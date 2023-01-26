'Wantaway' Gordon no-shows at training amid Newcastle speculation

Anthony Gordon failed to report for training for a third day running today, apparently in an effort to force through a move away from the club as Newcastle United continue to be linked with the 21-year-old.

Gordon was reportedly given permission to miss the first session overseen by Leighton Baines and Paul Tait on Tuesday but he was absent without leave yesterday and, despite reports that would be back at Finch Farm today, he again didn't show.

The winger was the subject of serious interest from all three of Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea last summer, with the West London club having a reported bid of £42m rejected by Everton who were wary of losing another important player following the sale of Richarlison to Spurs in June.

There was a feeling that Gordon's head had been turned by the overtures from other clubs and has failed to recapture the form he showed last season in helping the Blues avoid relegation and in the early matches of the current campaign.

A bumper new contract to replace the one that expires in the summer of 2024 for the homegrown product that was said to be close to agreement during the break for the World Cup has remained unsigned.

Now it appears as though Gordon is using the instability at Everton caused by the sacking of manager Frank Lampard and the imminent transfer deadline to secure a big-money move away, with a report in the Daily Mail claiming he has vowed not to return to the Blues.

Newcastle are leading the chase for the Liverpool-born player and, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, he has held preliminary talks with the Magpies. Fabrizio Romano goes as far as to claim that Gordon has alreay agreed personal terms although the clubs remain far apart on valuation, with Everton likely needing to reduce their £55m valuation, something that Matt Law in The Telegraph says they now have.

With the Toffees club badly in need of funds to bring fresh players in themselves before the deadline, however they could be open to lower bids of around £40m, particularly if Gordon is set on leaving the club where he has spent the last decade.

