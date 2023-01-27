James: Benitez forced me out of Everton

27/01/2023







James Rodriguez has confirmed what was largely common knowledge at the time, that he was forced out of Everton by Rafael Benitez in 2021.

The Colombian star was the marquee signing of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as the Toffees' boss and made an instant impact at Goodison Park before injuries severely curtailed his time on the pitch in the lockdown season of 2020-21.

It was assumed that once Ancelotti had left Everton James would follow but in a conversation with Portuguese futsal player Ricardinho, he says he would have like to have stayed at Goodison Park longer but was told by Benitez that he was not part of his plans.

The pair had briefly worked together in less than harmonious circumstances at Real Madrid and James admits that he warned the Everton hierarchy that the Spanish coach wouldn't last long at Everton, which proved to be prescient as the Spaniard was sacked the following January.

Article continues below video content

"I was at Everton for a year but I would have liked it to be longer," the current Olympiacos man said. "I did well, very well. I left on account of a coach, because if not, I would have stayed.

“The coach told me on the first day of pre-season: 'You're old, you're already 30 years old. I prefer to have young people with energy. So find yourself a club'.

“I told a [leading person at the club], after three months he will be out," Rodriguez continued, alluding to Benitez. "I have already worked with him. I told him, 'after three months look for me,' and after three months he was already out. Then (Frank) Lampard came. He has won some games and managed to save the club [last season].”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb