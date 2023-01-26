Season › 2022-23 › News 'Wantaway' Gordon no-shows at training amid Newcastle speculation Lyndon Lloyd 26/01/2023 114comments | Jump to last Anthony Gordon failed to report for training for a third day running today, apparently in an effort to force through a move away from the club as Newcastle United continue to be linked with the 21-year-old. Gordon was reportedly given permission to miss the first session overseen by Leighton Baines and Paul Tait on Tuesday but he was absent without leave yesterday and, despite reports that would be back at Finch Farm today, he again didn't show. The winger was the subject of serious interest from all three of Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea last summer, with the West London club having a reported bid of £42m rejected by Everton who were wary of losing another important player following the sale of Richarlison to Spurs in June. There was a feeling that Gordon's head had been turned by the overtures from other clubs and has failed to recapture the form he showed last season in helping the Blues avoid relegation and in the early matches of the current campaign. Article continues below video content A bumper new contract to replace the one that expires in the summer of 2024 for the homegrown product that was said to be close to agreement during the break for the World Cup has remained unsigned. Now it appears as though Gordon is using the instability at Everton caused by the sacking of manager Frank Lampard and the imminent transfer deadline to secure a big-money move away, with a report in the Daily Mail claiming he has vowed not to return to the Blues. Newcastle are leading the chase for the Liverpool-born player and, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, he has held preliminary talks with the Magpies. Fabrizio Romano goes as far as to claim that Gordon has alreay agreed personal terms although the clubs remain far apart on valuation, with Everton likely needing to reduce their £55m valuation, something that Matt Law in The Telegraph says they now have. With the Toffees club badly in need of funds to bring fresh players in themselves before the deadline, however they could be open to lower bids of around £40m, particularly if Gordon is set on leaving the club where he has spent the last decade. Reader Comments (114) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Roger Helm 1 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:05:20 He has a very mediocre return in terms of goals and assists, as well as a bad attitude if he is refusing to train. Get rid. Gerry Quinn 2 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:47:58 Jilted John sang it correctly:"Gordon is a moron, Gordon is a moron, Gordon is a moron" Jay Harris 3 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:52:43 There is no defense of this sort of behaviour. Stick him in the U21s and fine his arse to the maximum. Too many players are taking the piss at Everton. Ray Robinson 4 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:53:35 If it's true that he has stayed away of his own accord as opposed to being told to remain absent pending a transfer, I will have lost all respect for the lad and he wouldn't be the sort I'd want in the trenches in the battle against relegation. He could turn out to be a great player but I somehow doubt it.Rumours are that Obana is turning down offers to move because he wants to help Everton fight relegation. That's my type of player. Brett Jonathan 5 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:53:41 This only goes one way. Gordon doesn't show up. No one buys him. We get stuck with a player who doesn't want to be here and are forced to wind his 18 month contract down to pennies. Kieran Kinsella 6 Posted 26/01/2023 at 15:57:53 BrettThat is what worries me. Regardless of whether they rate him as a player, will Newcastle or anyone else be impressed by this? Will they drop their interest thinking he is a malcontent? Then he'll be stuck here sulking for 18 months. Like George Hirst Dave Lynch 7 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:00:14 Yes Brett.And he fucks up his career. Another Rodwell in the making if you ask me, believes his own press and thinks to highly of himself. Michael Lynch 8 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:01:15 Brett, or more likely it goes the Ross Barkley way - he comes on as a late sub against Arsenal, does his ACL and is out til Christmas. We end up selling him for £8m to Nottingham Forest. Eric Haworth 9 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:26:26 Don’t condone moron behaviour no matter who they are, but seems one moron who called out another, bleached blonde, hummer driving moron as a “toe-rag” wasn’t far off the mark IMHO? Peter Carpenter 10 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:26:48 He's getting his 'no shows' in now because he won't dare do it in a week's time, whichever is appointed, Bielsa or Dyche. And after hearing about Bielsa's hand grenade, he'd better hope its Dyche. Little shit - and I've been sticking up for him too. Dean Williams 11 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:28:16 Cheek of this overhyped muppet.Can't shoot, no final ball in his locker and can't head the ball. And he's got the gall to act like he's the best thing since sliced bread. He's one ugly arsed bleach haired tool. Hope he goes down the Jeffers path. Wanker. Kieran Kinsella 12 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:29:43 I'm sure Darren will be along soon to explain that Gordon is the victim in the no-show scenario. Dean Williams 13 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:31:58 Kieran 11. Darren can go join him too. Mark Ryan 14 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:34:13 Or he avoids getting injured, Newcastle buy him for £40million and we get Ziyech and another in.Or he turns up for training, Tarkowski up-ends him and he gets injured and can't be transferred.What version do you Anthony Gordon haters want? He trains and gets crocked? He stays away and gets sold?It's not difficult. Brian Porter 15 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:35:15 Totally agree with Jay, There should be no place for overpriced prima donnas at the club. A few more with Onana's attitude would be useful. Gordon is showing the club and more importantly the fans just how much he really cares about Everton. Rob Halligan 16 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:40:57 He's now saying he will no longer return to Finch Farm. Need to see if I can track him down in Calderstones Park walking his dog, and have a quiet word! Jason Hewly 17 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:45:13 If I was being chased down the street having abuse screamed at me, I'd be off too. And so would all of you.Some fans have crossed the line and I don't blame this kid for wanting out. Dennis Stevens 18 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:49:29 I'm surprised his agent hasn't stated there's a "real and credible threat to his safety and security" Christy Ring 19 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:49:45 That's what we get for someone kicking the stabilisers off his bike. Newcastle are laughing because they'll offer less now, especially as Chelsea don't want him now. Lee Whitehead 20 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:51:12 Rob @15,If you do manage to track him down, can you run him up to Newcastle sharpish!!! Paul O'Neill 21 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:53:26 My only concern is that he'll go to Newcastle, be coached properly and played in the right position by Howe, be happier and end up being brilliant. That'd be just our luck! Mark Ryan 22 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:54:45 Just because Vinny O'connor from Sky reports " I've not seen him, nobody's seen him" many on here jump to the conclusion "he's staying in his bedroom and is not coming out" Why not wait for Leighton to announce "Gordon is AWOL" before getting the pitchforks out. Deary me lads, chill out. Talk about jumping to conclusions Michael Lynch 23 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:56:26 JasonA couple of bad scals hurled abuse at him, it's not like 38,000 of us chased him down County Road with pitchforks.Don't blame the fans for this. We're the ones who were singing his name last season. If he thinks he won't get stick from the fat-bellied Geordies if he under-performs, then he's in for a massive shock. Bobby Mallon 24 Posted 26/01/2023 at 16:58:14 No pitch forks from me. I wouldn’t come back either if I got treated by fans like that. Anthony Jones 25 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:14:16 No loss to us. He has been gash this season. Dale Self 26 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:15:07 Shame Gordinho would have likely benefited the most from Dyche’s system. Perhaps in Bielsa’s as well which gives me the impression that his PR mgt is a bit like his form. The timing and no response suggests he is not st all embarrassed to make his exit in this way which makes it worse for all involved Kieran Kinsella 27 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:17:32 BobbyHe trained all last week without a problem. If he wants to leave he should show up at FF and sit down like an adult (which he is) and give Thelwell a written transfer request. James Flynn 28 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:19:24 For all the talk of his attacking nous, the main thing Howe has brought to Newcastle is suffocating defense. A League-leading GA of 11 after 20 games.If he's wanting to add a hard-working speedster who could get Howe a goal or two, Gordon is a pretty good choice. Ian Bennett 29 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:21:28 Jeffers, Barkley, we've been here before Will Mabon 30 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:26:49 Jason,despite concerted media efforts for years to paint the average adult male of the species as a feckless, emotional weed, you'd go a long way to find a man that would genuinely be bothered by that to any degree IMO.So no, I don't think most of us would be off. Tony Hill 31 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:30:23 James @ 27, that makes a mockery of those ( me very much included) who thought that Howe was a poor defensive coach. For that matter I also thought Ten Hag would be a delicate technical coach only.Might also be some hope in that for us. Kevin Molloy 32 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:40:59 I hadn't realised we haven't picked him since before the World Cup. We certainly know how to show our youngsters a good time. No wonder they can't bear to leave. 33 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:50:47 Kevin @ 31Strange because I could have sworn he made the foul against Southampton on 14th January that led to a goal. He last started a game against Wolves on Boxing Day. Jim Hourigan 34 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:51:17 Not wanting to jump on any bandwagon but the 8-10 of us who sit together in the park end and chat, have never rated him, even last year when he was everyones star. The best description is ' headless chicken', lots on energy and enthusiasm but brain dead as a footballer. If anyone is daft enough to offer anything near £40M then snap their hands off. Can't shoot, pass or head a ball. Lots of pace but precious little end product. Joe McMahon 35 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:54:33 Jim I don't see he as regular as you but 100% agree. He can run, and that's about it. Certainly can't pass and his shooting is even worse than DCLs.For thr record 3 of his goals last season should have been awarded to Richie. Ian Riley 36 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:57:55 Take the money!! Allan Corken 37 Posted 26/01/2023 at 17:59:32 Ian 28: Yes I think he belongs in the same category as Jeffers and Barkley, but I think there are others in there too...Rodwell and DCL spring to mind. Kevin Molloy 38 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:02:34 is that Danny?ah, I've been given duff information. I knew he'd come on as sub, but the report I was reading said he had't been picked since before the WC. James Newcombe 39 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:06:31 Of course we’ll get Bielsa, and then sell our quickest player! Jason Hewly 40 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:07:20 Will, @29,Is that what "the media" says? Funny, I watch "the media" all the time, and I've never seen that. Is it a GB News thing? Are they telling you that's what the other media is telling everyone?Here's the thing, leaving because you don't like abuse isn't unmasculine. Though, staying and putting up with it just shows you're a beat dog.And don't give me any of that "man-up" shite, if you were getting chased down the street outside your work by some feral morons, and someone offered you the chance to work somewhere else for better money, you'd be off. Raymond Fox 41 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:18:03 Nice one James Christy Ring 42 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:20:51 To be honest, he has an agent, he's not a child, show a bit of respect to the club, (whatever about the directors), your team mates, the real fans, a bit of pride in the jersey, and if you want to go, leave under the club's terms, try and show a bit of professionalism and dignity. Tony Abrahams 43 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:20:57 Gordon allegedly told Lampard he didn’t want to go to West Ham, with the team at the weekend so those kids must have really upset him.Gordon has been at Everton for eleven years, and the club are going to make an absolute fortune, so this probably justifies why Everton have got an academy.Gordon not turning up to training is both unprofessional and disrespectful, and if you want to blame a kids for his behavior, then that’s fine.I’ve had enough of Everton not being a hard nosed professional football club, and can’t wait until the day this changes.Thanks for the money we are about to receive Anthony, especially if it gives us a fighting chance of survival. Mark Tanton 44 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:21:45 He has been absolutely pathetic this season. I know he's just a kid surrounded by idiotic, useless pathetic players but he cannot think he's done a good job for Everton. Darren Hind 45 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:24:34 The guy was playing well enough to draw the attention of Top clubs. He was the only fucker we've produced in years that has.He shrugged it off, scored two precious goals to be our early season top scorer. He continued to play well in games including the draw against the shite. After serving a suspension, he Re-established himself as top scorer Against palace THREE MONTHS AGO !!!. We've played NINE EPL games since then. In that NINE game period he has suffered illness, injury and loss of form.So what changed ? What made the kid who was so instrumental in our survival, become such a hate figure ?. Oh yeah I just remembered.The Sun...The fucking Sun. That paper which is so reviled in this City published a story saying his agent demanded 100k a week. No source. No evidence and more to the point absolutely no quote from the kid. Weeks have passed and still nobody has heard a word from AG...That makes no never minds to the haters. Hes a "Greedy bastard". "Nowhere near as good as he thinks he is"...A jumped up little gobshite. "Acts Like he is the best thing since sliced bread"..."He's an overpriced prima donna" The c**t "only got chased by "a couple of scallies" - Thats so fucking nasty it's comical.The best thing about this thread is people needing an explanation for his reluctance to come back...Thats comical tooAccording to Dean Williams. He cant shoot. Has no final ball in his locker, cant head a ball and to top it all off he's an ugly fucker anyway... Why should we expect any sort of fee for someone so fucking crap ?Another boys Everton career ruined by the haters. Another boy driven from the club. Another boy going for a cut price..But hey ! The kid who did so much to keep us up last season is shite anyway...So what do we care ? Thats a massive 10k a week of the multi million pound wage bill.Lets just hope those Geordie fuckers don't charge us too much to take this evil fucker off our hands Ian Edwards 46 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:27:08 Walking out on your boyhood club in a relegation battle. What a C*** Michael Lynch 47 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:31:16 But Darren, it WAS only a couple of scallies. As Christy says, above, "he's not a child, show a bit of respect to the club, (whatever about the directors), your team mates, the real fans".Yes, the real fans, not a couple of knobheads who chased his car hurling abuse. And as for all that stuff about The Sun, nobody on here, or at Goodison, or anywhere in Liverpool reads that rag. James Hughes 48 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:34:24 A 21vyear old male chased down the road and given dog's abuse for being shite at his job. Please tell me in what other proffesion is that acceptable ?for people to say he should just accept it, they are just plain wrong I would love AG to stay but we may need the money Michael Lynch 49 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:37:52 James, nobody is saying its acceptable, but in what other profession would it be acceptable to take it out on all your co-workers, your customers, your boss, and everyone else who relies on you? Danny O’Neill 50 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:41:50 If Anthony wants to move on, don't blame a couple of idiots chasing him down the street as being his reason.I once got "held up" outside the arcade next to Crown opposite Lime Street. He took 50 pence off me and we went our ways. I carried on and went to Goodison. I'm not condoning the behaviour, but that won't be his reason for wanting to leave if indeed he does want to. It hopefully is for football reasons. Who can blame him?I couldn't wait to go to West Ham Tony and ended up with a long journey home feeling sorry for myself. I can't help myself.But I agree with you. As long as we profit and reinvest then this could be a good move for the player and the club. Kevin Prytherch 51 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:42:17 Conversation in a couple of years time…{any other teams fan} - so why did you sell Gordon on the cheap{Everton fan} - cos he couldn’t sustain his level of performance every game at the age of 21- doesn’t every young player go through inconsistent periods?- yes, but he’s an academy player- what does that matter?- well, if we’d spent £20m on him then we’d give him the benefit of the doubt…- that doesn’t make any sense- look, he’s proved he’s not world class in every game so we got shut. We can easily find a seasoned 29 year old with no resale value on massive wages for the same price.- Isn’t that what got you into this mess in the first place?- yeah, but this time it will be different, anyway, we’ve got a new kid coming through who looks promising for the U18’s, he’s definitely going to be a world class player and won’t need any period of time to bed in. Better be quick though, he’s 19 in 3 months and if he’s not a first team regular by then, we might as well let him go… Iain Johnston 52 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:45:59 Rumour now is that he's told the club he wont be returning. Tony Everan 53 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:46:46 Anthony Gordon is still a boy, his head is all over the place. It’s not a boy’s responsibility to be rescuing the club, he should be developing and being well coached to be a star for us in seasons to come. Go easy on him even though he has been unprofessional staying away. The amateurs running this club have hindered his development.The fact that we are going to make 25-30m because of his efforts coming through at Everton, not just recent efforts but for years, often in turgid circumstances , is money that is going to help the club try to strengthen. I am sad he is going, and I am sad he’s not an exciting part of a better Everton team, but when he’s gone that’s it, it’s only Everton that matters.Hopefully Stan Mills will now have a better shot at breaking through in a year or two. Possibly a better player. Nigel Munford 54 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:48:03 Got a Geordie colleague who’s a NUFC season ticket holder and he said the feeling is the fans don’t want him, as a slight breeze and he falls over. Andrew Grey 55 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:48:44 Jason (16) Yep. It certainly didn't help. Mal van Schaick 56 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:49:04 Best for all if we cash in. New start for everyone. Darren Hind 57 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:53:54 Ian,Not being funny, lad, but you desert the club more than he does. You only show up when we are losing. "Walking out" when the club is in the shit? I'm trying to decide what was the biggest factor in us staying up last season. Gordon's sweat and graft... Or your relentless predictions of imminent doom... It's a really tough call.I have to laugh when I see mealy-mouthed comments about him leaving because of a couple of fans chasing him... Talk about missing the point.This has been a long an concerted hate campaign. Ever since it was reported that his agent was going for top dollar... You don't even have to leave this thread to see that. If that isn't enough, you will find plenty more haters all over social media.Scream the house down all you like, but Anthony Gordon is reacting in a way most young scousers would do. He is showing the haters about as much respect as they have shown him.. Kieran Kinsella 58 Posted 26/01/2023 at 18:54:26 He is not a boy. He is 22 years old next month. He is old enough to be married and have a few boys of his own. You can join the army in the UK at 16 years of age and guess what the army chaps face much greater danger than three scallies swearing at their car as they drive by. The behavior of those fans was disgraceful but acting like Anthony is a 5-year-old who was chased by the violent mob from Frankenstein movies is ridiculous.He is unprofessional for not showing up to work. If he wants to leave, fair enough – but be an adult about it. Tony Everan 59 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:01:16 I am disappointed he has gone AWOL, it's the wrong move from him. But at least this kid has made the club a £25-30M profit. There have been no end of mercenary wasters at this club who have each cost the club £25-30M in losses and have bled the club dry. These are the ones who deserve the biggest criticism. Ben King 60 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:01:21 Darren Hind #56,Spot on, we'll said. Too many haters on here and then surprised when there's a reaction. Tony Abrahams 61 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:01:41 There is a WhatsApp picture floating round saying Gordon had been to London and can't make his mind up between Chelsea and Newcastle. I hope he makes the right choice for his career but the most noticeable thing about the picture is the kid didn't look well.21-year-old professional footballers usually look the picture of health but Anthony looked tired, very pale, and gaunt. He's obviously under a lot of pressure right now, but staying away from training, cannot be helping the situation, and sometimes I worry about how these young footballers are being advised.Everton badly need money and Anthony is going to make himself an absolute fortune but so will his agent who I personally don't think is doing a good job if his client isn't turning up for training. This could do Gordon a lot of long-term damage, both professionally and also in the city of Liverpool, in the future. This is not a good move, imo. Who was the last real product of the Everton Academy who left our club and truly excelled? Only Rooney, but he had a god-given talent. I can't think of another off the top of my head. Kieran Kinsella 62 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:04:28 Back in October there was a thread on here about this contract and Christine totally nailed it at point 18 when she said:"Christine Foster If true, I think he will be gone in January for around £40 million if that. Whilst he has talent, he flatters to deceive as yet and, until his performances bring the consistency of goals taken or created, then he is a victim of his own hype.Simply put, he isn't good enough, yet. He might raise his game but right now he is not adding the quality we need, nor is he at the top of his game. His contract should be filled with bonus clauses dependent on performance. You think you're worth £100k? Prove it."Also post 57 was when Darren was Dave:https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/rumour-mill/42740.html#1288511 Ray Robinson 63 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:10:36 This has nothing to do with the lad being local. As Kieran has said, his behaviour is unprofessional even if it is an understandable reaction to being chased by scallies. File under Danjuma. Paul Kossoff 64 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:14:43 I hope this cheeky twat is getting heavily fined. What happens if Newcastle pull out and don't want him? Are we all supposed to say the old "Oh well he's a blue, one of us welcome back"? Anthony A Hughes 65 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:16:17 If one of our home grown wants to desert the fight to stay up, then I'm not sure we'll miss his efforts to the cause.Enjoy the subs bench with the Geordies, lad; they already have better players in the wide positions. Andrew Grey 66 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:19:55 Darren #56. Yep. Alan Brown 67 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:20:45 Don't know what the problem is here. Do you want to stay? If yes, then come back, train and give your heart and soul to Everton. If no, then sod off. I have no further interest in you. Whatever you do or don't do in your career after Everton, I won't be interested. The same applies to every single player at the club. If you don't love Everton, go and go now. I was born in August 1954 so for all of my life we have been in the top flight. No other team apart from Arsenal have done that. The 18 other Premier League teams have all been promoted since then. I have not given up and won't until it happens but if we get relegated we will come back. My dad saw them relegated and promoted again. If we do go down, we can all watch them come back up again. It's not the end of the world. Cristobal Aguirre 68 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:21:04 At last, we have good news. Any amount above £1 for Gordon is good business for us. Tony Abrahams 69 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:28:42 Doesn’t it do a lot for amortization figures? This is something that is well over my head but I’m sure I’ve read that selling homegrown players does wonders for sustainability figures. Ian Edwards 70 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:29:09 Darren 56. Get off your high horse. We are always losing. I'm on the Live Forum when we win and always post a comment of support in the thread. Anyway, not sure why I'm living rent free in your head. There is more to worry about than my views on a treacherous little rat who is walking out on his boyhood club in its hour of need. Brian Williams 71 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:30:52 Do we know for sure that he's AWOL?As far as I'm aware it's been reported by the media and that's it. Now call me cynical but the media do have a little history in, how can I put it, spouting absolute shite!Innocent until proven guilty, anyone? Stuart Sharp 72 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:31:09 I cannot understand those who say he's shit. It baffles me. What were these people saying last season? That said, if the reports of missing training etc. are true, that does not sit well at all. I take Darren's point, but even if you argue it's unsurprising he wants to leave, there are ways of doing things. His employers, and his boyhood team, are in the shit just now. Not training is unprofessional to say the least, and surely doesn't affect whether the move will happen or not? Rob Dolby 73 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:45:15 Tony @60, I think you have hit the nail on the head.If his agent has Antony's interest at heart, he would be advising him to turn up to training and act professionally. Leave on good terms with the club and move on if a deal can be agreed.The agent has advised him to stay away, force the move but not ask for a transfer as he would receive less of a cut of the transfer. The whole thing stinks.Chelsea and Newcastle will be looking at his behaviour and thinking about his character. I wouldn't be surprised if both clubs got cold feet.Can someone please name me a football club with fans that don't give stick to players? Anthony A Hughes 74 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:45:24 He's not shit – he's just nowhere near as good as he thinks he is.If he goes to Newcastle, he's going to competing with Wilson, Isak Almiron and Saint-Maximin and Willock for a start. Good luck with that one. Andy Crooks 75 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:46:32 Ian Edwards, what do you actually know about Anthony Gordon or why he wasn't at training or who he might have spoken to, or whether the club need to sell him, or what's going on in his life or how he feels?I'd say you know the same as me, which is fuck-all. Didn't stop you posting that vile little comment @45. The sort of comment that, if directed at you would have you running off to check the posting guidelines and go crying to the moderators. By the way, that "rent free in your head" catch phrase that you dug up from somewhere is as worn out as your relentless bitching about our club. Your name on a thread is like a skull and crossbones and I will pay heed and beware from now on. Iakovos Iasonidis 76 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:48:27 Fuck him, I hate this kind of attitude. We should have sold him back in the summer for £10-15M more. Oliver Molloy 77 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:50:50 Rob @ 72,Less of a cut of the transfer, has Gordon got this in his contract? Danny O’Neill 78 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:54:36 Ian @69. I have no words.The club are selling him.Alan Ball didn't want to leave. Colin Glassar 79 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:54:49 We need a Mascherano - Tevez type deal. Sod the manager, we need players who can play football. Martin Reppion 80 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:58:59 Having read every comment on this thread, I'll add my pennyworth. Gordon may become a good player. He may become an England international. For now, as was the case in the summer, we must surely be able to buy a better player (or two) for £30-40M.Any deal will also have add-on clauses for if he does mature into a superstar. But we need goal scorers and fighters, and we need them now. Why are the club not cashing in? Why did they turn down daft money in the summer?There is every danger that Gordon will become our Hudson-Odoi. Flavour of the month 2 years ago; can't get arrested now. But, even if he is the real deal, he isn't that yet. And it is now we need to perform.On the issue of him being abused by some 'fans'. All the current squad, with the exception of Pickford, can expect disgruntled fans, who spend a large percentage of their expendable income to watch football, to be angry and frustrated. This may turn into verbal abuse. For £50k a week, you can shout at me all day and all night. (Physical violence is totally unacceptable.)As for missing training. Going on strike in any other occupation. It is not something that happens often. But nobody was complaining in the summer when Mohammed Kudus tried the same tactic to force a move from his current club to… (where was it again?). Terry Downes 81 Posted 26/01/2023 at 19:59:24 Gordon to go last day of the window? No time to spend any money? It's beginning to look like Arteta all over again… Phil Wood 82 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:02:29 Smells like his agent all over this. Silly lad if he is staying away. Suppose threats and abuse can get to you.I'm not getting carried away. It is what it is and I don't know what is happening or has been happening since the supposed Chelsea interest rumours first appeared. Now Newcastle's interest. The lad is panicking that his big chance may be slipping away and acting like a scared 21-year-old, maybe with a touch of greedy agent's influence. Who knows?I hope it can be resolved and he gets his dream move and the club can use the cash to move forward. Nothing we haven't seen before. Oliver Molloy 83 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:08:52 None of us knows the real ins and outs of what's going on with Gordon:Is it the club wanting to sell him to cash in? Is Gordon pushing for a move? Have the club told him to stay away from Finch Farm?Who the fuck knows???No matter what your opinion is, the fact is, he is an Everton player and should be on the training pitch unless he has been told otherwise. If it is his choice to stay away, then for me that is disrespecting Evertonians and his teammates.We have paid way over the top for players and, if this move happens, let's get the best we can and then watch if Howe can make the likes of me go "Fuck's sake, why did we sell him???" Bill Gall 84 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:09:16 Have the club stated that they are negotiating with Newcastle as Gordon has handed in a written request that he wishes to leave? Darren Hind 85 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:14:02 Ray, You are still missing the point... by a mile.Read the concerted hate campaign all over social media. This is not criticism – it's outright abuse. Would you skip to work every day if you faced this abuse? Do you really think he cares about a couple of rag-arses chasing him? Those thinking they are now giving him abuse because of the actions he has taken need to catch on to themselves... it's the other way round. This was his dream job and, in true Everton fashion, he has had his dream destroyed by those he wanted to play for. Why are the brave little soldiers who abuse him from behind their keyboards suddenly so concerned because he doesn't want to play for them anymore? They made it clear they didn't fucking want him anyway. Will Mabon 86 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:16:50 Jason @ 39,The media thing might be considered subtle to some but it's there to be seen very easily with a little concentration. The GB News as a synonym for tin foil hat there? Nice.The masculinity/man-up stuff illustrates what I said (just need toxic to complete). It's about the fact that most ordinary young men don't fall to pieces over one minor incident (got, not getting) when they're also inside a car.I'd be off? No, I'd take it for what it was, then change my plans to try and avoid the very rare occasion that it may happen again, and carry on. Changing club would be about different factors. Cristobal Aguirre 88 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:19:04 Bring in Bielsa plus Fullkrug, Ziyech, Arnautovic and one midfielder to replace Gueye and we can avoid relegation.Line up 1 (4-3-3): Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, New Midfielder, Doucoure (Iwobi); Ziyech, Fullkrug and Arnautovic.Line up 2 (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Coady, Mykolenko; Ziyech, Onana, New Midfielder, Arnautovic; Calvert-Lewin and Fullkrug. Paul Tran 89 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:25:17 Rob #72, I suspect Chelsea and Newcastle will be looking at what's happening and be thinking they can get a better deal out of this. Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:28:16 Darren,A "concerted hate campaign"? Can you provide evidence of this campaign to show that it's different than the abuse any other person gets on social media? For example, the relentless campaign you directed at Carlo on ToffeeWeb for 18 months. Also, what's more "keyboard warrior" and "cowardly" than using multiple names on a fan site and never daring to show your face to anyone involved in public? Pot, Kettle… Dale Self 91 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:31:01 With those two swooping in, how about a little gasoline on this discussion? Anyone remember ruminating about that photo with Dele getting on the plane to the high life? Darren Hind 92 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:36:21 KinsellaSee if you can work out the difference between criticising a vastly experienced manager earning 12m a year to make decisions and abusing 21 year old kid who lives with those decisions.I have only ever posted under this (my) name. I know dozens of people who post on here and they know me. You just don't know I know them...Despite your relentless profiling. Kieran Kinsella 93 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:40:08 Abusing a senior citizen? Who's one of the best in his field in the world. Yeah I would say that's worse than abusing a grown adult man in his 20s but how about don't abuse either one? Or abuse other posters who defend senior citizens? Jason Hewly 94 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:43:43 Will, how do you know he's fallen to pieces? It seems to me more likely that he's thought, "fuck this, I'm off."This isn't about manning-up, it's about idiots not being able to control their emotions. You might want to live in a world where people are free to abuse others, but most of don't think that way. I wouldn't put up with it because of self-respect, not because I've been magically feminized by "the media". Dale Self 95 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:45:43 Ooh ‘magically feminized’ ! Which channel is that on? Asking for a friend of course Christopher Timmins 96 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:46:07 If we get 45 million for him it will be some deal for us. If Rafa sent him out on loan before the start of last season I doubt if it would have been commented on. Darren Hind 97 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:46:24 I'll pass that on to the latest newcomer you've driven away from your little patch.What a profile you drew up about him after one single post Shane Corcoran 98 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:50:04 Premier league stadia are filled with grown adults abusing opposition players every week, which is grand because…….. Kieran Kinsella 99 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:50:47 Just let me know once you've produced the evidence of the concerted campaign John McFarlane Snr 100 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:53:49 Hi all, I have recently steered clear of posting, but I think that it's time for me to put my "two pennorth" in. I must confess that I'm not a great fan of Anthony Gordon, but if he wants to leave Everton [for whatever reason] I believe that it's his right to do so, and it could be the best thing for both club and player. Unlike some, I bear no ill will and I take the view of "The King is dead long live the King" and his transfer might turn out to be the best bit of business [if the board spends the money wisely.] John McFarlane Snr 101 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:53:49 Hi all, I have recently steered clear of posting, but I think that it's time for me to put my "two pennorth" in. I must confess that I'm not a great fan of Anthony Gordon, but if he wants to leave Everton [for whatever reason] I believe that it's his right to do so, and it could be the best thing for both club and player. Unlike some, I bear no ill will and I take the view of "The King is dead long live the King" and his transfer might turn out to be the best bit of business [if the board spends the money wisely.] Darren Hind 102 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:56:37 Look for it yourself. Everyone else can see it... Besides I'm too busy abusing a senior citizen... One who happens to be years younger than me. Kieran Kinsella 103 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:58:53 Ahh self-loathing issues taking it out on others in your age group. I could see that in your case. Jason Hewly 104 Posted 26/01/2023 at 20:59:03 Dale @95, Late night on Channel Four, probably. Darren Hind 105 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:03:26 Kieran Kinsella 106 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:04:41 Interviewed any brain damaged boxers for drivers jobs lately? Jerome Shields 107 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:05:09 Jordan has not been the same since the speculation regarding, his mismanaged contract and transfer. Tony Abrahams 108 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:13:48 He won’t realize you are trying to help him Andy, because he’s a nit! John Burns 109 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:15:37 Good to have you back John (101). And where’s Mike G and James C? I agree with you. A good first season, then flattery and then believing he had more talent than he probably has. I just wish a supposed Evertonian, such as Gordon, would want to battle to save his club rather than abandoning ship. But that’s too idealist, too romantic too, ‘that will never happen’ in the current football world we live in. Darren Hind 110 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:19:51 Pissed is the new brain damaged ....Apparently.I guess I get a bit confused being a fork lift driver who hates my boss Barry Rathbone 111 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:20:38 Never got the hype around Rodwell and Gordon falls into the same category for me. But if he wants out then out he goes.Probably the potential of playing for one of the properly funded clubs, Chelsea, has festered and he isn't going to let the opportunity pass again. I disagree with people playing down the car ambush if he was wavering I bet 100yds down the road he was on his speakerphone shouting to his agent "get me the fuck out of here" Philip Bunting 112 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:20:50 In all honesty I have never seen much in this lad over 90mins to justify him starting. I can honestly say I can barely recall any standout games. I just don't get it to be honest, wish I could say I wish him the best but to be fair I don't...not a battler, not a grafter but more a bottler Happy to get a few quid for him though lol Kieran Kinsella 113 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:21:22 You're the expert on both Will Mabon 114 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:22:24 Jason,of course I don't desire a world of rampant abuse. One incident where some clowns chased a car down a road, which perhaps would've ended in no more than what happened when Yerry Mina got out of his car - who knows.I don't know he's fallen to pieces, that was obviously a sarcastic suggestion making a point.Simply, I think there's no need to overreact to something that most ordinary people in the same circumstance would brush off - IMO.I'm intrigued at how the uncontrollable actions of some random idiots could affect your own self respect though. Guess I'm old fashioned. Darren Hind 115 Posted 26/01/2023 at 21:26:26 "If he wants out then out he goes"Simple as that Barry. 