Report: US firm in talks about minority stake in Everton

26/01/2023



The investment firm that is believed to be negotiating with Farhad Moshiri over a possible minority stake in Everton has been named as MSP Sports Capital by BNN Bloomberg.

The Blues' majority shareholder revealed in an interview with the Chair of the Everton Fan Advisory Board, Jazz Bal, last week that rather than putting the club up for sale, he was close to striking a deal with overseas investors designed to bring "more expertise in terms of global sponsorship [and] commercial development".

It is not clear whether that is New York-based MSP but sources who wished to remain anonymous have said that preliminary discussions have been had with Moshiri, who has been seeking investment to help fund construction of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

MSP, founded by Jeff Moorad, a former sports agent, and Jahm Najafi, a businessman who has a shareholding in the Phoenix Suns of the NBA, have existing stakes in football at Augsburg in Germany, Estoril in Portugal and AD Alcoron in Spain, as well as McLaren Racing. They also recently agreed to buy ESPN's majority holding in the X Games.

Representatives of the firm declined to comment to BNN Bloomberg, a Canadian business network and partner of Bloomberg Television in the US.

