.We could /should recoup £50M for Gordon and I'd sell –he's not that good.But no time to replace and improve I'd say in the time we have. We are circling the drain…. Michael Lynch 83 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:15:05 You can tell when Moshiri is lying; his lips move. Will Mabon 84 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:16:17 Dale, didn't hear a thing. Andy Duff 85 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:16:51 We are actually Schrodinger's club – we are both for sale and not for sale Peter Neilson 86 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:17:38 Good riddance. Happily see the back of him. I guess finally attending a game was the last straw. Brent Stephens 87 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:19:20 Andy, open the box and see the dead club. Pat Kelly 88 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:20:54 I can see Gordon, Pickford and Onana leaving this month for around £100m. With no one coming in. There's no one at the Club who believes it can be saved. Barry Hesketh 89 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:22:15 The Mail, reject reports that Everton has been put up for sale.Everton have NOT been put up for sale despite reports, with owner Farhad Moshiri 'close' to bringing in 'top investors' as club battle relegation ahead of move to new stadium next yearEverton not for sale Shane Corcoran 90 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:26:19 The opening piece says officially up for sale. Really? Michael Lynch 91 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:28:18 Andy @69 brilliant Andy Duff 92 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:30:18 Brent the box was opened years ago Mark Yeomans 93 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:33:08 Jack@44Have to say that is genius n made me chuckle in these morbid times Kudos to you“It is bereft….this…is a dead parrot…” Mark Ryan 94 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:33:14 We lurch from one minute we're being sold to the next " nothing happening here"Just watched his interview and he said nowt about selling but he did say Bill Kenwright is one of the most loved men in football. This man is insane Dylan Carter 95 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:33:41 Absolutely pood the bed here Moshiri. The proverbial doo-soo has hit the fan and he's bailing. He's looking for someone to buy minority/majority stake and leg it and get some money and cut his losses.We've no manager.We can't recruit because manager can't entice them if he even wanted them.No player will come without a manager, not really.Can't make a good manager appointment.Transfer deadline is looming.Money is tight if we have any at all.And we're having other clubs trying to pick the bones from our squad.We could /should recoup 50m for Gordon and I'd sell he's not that good.But no time to replace and improve I'd say in the time we have. We are circling the drain…. Frank Kearns 96 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:35:02 I started a comment but - I’m like the board - and can’t be arsed☹️ Jack Convery 97 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:41:35 Doomsday Clock set at 90 seconds to midnight. How apt.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64390663 Kieran Kinsella 98 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:42:33 BarryThe Mail cites the FAB interview as source which was from Saturday Paul Birmingham 99 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:46:45 The Final Conflict, and now I fear worse will come out from, the EFC Book of Revelations.If there's any truth in this, God only knows what's happening, but if true, this board must then surely be on their way out.What a poxy mess Everton is in; the toxicity over the last few weeks could get far worse.How the hell is any manager gonna join Everton? I'm praying for some miracles. Martin Mason 100 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:51:01 God help us. Has any club with so much money at it's disposal ever ended up in so much of a mess?It takes smart to run a club well but I doubt anybody could have been smart enough to run a club like Everton into the ground deliberately. Can you imagine that they did it together too following Kenwright groupthink? Tony Abrahams 101 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:56:08 Has anyone been down by Bramley-Moore Dock this week? Because those shite WhatsApp posts have started that Laing-O'Rourke haven't been paid for 3 months and have stopped work. Load of shite I'm certain, but this is the shite we are going to have to get used to unless Moshiri just cuts his losses and goes. I'm with Robert T, Moshiri wants out asap, and this might be a desperate move trying to make these Americans move faster, but I can imagine having to go through Everton's books will be very, very time consuming.Is it also true that last years books are well behind time, and have to be produced very soon? Kenwright's lies, have really come home to roost, and the man who kept on giving, has finally realized he's been taken for a fool. Mal van Schaick 102 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:01:58 Looks like Moshiri is hedging his bets. He want investors in the club, but wants to retain an interest. Cake and eat it or what? This makes the uncertainty even worse for the fans and the players, who are left dangling in the relegation zone, without a manager or a plan. Utter chaos. Colin Glassar 103 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:04:12 I’ve never heard so much gobbledygook in my entire life. It was like listening to Vicky Pollard, yeah but no, but yeah.. Gary Johnson 104 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:04:29 Well, it's never boring being a blue is it folks. We could be about to get new investors, an exciting new manager and (funded by AG to Saudis) go sign 2-3 new players in the next week. OrWe could end up up for sale for 6 months+, having a fire sale of Gordon / Onana / Pickford / DCL / Keane / Holgate / Doucoure and anyone else who gets in a reasonable bid this week….coupled with Tait and Baines managing 3 age groups for the foreseeable. Or anything in between…... My guess is it'll just all end up amazingly underwhelming…..Just Gordon out, and some French or African winger no-one really knows signed on loan last day of the window. Biesla or Dyche in just after the window closes with a short term deal getting rid of those Gordon millions to their pension pots, and the owner confirming nothing about bids or takeovers. Slow, grey, death by 1000 cuts. Think I'd actually take the firesale and Tait…..just change your name to Paulo Taitio kid, play the kids, and let's just hope we survive. Pat Kelly 105 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:10:03 I used to be apathetic, now I just don't care anymore. Kenwright's famous "we've had some good times" was a signal the game was up. He could see what was coming. Stuart Sharp 106 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:11:39 Apathetic? I used to dream of being apathetic. Peter Mills 107 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:12:28 The last time I passed Bramley-Moore, (Monday), work was carrying on apace, the roof structure being put into place.I've just watched the Moshiri interview. You could almost believe him, his good intention, but he just comes across as extremely naive. Or, thick. “There is a clear process in place for recruiting players, they (potential signings) are assessed by Kevin Thelwell, further checks are carried out into their character, a report is submitted to the Chairman, then to me”. Who could argue with such an exhaustive process? Exhibit one for the Prosecution: Danjuma. Michael Kenrick 108 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:23:32 The only source for this story remains The Guardian, who claim an exclusive. The Mirror and the Mail both strangely use quotes from Moshiri's FAB interview to respectively support and deny the contention.The Guardian has recent form for throwing massive bombs in Everton's direction but then never following up, just letting them hang in the media ether, like a bad smell. Citing Deloitte seems to add weight... but then they are declining to comment, which could mean anything or nothing. I still think it makes absolutely no sense for him to sell at this time, but I guess time will tell. It does seem to run counter to what Moshiri told Jazz Bal just on Saturday, but unfortunately we know that means next to nothing. What an absolute shit-show. Ed Prytherch 109 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:29:56 Newcastle were sold for £415 million and Moshiri wants more than £500 million for Everton. Dream on Farhad, Peter Mills 110 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:30:00 Or maybe he just likes coming across as not so bright, with no intention to sell. The daft farmer, I've dealt with quite a few of them.Then chuck around that a £500m stadium is costing (and therefore worth) £760m, and sell the most valuable players in January for as much as we can get to ease the debt. Ian Pilkington 111 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:31:55 Tony@98Going past BMD several times on the train yesterday I could see cranes in operation and plenty of orange-clad workmen. Tony Abrahams 112 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:32:16 The database has improved with regards recruitment. Incredible, absolutely incredible, absolutely fucking incredible.He's right about the stadium though, it's been done very professionally and almost like it's been done by a completely separate entity.Explains the director of football role, and why it's been used, but I'm still not convinced, especially because he keeps using the word expert, although he does think that talent spotting needs to improve!The biggest single issue imo, is the lack of professionalism, and although he's trying to answer questions, and put on a positive spin, it's clear that just “hearing him talk” he hasn't got a clue about hard nosed professionalism, in a footballing sense. Tony Abrahams 113 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:37:56 I had a feeling that it was bollocks Ian, and I expect loads of these stupid rumours to circulate over the next few days, mate.Even though I don’t trust anyone at Everton, right now, I’m calm, and I’m just waiting to see what the next few days bring.I will also always keep a little bit of faith, because Everton has always risen, like a phoenix through the flames, and WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED. Tony Everan 115 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:42:18 This one line he said jumped out at me. “This is the most critical time in our history and almost an existential point”Is he talking about the existential consequences of relegation ? Colin Glassar 116 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:43:05 I appear to have become a non-person on here. Ian Pilkington 117 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:46:23 Tony, I had a very careful look, going past eight times as I was travelling on the inaugural runs of the new Merseyrail train. Kenny Smith 118 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:47:44 Oh, so Mr Moshiri, you are actually committed to the club. In that case, I think I can speak for Evertonians across the globe in saying we apologise for our hastiness in thinking you were taking the actual piss. I strongly suspect you fancy keeping your shiny new stadium for yourself but selling the club and leasing the stadium back to us for ridiculous money… just a hunch! Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 119 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:48:03 Sorry, Colin, some housekeeping needs when we combined the Moshiri-FAB video into this thread. Just cleaning up. Colin Glassar 120 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:51:46 Fair enough, Michael. Bill Gall 121 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:52:07 The funny thing is reading these comments,it is our supporters prefer to believe gossip from unreliable newspaper reporters, rather than the word from the owner in front of a supporters representative. Who do you believe ? a man who owns the club and has not been frightened to plow his own money in, or reporters who are jumping on the bandwagon to stab Everton F.C in the back with every rumor there is just to sell news.I would rather believe an owner who when he became majority shareholder in 2016 his own personal wealth was listed as 1.6 billion today it is listed at 2.6 billion. Of course he would like other people to come in and invest in someway all owners do, but to disbelieve what he says over what a newspaper reporter says is ridiculous.And by the way anyone who thinks I am a F.Moshiri supporter hasn't read any of my comments over the last couple of months that he is responsible for the mess we are in, and he should take the blame. If and it is a big if, he can as he says get us out of this mess I may change my mind and on this interview I will give him a chance John Pickles 122 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:00:14 We should appoint Ron the Manager to fill the vacancy, because when we move into Bramley Moore it'll be 'jumpers for goalposts'. David Vaughan 123 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:02:32 From BBC Gossip pages 'Everton have been put up for sale by owner Farhad Moshiri with an asking price of £500m.''Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer.' 'The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador international.'Good to see our historic club is now worth only FIVE Brighton players!?! Rob Halligan 124 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:04:27 Bill # 121………Absolutely spot on. It often amazes me when posters go into states of sheer panic when they see a rumour they don’t like. They actually believe it, and of course, the clubs name takes the full brunt of it. And you’re right about Moshiri, it does sound like he wants to right the wrongs, so like you I’m prepared to give him the chance…………Providing he gets rid of Kenwright! Alec Gaston 125 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:06:23 Bill 121, I couldn’t agree more. People are having hour long discussions about articles that haven’t been substantiated. The national media are the same. Whether the interview is a true picture of what he thinks, some fans are desperate to believe other sources. Personally I can’t wait for the guy to go but the media is trying to create havoc and it’s working. Barry Hesketh 126 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:11:56 David @123Yet according to some, there will be no buyers interested in Everton, because the price is too high, despite the fact that there is a new stadium on the horizon. I know there are a lot more facets to buying Everton than the asking price, but there might be some organisation willing to take a chance on the club, I think it's more likely that Moshiri will reduce his own shareholding and that might give the breathing space we need, who knows? Anything could happen and it probably will. Barry Hesketh 127 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:22:13 The only caveat to Bill's point is that Moshiri has a habit of saying one thing and doing the complete opposite, which helps the media to drop 'exclusive' bombshells into the mix and of course they might be getting some help from people connected to the club itself, who may for whatever reason, wish to undermine the owner to some degree. Kudos to Moshiri for allowing the interview to take place, but his judgement has to be questioned, because of the state the club seems to be in at the minute. He also believes that the people he has employed at the top end of the club are good professionals, they may well be, but are they effective? How come the club and its owner never seem to speak as a single entity? Christine Foster 128 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:27:49 Tony 107# just watched that interview, indeed incredible. Not just because of the spin, but because it happened at all. When the FAB was compiling the board's advice from fans, it was stated somewhere that it was for the board's consumption only, that Moshiri would not be involved.Clearly that's gone out of the window, the decision to remove Lampard? Moshiri on the advice of Thewell, (why didn't Kenwright make the call?) No, Moshiri has decided to take a more active role to protect his investment.Reading between his lines it's clear that the recruitment model is not in the managers hands at all and hasn't been since before Walsh was appointed. A clear process for recruitment my bum. Clearly it hasn't worked. Secondly he refers to FFP issues, but does not address the clear lack of financial management that got us into this mess. That was sheer bloody incompetence at a board level, I think they gambled on Ancelotti qualifying for Europe, blew the budget and left no funds for three years. Where was plan B?So, at the very least it was good to finally hear from the owner, but I will be much happier as I have said before, when Kenwright "steps down " due to health issues and DBB moves back to Eitc, opening the door for "improvement" on the board. Lots of spin answering questions but little substance nor addressing the contentious dreadful communications from the board.I give him a 5 out of 10, but only that because he turned up which is more than any of his board are supposed to do. Eddie Dunn 129 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:29:20 Watched the interview and it was an uncomfortable watch. I don't know who looked the most uncomfortable, Baz or Mosh. Moshiri is going on the record here making out he is here for the long ride, and not selling the club lock stock and barrel. However, it does seem like he is looking for at least a partnership(like he had unoffically before).Nonetheless, the situation is now at it's most worrying.He says we should just wait and trust them to get it right. Then we see the Danjuma deal fall flat and rumours of selling our players. All without a manager.The question is, why was all this left till now? I knew before they went to Oz that time was of the essence. A new manager, new transfer tatgets and we had time. But they stumbled along oping that somehow Frank's way would suddenly bare fruit.It has to be that he has run out of money because as an accountant and owning a football club, he will have been aware of Chelsea's scheme of long contracts, enabling them to spread the costs over 8 or 10 years and avoid FFP hassle.He has lost his moneyman. He is fronting the stadium build on his own.He must be ready to cut his losses and sell-up. He will be long gone and won't have any more fans to worry about.He can bullshit us until he is ready to go.I don't trust him an inch. Oliver Molloy 130 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:29:24 No fun owning a football club, trying to keep everyone happy.The man had good intentions but its all gone pear shaped - we could all argue all day about this and that but no one can argue he didn't put his hand in his pocket. Like all types of business that get in a mess, the vultures will be circling biding their time.He would probably sell alright if he gets anywhere near what he has spent, but that's not going to happen this season.Sean Dyce and Ferguson the only chance we have of staying up in my opinion. Simon Harrison 131 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:31:41 Tony [101] Don't worry, The Esk stated after the Soton game, that the accounts have been audited and filed; but, will only probably be published as per the new norm, around 29th-31 March.I've not read all the posts, so sorry if SPAM. Kieran Kinsella 132 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:32:42 In the interview he tells us Thelwell is in charge of football operations yet Ornstein says Mosh fired Frank without telling anyone. Also they assess character before making new signings then sign a bloke who goes AWOL before his press conference. Sorry but I don’t believe Moshiri or rather I don’t trust him to run the club. Eddie Dunn 133 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:33:22 Oliver -I keep hearing that he put his hand in his pocket but he has only provided surity on loans and suchlike. If we are sold, I wonder which debts will be paid first and therefore the club could be saddled with debt for many years to come. James Kenny 134 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:36:16 Great news the Putin Investment Fund have agreed to fund the stadium development assisted by Philip Green Plc and the recently found Arteta money- Billy no doh has also gained a mortgage from Usmanov on his garden shed of £200m - teary eyed Bill promised all that if ever EFC needed a centre forward he’d find the money from the back of his sofa Simon Harrison 135 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:36:43 Tony E [115]I believe he would be referring to relegation, because if we go down, he stands to lose a cool £250m (approximately) in the first season alone to avoid EFL penalties. Jerome Shields 136 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:41:13 First of all I thought Jaz from FAB got his questions in and did a good job..I wonder if there where discussions of what the questions would be since the supporting footage was timely orchestrated.It was obvious that Moshiri's objective was to get the Fans on board with sympathy and reassurance that something was going to be done, asking for 12th man support.His belief in structure and procedures came across as naive.I have often came across Managers who have followed procedures, had structures with titles where everyone had job description and everything looked well, only to end in a quarterly loss.He has really being sold a pup as regarded turnout of date concepts regarding Medical Services. Moshiri in recruitment seemed to quite accepting of the failures.If it was me I would be asking wtf is this happening and would be looking at the structure and people involved, stating it was totally unacceptable and not to be tolerabled..Database !!! they would know not to come out with that BS..I thought he was obviously briefed quoting the Strategic Review and the 26 new positions.He should have been asked what the original strategy was, but Jaz seemed to be restricted to the question, with no provision to ask a follow up question. I also thought that saying he would more appointments if necessary, showed he had not got a clue,with one of the biggest wages% in the Premiership.The bottom line is that none of his answers where given in a financial context and no question where asked from a financial view point, which was probably restricted due to being Financially sensitive.His reassure on Denise working hard and Bill being loved had no bearing what so ever, given the disastrous Club financial situation.As for the Stadium it is a Fixed term contract managed by a another company and an independent Management team.Denise going about with a hard yellow hat with a high vis vest, surrounding by similarly atired individuals walking towards a camera fooled noone.Yes, it would not surprise me if he flogged the whole lot, hopefully shafting Bill in the process.As for Evertonian Premier League Survival being safe????? I think not.Moshiri for me came across as someone who has been completely and utterly bullshited by Kenwright.He thinks he is grabbing the Bull by the horns.In reality he is grabbing the Bull by the tail and is ending up being covered in it. Phil Wood 137 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:00:07 You cannot trust anything that comes out of Moshiri's mouth.Speculation is futile.I think that he is cutting his losses and running as far away from football as he can get. What worries me is that he loathes the fanbase so much that if he can get some return on his investment he will sell the family silver before he goes.Maybe he can take the losses because of where and why the wasted cash came from in the first place.We are being shafted. Simon Harrison 138 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:01:13 Christine [128] Indeed, the man doth speak much, and say nothing... Like "I have not personally bought a player" So, explain Iwobi, Tosun, Siggy, Doucoure (a season too late) and probably others too. Who else but he (and Kia) were interested in landing those players (NB Wasn't Walcott delivered for Sam whilst Kia was still advising at Arsenal at that time?)Everybody seems to have cut to the chase, with a simple bit of covert cleverness being missed.Moshiri has, for the last 18 months openly stated that he has been looking for investment in the stadium. He has now openly stated in the interview, that he CAN finish the build himself; but, he wants a Professional Sporting Company to invest, to add their sporting expertise to the club. He also stated, that Kenwright was well 'liked', I'm not using Moshiri's word, in the 'football community', not the club, the 'football community'. Plus, on Saturday, they sat apart in the Director's area with only the briefest of greetings.Maybe, just maybe, the protests have helped take the scales of his (FM) eyes, and is looking for a way to circumvent the alleged contract caveat, that Kenwright stays as Chair of the board?Secondly, maybe the announcement that the club is for sale, means just that, you can buy EFC for £500Bn, but you don't get BMD for that, as that still needs another £760m - £450m = £310m (as of now) for completion of a £1.1Bn Stadium (His words)So, he sells the club, after repositioning ownership of the stadium. Completes the construction of BMD, and as such he has paid approximately £830m for the club initially, and revenue/purchase costs, then recoups his losses by selling the stadium.Thus initial figure of -£830m Club purchase & costs to date)Sale of EFC +£500m = -£330mFinish construction of BMD -£760m = -£1.09BnSells BMD for £1.125Bn makes £25m approximately, but more importantly gets out of the loss making machine that is EFC.I really do think he is hedging his bets, as a successful business man would do; or rather covering his bases.I.e. get someone in, and get financial relief, and get rid of Kenwright; or do a Pontius Pilate, and wash his hands of the club, BUT with a new investor for the club, and his own shiny new stadium to sell. Phil Wood 139 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:07:50 Nuts to buy this Club Will Mabon 140 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:18:02 That latest figure for BMD is around what I estimated as a more realistic cost of completion before certain events and various recent aspects of global activity. Expect even higher, failing a very unlikely shift. Martin Mason 141 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:27:47 Existential? That is a very meaningful and very serious word. Not just relegated, that really means wound up. The winger we were lined up to buy has gone to Spurs, Bielsa has reservations about joining Everton. Are they all trying to tell us something? Eric Myles 142 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:49:52 "When you think of what great shape the club was in when he took over."Kevin #23 you're joking right?? Don Alexander 143 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:59:34 After years of silence except to the fuckwit Jim White on Talkshite he's finally publicly brought to an end his initial assurance that only 5% of his time would be involved in developing Everton.Now, nigh on football-bankrupt because of those actually involved in the past six years of alleged DoF/managers' decisions re signings, he admits he still backs Kenwright's judgement regardless of his own DoF!Insane/corrupt/delusional/thick - just what are you Moshiri, and what sort of world developed your surreal personality? Ernie Baywood 144 Posted 25/01/2023 at 01:16:58 The question of who owns BMD takes on more significance now.It's either an existing asset with value and more investment needed. Or it's just a big cost for the new owner to fulfil if it is to go ahead.It's very conceivable that a new owner might say forget it. Terminate and pay what it is owed (plus termination and demolition/make good costs).As always seems to be the case nowadays with Everton, there are no easy choices. If you drop one ineffectual player you have to pick another one. Sack the manager but no guarantees of getting someone who can do more. Get rid of the owner but Lord knows what the next one will do with what they've acquired.Circling the drain indeed.I'd be surprised if anyone decent wants to sign for this team. Player or coach. I'd expect even Laing O'Rourke will be asking for assurances or up front payments now given the state of the club.Basket case. Jay Harris 145 Posted 25/01/2023 at 01:20:07 He lost me when he said "Bill is well liked and respected".He hasnt been listening to the supporters at all and appears to be putting all the onus on Thelwell to get the football side right while failing to address Thelwell is controlled by him and BK.How that guy ever became a billionaire is beyond me, well maybe not if you assume money laundering for Russian oligarchs makes you quite wealthy. Derek Knox 146 Posted 25/01/2023 at 01:30:00 The bit I don't understand is why his nose never grew, after telling so many porkies ! Joe Corgan 147 Posted 25/01/2023 at 02:07:21 Simon #138: I can categorically tell you Steve Walsh was responsible for signing Sigurdsson. Spoke to the man himself a couple of years ago. Dan Parker 148 Posted 25/01/2023 at 02:08:15 I’ll say this. I couldn’t be in better company experiencing this grief. On the whole, despite the stereotypes, we’re an intelligent and passionate fanbase and deserve so much more than our current custodians impose on us. BK benefitted from the Black Watch binning Johnson, it’s time BK stepped aside and removed himself from this painful ownership equation. Dan Parker 149 Posted 25/01/2023 at 02:10:24 Joe, over 5 years the 50 mill for Sig whilst not a bargain wasn’t the worst business. 25 mill spread here and there for shite players was Joe Corgan 150 Posted 25/01/2023 at 02:20:33 First of all, the reports that the club is for sale come from The Guardian who cite no sources or evidence, so it’s difficult to judge the reliability and trustworthiness of that article.The Echo reports that they have spoken to Moshiri this evening in direct response to the Guardian’s article and received further denials that he is looking to sell. So at this point I don’t know what to believe.As for the interview, it’s difficult to criticise anything Moshiri said. On the face of it, it seemed to be an honest and unrehearsed account of our current position. I do, however, see two main issues. The first is that is didn’t address our current, serious relegation threat whatsoever. None of these long term strategies and measures will keep us the Premier League and that, for me, is the single most important target at the moment. The second issue was that I have quite simply lost faith in Moshiri, the board and the club to execute. Even if their plan is sound, and that’s a stretch, they have consistently shown an inability to deliver.It is a pity that Jazz Bal didn’t directly ask what is being done to try to prevent relegation. Sacking Lampard was clearly part of the answer. But why, 25 days into the transfer window, have we not yet signed anybody? Are we truly that hamstrung by financial fair play? And furthermore, if we are relegated, is the club prepared? 